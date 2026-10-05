Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics | Tagged: marvel unlimited, Webtoon

Marvel Unlimited Shuts In December, Webtoon Takes Over Marvel Library

Marvel Unlimited shuts in December as Webtoon takes over the Marvel Comics library with a new premium 30-days-after-print digital service

Article Summary Marvel Unlimited shuts down in December 2026, with Webtoon taking over Marvel’s digital comics library and app.

Marvel Comics Powered By Webtoon launches November 16, carrying 35,000+ Marvel, Star Wars, and Disney titles.

New pricing adds a Base tier at 3 months after print and an Ultimate tier with Marvel comics just 30 days after print.

Subscribers must create a Webtoon account, rebuy memberships, and import libraries before Marvel Unlimited ends.

It's always something just before New York Comic Con, isn't it? Marvel Comics has announced that it will shut down its long-running digital comic book subscription and streaming service, Marvel Unlimited, on the 7th of December, 2026. It will then be replaced by a new Marvel Comics app, built and operated by the world's largest comic book publisher, Webtoon, on the 16th of November. And they will move to a new 30-day-after-print premium service for new titles.

Marvel Unlimited members began receiving emails this morning, and new Marvel Unlimited sign-ups have stopped as of today. Existing subscribers keep complimentary access through the closure date, and then get a short window to finish moving libraries before the Marvel Unlimited app disappears completely. Marvel says the new app, Marvel Comics Powered By Webtoon, will carry the same digital library that Unlimited has hosted. more than 35,000 comics, rebuilt for mobile and web, with both traditional page-turn reading and vertical scroll. The catalogue covers Marvel, Star Wars, and 20th Century Studios titles, with more from across Disney's portfolio promised later. Discovery tools include a cover-scroll browser, personalised recommendations, character and creator pages, a Pull List for followed series, and an Upcoming Releases view.

"We know that there is a large audience of readers who are looking to experience comics digitally, and there is no richer library than Marvel Comics," said David Abdo, General Manager, Marvel Comics and Franchise. "We're excited to partner with Webtoon, industry leaders in the space, to create a new app that can continue to grow and evolve with the way readers discover and experience comics." Yongsoo Kim, President of Webtoon Entertainment, called it "a new chapter in helping fans connect with the stories they love," pairing Webtoon's platform work with Marvel's catalogue. Two tiers replace the single Unlimited subscription.

Base: $9.99 a month or $69.99 a year, with new issues three months after print — the same window Unlimited used.

$9.99 a month or $69.99 a year, with new issues three months after print — the same window Unlimited used. Ultimate: $12.49 a month or $99.99 a year, with new issues as soon as 30 days after print.

$12.49 a month or $99.99 a year, with new issues as soon as 30 days after print. Ultimate Founding Member Offer for the first year: $59.99.

New York Comic Con attendees can preview a beta at booth #2435 and claim the founding price on site. The first 2,000 get a limited-edition print ID card. Subscribers must open a Webtoon account and purchase a new membership to access the full library after the switch. Purchased and redeemed comics remain readable without a subscription once an account exists on the new service. Digital code redemption remains at marvel.com/redeem for now; Marvel says the process will be updated when the WEBTOON app launches. Refunds are automatic and prorated for unused time and are issued on or around the 16th of November. The wind-down is staggered:

October 5: new sign-ups stop; Marvel Unlimited Annual Plus ends.

new sign-ups stop; Marvel Unlimited Annual Plus ends. November 16: new app launches; prorated refunds go out; library import opens.

new app launches; prorated refunds go out; library import opens. December 7: reading and new content stop on Marvel Unlimited.

reading and new content stop on Marvel Unlimited. December 21: last day to browse libraries and confirm the import.

last day to browse libraries and confirm the import. December 28: The Marvel Unlimited app is removed.

As well as refunds, Marvel Unlimited Active Annual Plus members get a Member Exclusive Phoenix Bundle, with leftover stock offered to other US subscribers. Physical Wednesday releases are unchanged. Gift-membership transfers are still TBA. Any other questions, well, you can ask them at NYCC.

Marvel Unlimited launched in 2007 as a web reader and became the default home for Marvel's back catalogue after the Comixology-run Marvel Comics app shut down in 2023, pushing purchases into Unlimited. Webtoon and Marvel have already worked together on vertical Infinity Comics and, more recently, original vertical series aimed at 2027. This deal hands the subscription service itself to Webtoon as licensee.

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