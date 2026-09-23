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Marvel To Resolve The Nineties Spider-Man Animated Series Cliffhanger

Marvel is to finally resolve the nineties Spider-Man: The Animated Series cliffhanger with showrunner John Semper

John Semper, the showrunner for Spider-Man: The Animated Series, which aired back in the nineties is to resolve the cliffhanger that the TV series ended on. Talking to Brian Cronin, he is to write the Spider-Man '94 Annual scheduled by Marvel Comics for December, and will explain everything.

SPIDER-MAN '94 ANNUAL #1

Written by JOHN SEMPER

Art by ALESSIO CAMMARDELLA

COVER A BY NICK BRADSHAW COVER B BY WILL ROBSON COVER C BY TBA (1:25)

JOHN SEMPER RETURNS TO REUNITE SPIDER-MAN WITH MARY JANE! Last year, we brought you a continuation of the acclaimed Spider-Man: The Animated Series — now, a tale thirty years in the making, original showrunner JOHN SEMPER returns to bring his vision for the reunion of Peter and Mary Jane to the page! Joined by artist ALESSIO CAMMARDELLA, the team brings to life the moments directly after the season-six cliffhanger for Spider-Man: The Animated Series and before the SPIDER-MAN '94 comic series! You're not going to want to miss this one, Web-Heads! You've waited long enough! On Sale 12/9

Spider-Man: The Animated Series aired on the Fox Kids Network from 1994 to 1998, over five seasons and 65 episodes. John Semper was the showrunner; it shared a loose shared universe with other 1990s Marvel animated shows, and had longer, more soap-opera-oriented storylines than previous shows. It ended on a notable cliffhanger involving Mary Jane. At the end of season 3, Mary Jane Watson was pulled through an interdimensional portal created by the Green Goblin's technology and vanished into limbo/another dimension. A version of Mary Jane later reappears and becomes involved with Peter, and they even get married, but it is revealed that this Mary Jane is a clone, and she dies. The series finale saw Madame Web reward Spider-Man by offering to help locate the real Mary Jane, then transporting him into the multiverse to begin the search. And that was it. John Semper Jr. has said it was not originally intended as a frustrating permanent cliffhanger and that he left it somewhat open-ended in case more episodes were ordered, but the show ended after its contracted 65 episodes, so it remained unresolved. Until now.

X-Men '97 showed Peter and Mary Jane reunited in a cameo, and the comic series Spider-Man '94 by J.M. DeMatteis and Jim Towe continued the animated continuity, depicting them back in New York after his multiversal search, but without details on who, how, why, or when. And now, it seems, over thirty years later, John Semper is going to tell all…

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