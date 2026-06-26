Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Stan Lee | Tagged: Absolute Spider-Man #1000, john romita jr, pepe larraz

Marvel's Last Word On That Amazing Spider-Man #1000 Cover

Marvel's Last Word On That Amazing Spider-Man #1000 Cover... Honest. They really mean it this time...

Article Summary Marvel insists Amazing Spider-Man #1000 has two main covers, clarifying the John Romita Jr./Paolo Rivera and Pepe Larraz lineup.

Editor Nick Lowe and artists John Romita Jr. and Pepe Larraz frame Amazing Spider-Man #1000 as a major Spider-Man milestone.

Amazing Spider-Man #1000 also adds anniversary variants from Ed McGuinness, Skottie Young, J. Scott Campbell, and more.

Larry Lieber writes a new Amazing Spider-Man #1000 story with Giuseppe Camuncoli, alongside more covers still to be revealed.

Marvel Comics states that Amazing Spider-Man #1000 "delivers both a major turning point for Joe Kelly's run and an incredible lineup of anniversary stories celebrating Spider-Man's legacy. As fans have been buzzing about online, the landmark issue will feature two main covers, one from each of the current run's lead artists. Legendary artist John Romita Jr. joins acclaimed illustrator Paolo Rivera for a stunning painted cover, while modern superstar Pepe Larraz delivers a striking traditional piece. Both artists are also contributing variant covers for the issue. Larraz's variant cover was unveiled last month, while Romita Jr.'s will be revealed next week."

"Our announcement of the added Pepe Larraz cover seems to have been misunderstood. In addition to John Romita Jr. and Paolo Rivera's jam cover, we also wanted to highlight the '#1000' more concretely, hence Pepe's cover with color artist Marte Gracia. Our goal is to bring as many legendary Spider-Man artists together for this monumental celebration." – Editor Nick Lowe.

Not quite what certain Marvel employees told me, or why the Romita cover was removed from their listings, but we'll let that pass…. all water under the bridge. And Romita and Larazz on hand to say just how great the water is.

"What a pleasure it's been to see readers celebrate my work on Amazing Spider-Man over the years and show support for the cover I did with Paolo Rivera for the upcoming issue #1000! I'm honored to work on yet another milestone issue for Spidey, and this one is especially big—so big that it has not one but two primary covers, one by me and one by my fellow Amazing Spider-Man artist, Pepe Larraz! I hope everyone enjoys the issue, it's going to be unforgettable!" – John Romita Jr. "If a time traveler suddenly showed up, back when I was a kid reading Spider-Man in my room, and told me that I was going to be drawing the 1000th issue of the comic book I had in my hands, and that I was going to be doing so alongside a living legend like John Romita Jr., the easiest to believe would be the time traveling part! Thank you, Marvel, for the honor and privilege of making me a part of Peter Parker's history with this milestone issue." – Pepe Larraz

And Marvel take this opportunity to point to some literally shiny new covers… "revealed today are a foil variant cover by Ed McGuinness inspired by John Romita Sr.'s Amazing Spider-Man #100 cover, a dynamic new piece by Skottie Young, a stunning cover from J. Scott Campbell, a cover by Ryan Stegman spotlighting the new supervillain Ravage, and the final piece in Lee Bermejo's acclaimed Amazing Visions cover series."

As well as stating that Stan Lee's brother, and writer of the Spider-Man newspaper strip for decades, Larry Lieber is writing a new story for the issue with Giuseppe Camuncoli in Of Webs and Six-Guns," which also gets a cover, alongside the Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls variant cover featuring Peni Parker from the upcoming game and a Marvel Animation cover showcasing the pointing scene from the original 1967 Spider-Man animated series that has become one of the world's biggest memes…

And a few yet to be revealed…

Amazing Spider-Man #1000 Alex Ross

Amazing Spider-Man #1000 Erik Larsen Variant [1:25]

Variant [1:25] Amazing Spider-Man #1000 Humberto Ramos

Amazing Spider-Man #1000 John Romita Jr. Variant

Amazing Spider-Man #1000 Marcos Martin

Amazing Spider-Man #1000 Mark Bagley

Amazing Spider-Man #1000 Marvel Studios Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Amazing Spider-Man #1000 Mr. Garcin

Amazing Spider-Man #1000 Paco Medina Muppets

Muppets Amazing Spider-Man #1000 Patrick Gleason Web-Head

Web-Head Amazing Spider-Man #1000 Peach Momoko & Frank Miller

& Amazing Spider-Man #1000 Pepe Larraz

Amazing Spider-Man #1000 Skan Local Comic Shop Day

Local Comic Shop Day Amazing Spider-Man #1000 Steve Ditko Black And White

Black And White Amazing Spider-Man #1000 Steve Ditko

Amazing Spider-Man #1000 Stuart Immonen

Amazing Spider-Man #1000 Todd Nauck 4-Part Connecting Legacy

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