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Marvel Says Scarlet Witch Will Return… But Without Steve? (Spoilers)

Marvel Comics says that Scarlet Witch will return in 2027... But Without Steve Orlando?

Article Summary Scarlet Witch’s current run ends with Sorcerer Supreme #10, giving Wanda Maximoff a finale that feels decisive.

Marvel confirms Scarlet Witch will return in 2027, teasing her next chapter after the events of Sorcerer Supreme.

Steve Orlando’s farewell message hints his Scarlet Witch run may be over, raising questions about Wanda’s future team.

A Doctor Strange #10 tag suggests Scarlet Witch’s 2027 comeback could arrive in a very different form for Marvel.

Sorcerer Supreme #10 by Steve Orlando and Bernard Chang is published today, as the final issue of the series. But where now for Wanda Maximoff, the Scarlet Witch? Will Steve Orlando be launching another Scarlet Witch-starring series with a new #1 in 2027? What with VisionQuest out and everything? Maybe, maybe not, as this issue, out today, has a certain finality to it with this quote from her early Jack Kirby appearances… "All I need is sufficient cause – and you've certainly given me that!"

And Steve Orlando is giving what seems to be his final send-off for the character, saying, "Wanda said it best, years ago. Anything's possible…with sufficient cause. Thank you, folks, for an all-time run. And whenever you get the chance, be sure to step through the door. You never know who you'll find there." Although Marvel Comics does promise, James Bond-style…

With a tag for Doctor Strange #10. But if and when she does return, it looks like it may be in a very different form…

Sorcerer Supreme #10 by Steve Orlando and Bernard Chang is published by Marvel Comics today. Doctor Strange #10 by Derek Landy and Ivan Fiorelli was published three weeks ago…

Sorcerer Supreme #10 by Steve Orlando, Bernard Chang

THE END OF EXTINCTION? As the EXTINCTION KING unleashes his ultimate weapon, Wanda must put everything on the line to stop him. But magic always has a cost… $4.99 9/30/26

THE END OF EXTINCTION? As the EXTINCTION KING unleashes his ultimate weapon, Wanda must put everything on the line to stop him. But magic always has a cost… $4.99 9/30/26 Doctor Strange #10 by Derek Landy, Ivan Fiorelli

BATT'LE FOR THE NINE REALMS! DOWNFALL has Doctor Strange caught in his grips and Strange's last hope is an enemy he can't trust- the dark wizard Vyrbodin. To destroy Downfall and his progenitor. ATHO-TET, the two will have to have faith in each other and tap into a power greater than they ever imagined as the fate of the Nine Realms hangs in the balance… $4.99 9/9/26

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