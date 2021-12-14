Marvel To Publish Ghost Rider 50th Anniversary Special

In February, Marvel Comics is launching a new Ghost Rider series by Benjamin Percy and Cory Smith. Here's the solicitation for the first issue.

GHOST RIDER #1

BENJAMIN PERCY (W) • CORY SMITH (A) • Cover by KAEL NGU

JOHNNY BLAZE!!

Johnny Blaze has the perfect life: a wife and two kids, a job at an auto repair shop and a small-town community that supports him… But Johnny isn't doing well. He has nightmares of monsters when he sleeps. And he sees bloody visions when he's awake. This life is beginning to feel like a prison. And there's a spirit in him that's begging to break out! Benjamin Percy (WOLVERINE, X-FORCE) and Cory Smith (CONAN THE BARBARIAN, CAPTAIN MARVEL) are going back to basics with the Spirit of Vengeance in this extra-sized first issue! Rated T+In Shops: Feb 09, 2022 SRP: $3.99

While here is the Amazon listing of the first collection, yet to be solicited by Marvel, with a few more details.

Ghost Rider Paperback – August 16, 2022

by Benjamin Percy, Cory Smith

After half a century of horror, Ghost Rider goes back to flaming-skulled basics! Johnny Blaze is in a haze. He has the perfect life: idyllic small town, wife and kids, dog — the American dream. Except for the nightmares. Blaze is having terrifying visions and can tell that something's not right. And then there is the constant, pounding headache…like something inside trying to get out. This world he's living in is too good to be true. In fact, it's more like a prison. But who would purposely be keeping the Spirit of Vengeance on the sidelines? Nobody puts Ghost Rider in the corner! It's time for Blaze to hit the dark roads of the Marvel Universe once more, confronting its monsters and battling his demons. Let's ride! COLLECTING: Ghost Rider (2022) 1-5, Ghost Rider 50th Anniversary Special (2022) 1

This seems to confirm that Marvel will be publishing a Ghost Rider 50th Anniversary Special at some point in 2022 as well… I wonder who is going to blow the candles out?