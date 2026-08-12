Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Venom | Tagged: carnage, jessica drew, spider-woman

Marvel Reveals Jessica Drew: Spider-Woman's Future Today (Spoilers)

Marvel Comics reveals Jessica Drew: Spider-Woman's future today in Spider-Versity #5 - maybe why she's not involved in Queen In Black

Article Summary Jessica Drew: Spider-Woman ends Spider-Versity #5 setting up Marvel’s darkest new status quo.

Spider-Woman appears to control the situation with her bio-electric powers, but that sinister grin raises doubts.

Marvel’s new Spider-Woman series by Dan Watters and Andrea Broccardo spins Jessica Drew into noir, horror and mystery.

Venom #260 and Queen In Black suggest why Jessica Drew: Spider-Woman may be absent from the latest symbiote war.

Marvel Comics is publishing a new Spider-Woman series later this year, following a 50th anniversary special. But the conceit for the new series is set up in today's Spider-Versity comic book finale. There are major spoilers below…. you have been warned. But as Marvel previously said "Following a major development in Amazing Spider-Man: Spider-Versity #5 next month where Jessica Drew finds herself in possession of Marvel's most terrifying supervillain," Well, that "next month" is now.

As Norman Osborn returns to the Carnage symbiote to create the Red Goblin once more, whether he wants to or not…

And Spider-Woman and Silk get ready to take him down with the power of heavy metal…

As well as Spider-Girl taking revenge on Carnage as well… when all is said and done, Carnage remains. And it seems has bonded with Jessica Drew as a new host, albeit it one under her control.

It looks like Spider-Woman keeps the symbiote serial killing Klytntar in check through her own bio-electric energy projection powers that came as part of her specific spider-abilities.

ANd potentially having access to the abilities that a symbiote host can muster without having to deal with a serial killing psychopath taking over her mind. Maybe. For now.

Mary Jane Watson seems to be having better luck with hers right now in Venom… even though we know that's coming to an end soon.

Dylan, less so. Teenagers always disappoint their parents… talking of which, my youngest has her A-Level results due tomorrow,, which will determine everythign that will happen in the next few years. Let's see, shall we? I'm sure she'll be fine.

And not get taken in by the Symbiote Intelligence. Even as he gets a flashback to his days with Carnage, opening up a whole lot of Venom and Dylanm history… more on that to come.

As in Thor, The Queen In Black's symbiote army attack…

As the Venom Symbiote Army prepared…

We can see why maybe Spider-Woman isn't a part of that battle right now.

After all, that is quite an evil grin… Carnage is gonna Carnage, right?

Amazing Spider-Man: Spider-Versity #5 (of 5) by Jordan Morris, Joe Kelly, Pere Perez

RED GOBLIN RETURNS! Miles Morales', Gwen's and the other Spiders' worst fears are realized as they do desperate battle against CARNAGE! This isn't the final exam the students of Spider-Versity studied for! $4.99 8/12/26

RED GOBLIN RETURNS! Miles Morales', Gwen's and the other Spiders' worst fears are realized as they do desperate battle against CARNAGE! This isn't the final exam the students of Spider-Versity studied for! $4.99 8/12/26 Venom #260 by Al Ewing, Carlos Gomez

Months ago, Dylan Brock was killed by Carnage – and granted an audience with the Eventuality, the ultimate iteration of his father. He asked five questions and he was given five answers – hints at a dark future waiting for him. Now that future is here… $4.99 8/12/26

Months ago, Dylan Brock was killed by Carnage – and granted an audience with the Eventuality, the ultimate iteration of his father. He asked five questions and he was given five answers – hints at a dark future waiting for him. Now that future is here… $4.99 8/12/26 Queen In Black: Thor #1 by Al Ewing, Sergio Davila

As Beta Ray Bill battles Hela at the edge of space, he considers his role as the heir of Thor's story… …little dreaming that the story continues with Sigurd Jarlson…or that the Death Goddess has plans for the Mortal Thor. Somewhere in the city, a man with a hammer is about to face the ultimate test. $4.99 8/12/26

As Beta Ray Bill battles Hela at the edge of space, he considers his role as the heir of Thor's story… …little dreaming that the story continues with Sigurd Jarlson…or that the Death Goddess has plans for the Mortal Thor. Somewhere in the city, a man with a hammer is about to face the ultimate test. $4.99 8/12/26 Spider-Woman 50th Anniversary Special by Ann Nocenti, Dan Watters, Steffano Raffaele, Andrea Broccardo

