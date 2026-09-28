Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Marvel Comics | Tagged: Avengers: Armageddon, bucky barnes, David Colton, marvelman, miracleman, winter soldier

Marvel Totally Killed Off Bucky Again And No One Noticed… (Spoilers)

Marvel totally killed off Bucky again and no one noticed... but Chip Zdarsky did warn you (Spoilers)

Article Summary Marvel totally killed off Bucky Barnes again in Avengers: Armageddon #4, but Miracleman buzz meant few noticed.

David Colton survives Red Hulk’s nuclear blast by saying “Kimota,” cementing his Marvelman-style power shift.

Chip Zdarsky had already teased major Winter Soldier plans, making Bucky’s apparent death feel ominously deliberate.

Bucky, Carol Danvers, and even Plesetsk may have been displaced to the Qys body dimension as Armageddon fallout grows.

Avengers: Armageddon #4 by Chip Zdarsky, Dellio Diaz, Frank Alpizar hit with a bang, and has gone to a second print. The big news is something I surmised a little while ago, but everyone is talking Miracleman. Or Marvelman. Or whatever. As David Colton, the 9/11 Captain America, has the Miracleman powers from the Origin Box created by the Ultimate Reed Richards for spits and giggles. The parallels are obvious: Mike Moran and David Colton both experimented on by governments to serve as a weapon of war, lied to and deceived along the way, and then buried.

And now wanting to change the world, David Colton is doing it Superman IV: The Quest For Peace style by ridding the world of nuclear weapons, with the promise of far more changes to come, Miracleman style in the Avengers. And with Bucky Barnes, the Winter Soldier, as his sidekick.

But in Avengers: Armageddon #4, with all the attention on David Colton surviving Red Hulk exploding as a nuclear bomb, by saying the magic word "Kimota", the preceding scene may have been missed.

The death of Bucky Barnes. Again. To be fair, Chip Zdarsky warned us on that… "I got plans for Bucky… Bucky features pretty prominently at the end of Armageddon… He's a beautiful boy, so of course I will do right by him." Looks like those Miracleman powers may be needed sooner rather than later. And possibly Captain Marvel as well, though she is a bit sturdier. It's also not looking good for the population of Plesetsk, in the Arkhangelsk Oblast of Russia. David Colton now has access to the Qys wardrobe dimension of bodies/costumes; might he have pushed Bucky Barnes there somehow? Carol Danvers? What about the rest of Plesetsk?

A vengers: Armageddon #4 by Chip Zdarsky, Dellio Diaz, Frank Alpizar

A KEY MOMENT IN MARVEL HISTORY AS A NEW CHARACTER TAKES THE STAGE… The Marvel Universe changes forever right here and right now! The Avengers are torn apart as a shocking character makes their debut, setting the stage for November's AVENGERS #1! $4.99

A KEY MOMENT IN MARVEL HISTORY AS A NEW CHARACTER TAKES THE STAGE… The Marvel Universe changes forever right here and right now! The Avengers are torn apart as a shocking character makes their debut, setting the stage for November's AVENGERS #1! $4.99 Avengers: Armageddon #5 by Chip Zdarsky, Delio Diaz, Ario Anindito

DARKNESS BEFORE THE DAWN: THE FALL OF THE AVENGERS… The point of no return! After the cataclysmic events of AVENGERS: ARMAGEDDON #4, the world is torn asunder. Humanity turns against super heroes. And for David Colton, what is the price of all that great power? See where the pieces fall in preparation for Chip Zdarsky and Marco Checchetto's AVENGERS #1! $4.99

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