Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, X-Men | Tagged: Armageddon, blind bags, chip zdarsky, marco checchetto

Marvel Teases Killing Off An Avenger, And Bad Things For Iron Man

Marvel Comics teases Avengers death and very bad things for Iron Man Post-Armageddon. And who's under the Daredevil mask now?

Article Summary Marvel’s Avengers #1 teases an Avengers death after Armageddon, with one fallen hero seemingly missing from the new team.

Iron Man faces ominous fallout in the post-Armageddon Marvel Universe, with Tony Stark’s status partially censored.

Chip Zdarsky and Marco Checchetto launch a new Avengers era led by Captain Marvel, Spider-Man, Daredevil, Wolverine and Luke Cage.

After the Red Hulk war and UN backlash, Earth’s Mightiest Survivors must rebuild trust in a world that fears superheroes.

Avengers #1 by Chip Zdarsky and Marco Checchetto, set after Avengers: Armageddon, subtitled the Earth's Mightiest Survivors, is going to order deadline way early because it is part of Marvel's True Believers Blind Bags, so called because Marvel fans truly believe it would have sold the same whether it had a blind bag promotion or not. And with the recent Daredevil relaunch, maybe they have a point. Which is why they are showing off inside pages and covers this early, ahead of its November launch.

AVENGERS #1

Written by CHIP ZDARSKY

Art and Cover by MARCO CHECCHETTO

IN THE WAKE OF ARMAGEDDON, A NEW TEAM ASSEMBLES… Superstar team Chip Zdarsky & Marco Checchetto reunite for a trailblazing new era of AVENGERS! With the world order completely rewritten after AVENGERS: ARMAGEDDON, there comes a day, a day unlike any other, when a new group of Earth's mightiest heroes find themselves united to avenge the Marvel Universe: Spider-Man, Wolverine, Captain Marvel, Daredevil, Luke Cage and [REDACTED]! The Avengers take center stage once again in the Marvel Universe, and it all starts here. Don't miss it!

$5.99 On sale Nov 04, 2026

Notably, as well as still not revealing the missing [REDACTED] member of the new Avengers, Spider-Man remains Luke Cage, that someone died, has Marvel killed off an Avenger? Also, something has happened to Tony Stark, though it's been censored out for now as well. And it appears that the Avengers' and fellow travellers' decision to cross borders and tackle General Ross in Latveria and Symkaria, despite United Nations sanctions, has had wider implications for how the public now sees superheroes, even with one of them as the mayor of New York. Even Carol Danvers is feeling it…

"Earth's Mightiest Survivors Assemble! This November, superstar creators Chip Zdarsky and Marco Checchetto reunite after their Eisner-nominated run of Daredevil for a bold new run of AVENGERS. Today, fans can get their first look at a lettered preview from AVENGERS #1, alongside a fresh lineup of variant covers! Spinning directly out of AVENGERS: ARMAGEDDON, the five-issue limited series by Zdarsky, Delio Diaz and Frank Alpizar that launched in June, the new ongoing series thrusts Earth's Mightiest Heroes into a dramatically transformed Marvel Universe. Following their cataclysmic battle against Red Hulk, the Avengers have been disbanded, but Earth still needs to be avenged! A radical lineup of heroes— CAPTAIN MARVEL, SPIDER-MAN, DAREDEVIL, WOLVERINE, LUKE CAGE, and a powerhouse new hero—assemble to protect a broken world that has more reason than ever not to trust them. Once again, the Avengers take center stage in Marvel Comics storytelling, and it all starts here! See the team come together in a never-before-seen lettered preview, which will also be featured in the back of select new Marvel releases hitting stands over the next few weeks. And this is just the beginning—readers can look forward to additional first looks at Marvel's biggest launches in the back of upcoming titles."

And with a couple of new variant covers by Adi Granov and Marvel Studios, both exclusive to True Believers Blind Bags, which (now) only contain exclusive variant covers not available for regular ordering as well as hand-drawn, one-of-a-kind sketch covers by artists and celebrities

COLOR BLOCK BLUE WRAPAROUND VARIANT COVER BY DAVID NAKAYAMA

COLOR BLOCK WHITE WRAPAROUND VARIANT COVER BY DAVID NAKAYAMA

FOIL VARIANT COVER BY CLAYTON CRAIN

VARIANT COVER BY ADI GRANOV

VARIANT COVER BY ALEX MALEEV

VARIANT COVER BY ALAN DAVIS

VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

VARIANT COVER BY SIMONE BIANCHI

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ARTGERM

MARVEL STUDIOS AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY VARIANT COVER

BLANK VARIANT COVER

OR ONE OF SEVERAL RARE, HAND-DRAWN SKETCH COVERS BY SURPRISE CONTRIBUTORS!

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