Posted in: Comics, Manga, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: kadokawa, new york comic con, tokitokoro

NYCC: Marvel X Kadokawa: Spider-Man: Shibuya Cross Line by Tokitokoro

New York Comic Con Announcement:Marvel X Kadokawa: Spider-Man: Shibuya Cross Line by Tokitokoro has launched today in Japanese

Article Summary Marvel X Kadokawa manga go live at NYCC with five new series on KadoComi, spanning Spider-Man, Venom, Deadpool and more.

Spider-Man: Shibuya Cross Line by tokitokoro launches in Japanese today, bringing a brand-new Spider-Man story to Tokyo.

Haruto Hachidori gains spider powers from a shrine spider, then collides with Daredevil while probing Tokyo murders.

The Marvel X Kadokawa lineup mixes original Japan-set manga with classic Marvel adaptations as Marvel expands in Asia.

Marvel Comics and Japanese publisher Kadokawa have kicked off their new Marvel X Kadokawa collaboration at New York Comic Con today with five manga titles serialising on the KadoComi digital platform, going live right now. The lineup covers Deadpool, Iron Man, Spider-Gwen, Spider-Man, and Venom, mixing original Japanese-set stories with manga adaptations of classic arcs. The partnership, first announced at San Diego Comic-Con 2026's Marvel Fanfare panel and tied to former Marvel Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski's move to Tokyo as Editor of Asia Originals, arrives as Marvel's previous deal with Shueisha winds down. And first up is Spider-Man: Shibuya Cross Line by tokitokoro

"High schooler Haruto Hachidori gains spider powers after being stung by a shrine spider. While investigating a series of murders in the Tokyo area, he crosses paths with a lawyer vigilante Daredevil and a cold, vengeful figure."

You can read Spider-Man: Shibuya Cross Line by tokitokoro here, and the whole Marvel X Kadokawa can be found here. And you can find more Bleeding Cool NYCC coverage right here.

Without an Uncle Ben, might Daredevil make more of a male mentor for the Shibuya Cross Line Spider-Man?

As you might have just noticed, New York Comic Con 2026 is underway right now, this weekend at the Javits Center in New York City. It marks the annual event's 20th anniversary, with a Coney Island theme that includes related collaborations, merch, and performances. Organised by ReedPop, NYCC is the East Coast's largest pop culture convention, covering comics, movies, TV, anime, gaming, cosplay, books, and more. It features a show floor with exhibitors, Artist Alley, panels/screenings, celebrity guests, signings/photo ops, gaming areas, Family HQ, and cosplay events. And it happens just as Marvel Comics announces it is leaving the city…

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