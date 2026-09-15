Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics | Tagged: fabian nicieza, fantastic four, Fantastic Four First Steps, Frightful Four, Mark Buckingham, The Wizard

Marvel Reveals The Fantastic Four: First Steps Behind The Wizard

Marvel to reveal the Fantastic Four: First Steps behind that mention of The Wizard and the Frightful Four with Fabian Nicieza and Mark Buckingham

Article Summary Marvel expands Fantastic Four: First Steps with Fantastic Four: First Foes – The Wizard, a new December one-shot.

Fabian Nicieza and Mark Buckingham reimagine the Wizard and introduce the Frightful Four in the film’s world.

The story spotlights Bentley Wittman’s bid to outshine the Fantastic Four by seizing the Baxter Building.

Following Mole Man and Mad Thinker specials, this final First Foes chapter promises the biggest reveals yet.

"For the last few months, I've been tracking a small number of criminal organisations…. Forty-seven of them, including the Puppet Master in the Bowery, the Wizard in Gramercy Park and Diablo in Washington Heights." – Reed Richards, Fantastic Four: First Steps.

Marvel Comics is continuing to dance between the raindrops with a new comic book one-shot that tells the story of the tiny details skipped over in a flash in the Fantastic Four: First Steps movie. And in December, it is publishing Fantastic Four: First Foes – The Wizard by Fabian Nicieza and Mark Buckingham to follow up on the previous Mole Man and Mad Thinker issues.

FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST FOES – THE WIZARD #1

Written by FABIAN NICIEZA Art by MARK BUCKINGHAM

Covers by PHIL NOTO, BETSY COLA, MARK BUCKINGHAM

Set within the world of the blockbuster film, FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST FOES has expanded on the history of Marvel Studios' First Family by revealing their earliest clashes with some of their most notorious adversaries. The last of the one-shots promises to be its most revelatory to date with the introduction of one of the team's oldest foes, The Wizard, along with his team of sinister Fantastic Four counterparts known as the Frightful Four. Bentley Wittman is too great a genius to be ignored! He deserves all the accolades given to the Fantastic Four, and he will prove his intellectual superiority by embarrassing them and stealing the globally renowned monument to science — the Baxter Building! And to accomplish that amazing feat, the Wingless Wizard will create…the Frightful Four! On Sale 12/9

"How fortunate I am to have enjoyed so many Fantastic creative firsts on First Steps and First Foes! My first opportunities to work with the amazing writers Matt Fraction, Charles Soule, Greg Pak (not forgetting a chance to reunite with Dan Slott), and now the wonderful Fabian Nicieza! Add to that the honour of being the first artist on this first-of-its-kind direct crossover between Marvel Studios and Marvel Comics, with boundless enthusiasm and support from Grant Curtis, Matt Shakman, and the whole The Fantastic Four: First Steps team! On top of all that I am getting to revisit and reimagine the first adventures of my comic book first love, truly the world's greatest comic magazine, the Fantastic Four! For this final instalment, Fabian and I bring you not just the Wizard but a whole quartet of Frightful villains to test our fantastic first family to their absolute limits! I can't wait for you all to read it!" – Mark Buckingham

"Getting to write the Fantastic Four is something I haven't done often enough in my career, so I relish every chance I can get, and getting to expand on the First Steps film made it twice as much fun. I loved everything about the movie, so getting to work with Mark to reimagine the Wizard and the Frightful Four is pretty much everything that makes these kinds of projects a crunchy continuity candy treat!" – Fabian Nicieza

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