Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Garry Leach, london

Marvelman Artist Garry Leach's Comic Collection Up for Sale

The comic book collection of Marvelman artist Garry Leach is up for sale now, courtesy of Book Palace.

Article Summary Garry Leach’s personal comic collection is now on sale through Book Palace, with Silver Age Marvel, DC, and Pre-Code gems.

Part one of the Garry Leach collection was unveiled at London Comic Mart, with more comics set for future sales online.

Best known for Marvelman and Warrior, Garry Leach helped shape British comics through 2000 AD and Atomeka Press.

The sale includes Garry Leach’s own copies of comics like Hitman and A1, offering fans a direct link to his legacy.

At the London Comic Mart I attended at the weekend, I spent a long time at the Book Palace stand, who are bringing Garry Leach's Comic Collection to the open market. Previously offered at Gosh Comics a few years ago, to help Garry's family, the decision has been made that "this collection has been priced to recirculate Garry's comics to fans and collectors." Part 1 includes "DC and Marvel Silver Age Titles and some Pre-Code Treasure", but there will be more to come, online and at upcoming comic book marts.

Garry Leach was a highly respected British comics artist, inker, editor, publisher, letterer, and colourist. He is best known for his foundational work on the revival of Marvelman with Alan Moore and for co-founding Atomeka Press with Dave Elliott.

A big comic book fan, as this collection attests, his early work for 2000 AD included one-off Future Shocks, Dan Dare, M.A.C.H. 1, and several Judge Dredd stories, as well as Gerry Finley-Day's space-war series The V.C.s. In 1981, Garry Leach joined Dez Skinn's Quality Communications as art director and became the first artist to work with Alan Moore on the groundbreaking revival of Marvelman in the anthology Warrior in 1982, which would eventually, directly or indirectly, influence every superhero comic book going forward. Garry Leach retained ownership of his Warpsmith characters from the series, and a later Warpsmith story appeared in A1, an anthology he co-founded with Atomeka Press to publish. Garry Leach largely worked in advertising in the nineties before returning to comics with John McCrea on Hitman, as well as on Global Frequency, The Twelve, Universe X, more 2000 AD work, and Magic: The Gathering cards. He later collaborated on projects for Zuiker Press. He died unexpectedly in 2022, aged 67.

I bought a number of comics before; there was something special about having some of Garry's own comp copies of Hitman and A1. If you want to join me in that, Book Palace is the place to go. Here's a video of what's on offer…

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