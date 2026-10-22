Posted in: Batman, Boom, Comics, Comics Publishers, Dark Horse Comics, DC Comics, Dynamite, Image, Justice League, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Superman, Vault, Venom, X-Men | Tagged: bestseller, DNX, marketshare, midnight

Marvel Wins Marketshare Again As Midnight Dominates For A Second Week

Marvel Comics Wins Marketshare Again Against DC Comics As Midnight Dominates For A Second Week

Article Summary Marvel wins marketshare against DC again, leading the direct market 40.31% to 35.00% for October 13th to 19th, 2026.

Midnight Spider-Man #1 and Midnight X-Men #1 dominate for a second week, holding the top two spots on the chart.

Amazing Spider-Man #1001, Venom #1, Doom All-On-One #1 and DNX #3 help Marvel stack the weekly Top Ten.

New top ten ratio comparisons for both weeks show Marvel momentum rising as DC, Image and IDW trail behind.

Here are the comic book publisher market shares in the direct market of comic book stores as sold from the 13th of October to the 19th of October. You can find previous Bestseller Lists and Marketshare reports at these links. Marvel Comics takes it again, not just from the comics they had out last week, though they had strong performers with Amazing Spider-Man, DNX and the Venom and Doom launches, but from the comics they had out the previous week, as the Top Ten shows that two of the Midnight titles still topped the charts for their second week of sales, and we now also have the Top Ten ratios for last week as well to compare…

13th October to 19th October 2026

Marvel — 40.31% DC Comics — 35.00% Image — 11.22% IDW — 4.51% BOOM! Entertainment — 2.23% Dynamite — 1.90% Keenspot — 1.46% Dark Horse — 1.27% Ignition Press — 1.20% Vault Comics — 0.91%

Rank Title Ratio 1 Midnight Spider-Man #1 100% 2 Midnight X-Men #1 93.67% 3 Amazing Spider-Man #1001 89.15% 4 Venom #1 84.91% 5 Doom All-On-One #1 73.24% 6 DNX #3 70.73% 7 Teen Titans #2 70.99% 8 Doom Patrol #2 71.16% 9 Midnight Fantastic Four #1 75.77% 10 Legion Of Super-Heroes #2 68.37%

6th October to 12th October 2026

Rank Title Ratio 1 Midnight Spider-Man #1 100% 2 Midnight X-Men #1 91.57% 3 Midnight Fantastic Four #1 74.66% 4 Batman #14 43.72% 5 Absolute Superman #24 29.18% 6 Demon #1 27.57% 7 Amazing Spider-Man #1000 22.02% 8 Jonah Hex And The Shadow Of Death #1 18.90% 9 Something Is Killing The Children #50 20.47% 10 Absolute Green Lantern #19 15.70%

This is based on Point-of-Sale data from 600+ stores across the Manage Comics and Comic Shop Assistant systems, provided by Prana Direct Market Solutions. The Prana DM data set provides access to a week's sales data from comic book stores from Monday to Sunday and is published on Bleeding Cool the following Friday. It draws from over 600 comic book stores, out of the estimated 1800 to 2000 shops that currently order through the direct market. Bleeding Cool neither receives nor hands out payment for this data; it's about bringing the information together in one place and then sharing it out. If you have any ideas or suggestions, or would like to contribute additional data, please let me know at richjohnston@gmail.com. Although Rob Liefeld believes this is all A.I. or something like that, I think.

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