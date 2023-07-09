Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics | Tagged: Fallen Friend, ms marvel

Marvel To Offer Ms Marvel's Fallen Friend Bonus Material, Digitally

This week sees the publication of Fallen Friend: The Death of Ms Marvel, looking at the impact of the death of Ms Marvel in Amazing Spider-Man #26.

This week sees the publication of Fallen Friend: The Death of Ms Marvel, looking at the impact and effect of the death of Ms Marvel in Amazing Spider-Man #26 last month. It may potentially point towards what might be happening in the Hellfire Gala, as she does seem to be attending the marriage of Tony Stark and Emma Frost. Bleeding Cool has our own theories about how all that will be going down. But maybe e it won't be in the physical comic book itself? Because Bleeding Cool gets the word that at the web address: www.marvel.com/fallen-friend-bonus is the following phrase. "Not today. But soon."

And that maybe we might actually have to wait until Wednesday for whatever is in this site to go live. And we are expecting to see additional story pages not in the comic book itself. Which is an interesting new way of doing things and stops rogue printer employees from leaking pages a month in advance of publication, even before Marvel themselves got their printed copies.

Fallen Friend: The Death of Ms Marvel #1 by G. Willow Wilson, Takeshi Miyazawa, Humberto Ramos and more is published by Marvel Comics on Wednesday the 12th of July. Presumably when this page will also go live… might it reveal the details of the Classified comic book? The Mutant Misadventures Of Ms Marvel or something similar?

FALLEN FRIEND #1

MARVEL COMICS

MAY230677

(W) G. Willow Wilson, Various (A) Takeshi Miyazawa, Humberto Ramos (CA) Kaare Andrews

THE HEART OF THE MARVEL UNIVERSE HAS STOPPED BEATING. Kamala Khan died a hero's death in AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #26, saving our entire universe. Come join the other heroes of the Marvel Universe, the creators of Ms. Marvel, and comic fans everywhere in honoring and remembering one of Marvel's brightest stars! Rated T+In Shops: Jul 12, 2023 SRP: $4.99

