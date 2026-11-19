Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics | Tagged: alvaro lopez, Ashley Allen, jason loo, muppets, Nick Bradshaw, paco medina, Rock 'n' Roller Coaster, ron lim

Marvel Turns Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets Into a Comic

Marvel turns Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets into a comic by Jason Loo, Ashley Allen, Paco Medina and Álvaro López

Article Summary Marvel Comics brings The Muppets Rock ’N’ Roller Coaster to the page with a new one-shot arriving February 10, 2027.

Jason Loo, Ashley Allen, Paco Medina and Álvaro López team up on an original comic inspired by the Disney ride.

Two new stories follow Kermit, Miss Piggy and the gang as they stall for time before The Electric Mayhem hits the stage.

Muppet Labs takes the spotlight too, as Bunsen and Beaker unveil a wild invention to save the concert at top speed.

Last May, Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets opened at Disney's Hollywood Studios. Guests race across Hollywood with the Muppets to get The Electric Mayhem to their concert on time. This February, Marvel is turning that into a comic. Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets — Play The Music! #1 is an all-new one-shot by writers Jason Loo and Ashley Allen, with art by Paco Medina and Álvaro López. It arrives on the 10th of February. Created in collaboration with The Muppets Studio and Walt Disney Imagineering, it contains two original stories. First, find out what antics Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy and the rest of the gang got into as they stalled for time before The Electric Mayhem took the stage. Then, go behind the scenes at Muppet Labs to discover how Dr. Bunsen Honeydew and Beaker's latest invention saves the day…

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ROCK 'N' ROLLER COASTER STARRING THE MUPPETS — PLAY THE MUSIC! #1

Written by JASON LOO & ASHLEY ALLEN

Art by PACO MEDINA & ÁLVARO LÓPEZ

Cover A by NICK BRADSHAW

Cover B by RON LIM

AN ALL-NEW, ORIGINAL COMIC ADVENTURE STARRING THE MUPPETS INSPIRED BY THE AWARD-WINNING ATTRACTION CREATED BY WALT DISNEY IMAGINEERING! When The Electric Mayhem don't show up for their concert, it's up to Kermit the Frog, The Great Gonzo, Miss Piggy, Fozzie Bear and the rest of The Muppets to pick up the slack! Jokes, rocket-powered skateboards, and mayhem will fly! Then, it's Muppet Labs Automotive Division scientists Dr. Bunsen Honeydew and Beaker to the rescue with their new invention—the L.I.M.O. (Lengthy Immediate Motion Object). The ONLY way to travel to a concert in style and at maximum speed! Can they get The Electric Mayhem to their concert in one piece?! On Sale 2/10

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