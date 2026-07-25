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Marvel Reveals Infernal Hulk Vs The Marvel Universe Ahead Of Hulk War

Marvel Comics reveals the Infernal Hulk Vs The Marvel Universe one-shots ahead of Hulk War in 2027, at San Diego Comic-Con

Article Summary Marvel reveals Infernal Hulk Vs. one-shots at SDCC, setting the stage for 2027’s Hulk War event.

Phillip Kennedy Johnson says Infernal Hulk will battle Marvel heroes in a darker, more violent march to war.

Infernal Hulk Vs. Wolverine, Fantastic Four, Spider-Man and Avengers runs monthly from September to December.

The saga builds toward the rise of the Infernal Avengers as corrupted heroes fall before Infernal Hulk.

At San Diego Comic-Con's Marvel's Next Big Thing Panel, Marvel Comics revealed all the one-shots running up to Infernal Hulk ahead of next year's Hulk War event from Phillip Kennedy Johnson and Nic Klein, in which an ancient evil known as the Eldest has seized control of the strongest there is. It looks like he'll be doing the same to other superheroes. That's right, folks, it's the third event of 2026 in which Marvel Comics turns its superheroes into monsters, following DNX and the Midnight Universe.

"Before HULK WAR erupts next year, the saga will escalate in a series of four INFERNAL HULK VS. one-shots, where INFERNAL HULK tears through Marvel's greatest heroes on his path to conquer the Marvel Universe. Written by Johnson and featuring a lineup of superstar artists, these penultimate chapters of the INFERNAL SAGA begin in September with INFERNAL HULK VS. WOLVERINE #1 and continue through December in INFERNAL HULK VS. FANTASTIC FOUR #1, INFERNAL HULK VS. SPIDER-MAN #1 and INFERNAL HULK VS. AVENGERS #1. Each one-shot delivers a devastating defeat that brings Infernal Hulk one smash closer to remaking the Marvel Universe in his twisted image. Along the way, readers will witness the rise of the INFERNAL AVENGERS, Infernal Hulk's terrifying team of corrupted heroes, first glimpsed in Comics Giveaway Day's Amazing Spider-Man #1000/Queen in Black #1 CGD 2026."

Yeah we saw those… remember? The Infernal Avengers…

"MARCH TO HULK WAR kicks off the final act of our story that Nic Klein and I started with Incredible Hulk #1 in 2023," Johnson explained. "It's a series of one-shot battles between Infernal Hulk and Earth's mightiest heroes, as Hulk gathers his terrifying Infernal Avengers for HULK WAR. The one-shots features one of the most epic rivalries in comics, INFERNAL HULK VS WOLVERINE, and an ending that I'm expecting to shock some people. The most fun aspect of this series were rereading old Marvel battles, reminding myself what's been done and how hard we've been willing to go in the past. Be advised: there were discussions about how violent we could go with these one-shots. I want to keep ramping up the horror vibe of the Hulk series, and for our readers to see things in these one-shots they've never seen before. On both counts, I promise we'll deliver."

INFERNAL HULK VS. WOLVERINE #1

Written by PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON

Art by JONAS SCHARF

THE MARCH TO HULK WAR RUNS THROUGH WOLVERINE!

When the X-Men learn the location of mutants abducted and corrupted by Infernal Hulk, the deadliest X-Man vows to free them… by the most violent means necessary. The MARCH TO HULK WAR begins, as the Father of Horrors faces the Marvel Universe's perfect killing machine!

Written by PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON Art by JONAS SCHARF THE MARCH TO HULK WAR RUNS THROUGH WOLVERINE! When the X-Men learn the location of mutants abducted and corrupted by Infernal Hulk, the deadliest X-Man vows to free them… by the most violent means necessary. The MARCH TO HULK WAR begins, as the Father of Horrors faces the Marvel Universe's perfect killing machine! INFERNAL HULK VS. FANTASTIC FOUR #1

Written by PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON

Art by CIAN TORMEY

NEW YORK UNDER SEIGE!

Infernal Hulk's ultimate target is revealed: Reed Richards' mysterious "Immaculate Engine," a supernatural machine in the Baxter Building that could destroy Hulk's army in a single blow! Can the Fantastic Four resist Infernal Hulk's corruptive power, use the machine and save Earth? Or will they be the next monstrous recruits in Hulk's INFERNAL AVENGERS?

INFERNAL HULK VS. SPIDER-MAN #1

Written by PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON

Art by JAVIER PINA

THE MARCH TO HULK WAR CONTINUES AS INFERNAL HULK CORRUPTS ALL IN HIS PATH!

The Fantastic Four and the Baxter Building have fallen to Infernal Hulk, and New York is under siege! When the Richards are taken too, Spider-Man disobeys orders and goes on a suicide mission to save them at all costs…and to get the Avengers the weapon they need to stop Infernal Hulk and prevent THE AGE OF MONSTERS. Hulk's inevitable INFERNAL AVENGERS come one step closer to fruition in this unmissable penultimate issue!

Written by PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON Art by JAVIER PINA THE MARCH TO HULK WAR CONTINUES AS INFERNAL HULK CORRUPTS ALL IN HIS PATH! The Fantastic Four and the Baxter Building have fallen to Infernal Hulk, and New York is under siege! When the Richards are taken too, Spider-Man disobeys orders and goes on a suicide mission to save them at all costs…and to get the Avengers the weapon they need to stop Infernal Hulk and prevent THE AGE OF MONSTERS. Hulk's inevitable INFERNAL AVENGERS come one step closer to fruition in this unmissable penultimate issue! INFERNAL HULK VS. AVENGERS #1

Written by PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON

Art by TBD

Infernal Hulk has gathered his armies, his fortress, and now his champions. All the pieces are on the board, and all of our greatest heroes have been corrupted except the last of the Avengers. Can they succeed where all others have failed? The MARCH TO HULK WAR ends here!

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