Posted in: Batman, Boom, Comics, Comics Publishers, Dark Horse Comics, DC Comics, Dynamite, IDW, Image, Mad Cave Studios, Marvel Comics, Oni Press, Spider-Man, Titan, X-Men | Tagged: bestseller, marketshare, midnight

Marvel Smashed Last Week's Comic Store Marketshare With Just 3 Comics

Marvel Comics smashed last week's comic store marketshare with just 3 titles

Article Summary Marvel smashed comic store marketshare at 45% for October 6-12, driven by just three Midnight titles.

Midnight Spider-Man, Midnight X-Men and Midnight Fantastic Four powered Marvel to nearly half the market.

DC Comics claimed 33.29% with Batman, Absolute Superman, Demon, Jonah Hex and Absolute Green Lantern.

Image trailed at 9.15%, while Boom rose on Something Is Killing The Children #50 in Prana POS store data.

Here are the comic book publisher market shares in the direct market of comic book stores as sold from the 6th of October to the 12th of October. As Marvel get almost half the marketshare with only three comics, Midnight Spider-Man, Midnight X-Men and Midnight Fantastic Four. Which is pretty good. Although it looks like they will be wiped aside at the end of the month given the sales success so far for Absolute Batman #25. DC Comics still grabbed a third of the marketshare, with the likes of Batman #14, Absolute Superman #24, Demon #1, Jonah Hex And The Shadow Of Death #1 and Absolute Green Lantern #19, which squeezed out Image Comics a bit… and Boom Studios got a boost with Something Is Killing The Children #50, but either way, last week was Marvel's week on just three titles. You can find previous Bestseller Lists and Marketshare reports at these links.

Marvel Comics – 45.00%

DC Comics – 33.29%

Image Comics – 9.15%

Boom Studios – 3.19%

Dark Horse Comics – 2.13%

IDW Publishing – 2.08%

Dynamite Entertainment – 1.96%

Oni Press- 1.28%

Mad Cave Studios- 0.97%

Titan Comics – 0.95%

This is based on Point-of-Sale data from 600+ stores across the Manage Comics and Comic Shop Assistant systems, provided by Prana Direct Market Solutions. The Prana DM data set provides access to a week's sales data from comic book stores from Monday to Sunday and is published on Bleeding Cool the following Friday. It draws from over 600 comic book stores, out of the estimated 1800 to 2000 shops that currently order through the direct market. Bleeding Cool neither receives nor hands out payment for this data; it's about bringing the information together in one place and then sharing it out. If you have any ideas or suggestions, or would like to contribute additional data, please let me know at richjohnston@gmail.com. Although Rob Liefeld believes this is all A.I. or something like that, I think.

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