Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Doctor Strange, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Stan Lee, Venom, X-Men | Tagged: marvel unlimited, screencaps, Webtoon

Marvel Unlimited Webtoon Reader Launch: Not All Tablets, No Screencaps

The New Marvel Unlimited Webtoon Reader Goes Live Tonight: Not All Tablets and No Screencaps Allowed

Article Summary Marvel Unlimited Webtoon Reader goes live tonight, replacing Marvel’s old app and importing existing libraries.

Early testing shows the new Marvel Unlimited Webtoon Reader works on iPad Pro, but some tablets are now locked out.

Horizontal reading is gone, offline downloads have quirks, and some regions like Japan cannot access the new app.

No screencaps allowed in the app without a warning and ejection, while Founders and new subscription prices are now clear.

I got the e-mail for the new Marvel Unlimited Founders deal for the new Marvel digital comics app from Webtoon, replacing the previous in-house Marvel Unlimited app.

After clicking on lots of permissions on my laptop and iPad to get all my credit card ducks in a row…

… and import my previous Marvel Unlimited reading library…

… it works. On my iPad Pro, at least. But not everyone is so lucky.

One colleague tells me that it no longer works on their "Fire HD 10 11th generation. Lovely and light and cheap", although they admit, "I had to jailbreak it to get it to work." That seems no longer an option.

So what has changed? Not a lot, not so far, but you can't do some things anymore. A Horizontal reading option is no longer available. If you are reading a screen horizontally, you just get a full-screen page taking up a quarter of the screen, smart reading going panel by panel blown up, or you can zoom in. The horizontal easy reading option is gone. There also seem to be issues with the offline download mode: you can't download issues straight from the continue reading menu anymore, and if you do read downloaded issues while still online, it won't save your reading progress. These are issues that will probably be attended to, though. Also, there are territories where the Marvel Unlimited app was available, but the new app is not, such as Japan, leaving some customers stranded, with the paid-for libraries only available if they emigrate.

The big one is that you can also no longer take screencaps in the app. Or rather, you can, but then it gives you a warning and kicks you out of the comic you were reading. Still works on a laptop, though.

A standard subscription, with new issues after 90 days, costs £10/$10 monthly and £70/$70 annually. An Ultimate Subscription with new issues after 30 days is £12/$13 monthly or $100/$100 annually.

The Founders deal was basically Ultimate for less than the price of Standard, just $60, but you had to pay for it in advance last month. And if you are British, you should get your tax refund for the amount they accidentally added, not realising that, in the UK at least, there is no sales tax on reading.

Any more for any more?

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