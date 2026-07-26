Posted in: Comics, Conventions, Events, Marvel Comics, Pop Culture, san diego comic con, Spider-Man, Stan Lee | Tagged: C.B. Cebulski, hall h, kevin feige, sdcc, steve wacker

Marvel's C.B. Cebulski Bows Out, Steve Wacker Steps Up, At SDCC

Marvel Comics Editor-In-Chief C.B. Cebulski bows out as Steve Wacker steps up, as it happened at San Diego Comic-Con

Article Summary C.B. Cebulski officially steps down as Marvel Editor-In-Chief at SDCC, with Kevin Feige praising comics’ key role.

Steve Wacker is named Marvel’s new Editor-In-Chief, with C.B. Cebulski beside him during the Hall H handover.

C.B. Cebulski shifts to a Marvel Asia Originals role in Tokyo, tied to Marvel’s newly announced Japanese projects.

Marvel’s rare smooth leadership change stood out at Comic-Con, as Wacker and C.B. Cebulski appeared upbeat together.

At Marvel Studios' Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con last night, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige took to the stage to remind everyone that the MCU, the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as well as all the toys, games, animation and merch, is nothing without the comic books.

And also to announce what we'd already learned, that C.B. Cebulski was no longer Marvel Comics Editor-In-Chief, and to thank him for his years of work in the position…

… but also that Steve Wacker was the new Marvel EIC. And yes, that's C.B. sat next to him, smiling. Both were in the front row of Hall H (that's how you get to do it, folks, work in comics.)

Given how most transfers of power have gone down at Marvel Comics, from the culling of Jim Shooter to the ousting of Bob Harras, they're usually filled with broken promises, recrimination, and bitter, twisted asides. And given that this happened just before San Diego Comic-Con, there was all manner of space for those to play out in the Hyatt, Hilton and Marriott bars and reach me. But not this time. It may have helped that Wacker and Cebulski were being so friendly with each other in person. That may be: this new Asia Originals job for C.B. in Tokyo isn't the equivalent of Marvel announcing that Bob Harras would be given special projects upon his departure (he never did, unless you count becoming EIC of DC Comics a decade later). Especially as the Marvel Fanfare panel announced new Japanese Marvel comic book projects.

It turns out that Steve Wacker's first day on the job as Marvel EIC was on Friday. And C.B. Cebulski will transition into his Asia Originals role in Tokyo this coming Friday. That they are both sitting on the same panel chatting amiably, and later next to each other in Hall H, is a new thing. Steve Wacker said, "I don't think there's ever been a handover like this". It was also a panel that showed something I really wished I'd been at San Diego Comic-Con for, they finally showed the legendary audition that then-Spider-Man editor did for the Broadway musical Spider-Man: Turn Off The Dark. Originally done as a fun prank, then promised as a bonus digital release, it always got pulled at the last minute. Whether for reasons of rights or sensibilities, it was never clear. And so finally, panel attendees got to see a much younger Steve Wacker attempt Spider-Man jumps in his jeans… did anyone film it? And any chance Steve will reprieve it? On his Instagram, he posted a video from his San Diego hotel room high up, headlined "Me realizing that after tomorrow I'll one day be referred to as Former Marvel Editor-in-Chief."

DC Comics Editor-In-Chief Marie Javins replied, "Looking forward to signing next to you in the has-been section of a tiny con one day." Wanted co-creator JG Jones added, "It's okay, I'm known as a former fan favorite artist." IDW Group Editor Heather Santos said, "Nah, just live forever". Gerry Duggan reminded him ", You have an Instagram bio to update after tomorrow, too". And Ryan Sook added, "Hey! Congrats, Stephen!!! Long way from off Broadway!" As for C.B. Cebulski? He stuck to reviews of Singaporean and Vietnamese cuisine in New York City… which I confess does look delicious. And as for what to expect from Steve Wacker at Marvel Comics now? Well, here's a taste…

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