First, writer Dan Watters (Loki) and artist Andrea Broccardo (Spider-Man Noir) take Spider-Woman back to the shadows, revealing a status quo that will shock fans more than a bioelectric blast! A terrible twist of fate awaits Spider-Woman in the pages of Amazing Spider-Man: Spider-Versity, kicking off the latest chapter in her tangled web of lies and mystery. Returning to her roots as a private investigator and teaming up with journalist Ben Urich, Spider-Woman ventures into corners of the Marvel Universe that her fellow heroes fear, but will her embrace of the darkness threaten her heroic legacy—or even her sanity? Then, groundbreaking writer Ann Nocenti (Daredevil) returns to the character alongside artist Stefano Raffaele (Alien Vs. Captain America) in a detective story for the ages! Drawn into a bizarre case in Los Angeles, Spider-Woman finds herself chasing clues throughout the city before coming face-to-face with one of her classic foes, Flying Tiger! On Sale 9/2

First, writer Dan Watters (Loki) and artist Andrea Broccardo (Spider-Man Noir) take Spider-Woman back to the shadows, revealing a status quo that will shock fans more than a bioelectric blast! A terrible twist of fate awaits Spider-Woman in the pages of Amazing Spider-Man: Spider-Versity, kicking off the latest chapter in her tangled web of lies and mystery. Returning to her roots as a private investigator and teaming up with journalist Ben Urich, Spider-Woman ventures into corners of the Marvel Universe that her fellow heroes fear, but will her embrace of the darkness threaten her heroic legacy—or even her sanity? Then, groundbreaking writer Ann Nocenti (Daredevil) returns to the character alongside artist Stefano Raffaele (Alien Vs. Captain America) in a detective story for the ages! Drawn into a bizarre case in Los Angeles, Spider-Woman finds herself chasing clues throughout the city before coming face-to-face with one of her classic foes, Flying Tiger! On Sale 9/2 Spider-Woman #1 by Dan Watters, Andrea Broccardo

CARNAGE NEVER LOOKED SO GOOD! Old foes back from the dead! Mysteries around every corner! And a bloodthirsty Carnage just barely kept contained! It's a recipe for Spider-Woman's darkest adventure yet—as the darkness within Jessica Drew threatens to break free… On Sale 11/4 $4/99

As Bleeding Cool previously suspected, Jessica Drew, Spider-Woman, is to get a new ongoing series from Marvel Comics following the events of September's Spider-Woman 50th Anniversary Special and the events of Spider-Versity #5, and launching in November, with Spider-Woman #1 by Dan Watters and Andrea Broccardo.

"Following a major development in Amazing Spider-Man: Spider-Versity #5 next month where Jessica Drew finds herself in possession of Marvel's most terrifying supervillain, Spider-Woman is thrust into a dark new chapter in SPIDER-WOMAN #1 by writer Dan Watters (Loki) and artist Andrea Broccardo (Spider-Man Noir). SPIDER-WOMAN takes Jessica back to her roots as a private investigator, teaming her with journalist Ben Urich to uncover the hidden threats that lurk in the shadows. Venturing into the seedy corners of the Marvel Universe that even her fellow heroes avoid, Jessica is forced to embrace her darker impulses—but at what cost? Fans can get their first glimpse at Jessica's new adventures in Watters and Broccardo's story in SPIDER-WOMAN 50TH ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL #1, on sale this September. The landmark one-shot also features a story by groundbreaking writer Ann Nocenti (Daredevil), who returns to the character alongside artist Stefano Raffaele (Alien Vs. Captain America) for a thrilling celebration of Spider-Woman's legacy."

"I'm over the moon that Andrea and I are continuing the story of the mysterious Spider-Woman we start in the Anniversary special," Watters said. "Investigating leads too dangerous for the Daily Bugle's journalists, Jess will uncover some of the strangest crimes in New York City. And in a town like this? That's saying a lot."

"I'm super excited to be part of Jessica Drew's new chapter," Broccardo shared. "After Spider-Man Noir, it's great to come back to that dark atmosphere that I love. This series is a bit different from the previous Spider-Woman series, it is a detective noir story, with Jessica tormented by something that changes her life, her super hero behavior and her approach to the cases as a detective. It also has horror and gore, which is unusual for Spider-Woman, but super stimulating for me!"

"I knew Dan from his work on Batman and it's awesome to work with him," Broccardo continued. "He writes very good scripts. When I read the story and start drawing it, I can visualize in my mind the scenes described in the script—even the smells and sounds. I'm happy to work on this series with him and I'm pretty curious where Jessica's life will go from here!"

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!