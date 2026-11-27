Posted in: Boom, Comics, Dark Horse Comics, DC Comics, Dynamite, IDW, Image, Mad Cave Studios, Oni Press, Titan | Tagged: absolute, bestseller, Chainkata!, marketshare, midnight

Marvel Took Half The Comic Shop Marketshare Last Week, Twice DC

Marvel Comics took half the comic shop marketshare last week, twice that of DC Comics as Image Comics also jumps up its share

Article Summary Marvel took half comic shop marketshare last week at 48.48%, nearly doubling DC Comics on 25.04%.

Image Comics surged to 16.52% marketshare, putting extra pressure on DC in the direct market sales race.

Marvel's Midnight Universe second issues helped drive the jump, while Image benefited from Chainkata buzz.

The 17 to 23 November 2026 marketshare report draws on point-of-sale data from more than 600 comic shops.

Well, that's quite the turnaround. Two weeks ago, Marvel Comics took the majority of marketshare in comic book stores, but only just. Last week, however, there was no "just" about it. Marvel Comics took 48.5%, compared to DC Comics' 25%, which is pretty much double. DC Comics was squeezed on the other side by Image Comics getting north of 15% marketshare as well, from the 17th of November to the 23rd of November 2026.

This seems to be fuelled by Marvel's Midnight Universe second issues and Chainkata from Image Comics, while DC Comics had only one new Absolute title last week with Absolute Flash and no Batman aside from Detective Comics. These are the comic book publisher market shares in the direct market of comic book stores as sold from the 17th to the 23rd of November, 2026. You can catch up on previous Bestseller Lists and Marketshare reports at these links.

Last Week's Comic Shop Sales Marketshare By Publisher

Marvel – 48.48%

DC – 25.04%

Image – 16.52%

IDW – 2.22%

Dynamite – 1.86%

Dark Horse – 1.69%

Boom – 1.56%

Oni – 1.08%

Titan – 0.92%

Mad Cave – 0.63%

This is all based on Point-of-Sale data from 600+ stores across the Manage Comics and Comic Shop Assistant systems, provided by Prana Direct Market Solutions. The Prana DM data set provides access to a week's sales data from comic book stores, Monday to Sunday, and is published on Bleeding Cool the following Friday. It draws from over 600 comic book stores, out of the estimated 1800 to 2000 shops that currently order through the direct market. Bleeding Cool neither receives nor hands out payment for this data; it's about bringing the information together in one place and then sharing it out. If you have any ideas or suggestions, or would like to contribute additional data, please let me know at richjohnston@gmail.com. Although Rob Liefeld believes this is all A.I. or something like that, I think.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!