Posted in: Comics | Tagged: mary jane, mephisto, miracleman, newlitg, one more day

Mary Jane, Marriages, Mephisto In The Daily LITG, 12th Of October 2026

Marvel, Mary Jane, Marriages, Mephisto, Miracleman And One More Day in The Daily LITG, 12th Of October 2026

Article Summary Marvel and One More Day dominate Bleeding Cool, with Mary Jane, marriages, Mephisto and Miracleman leading reads.

NYCC news drives the chart, from Spider-Man and Venom updates to X-Orcists, Superman and Energon Universe reveals.

Daily LITG also rounds up additional comics scoops, including Betsy Braddock's new name and fresh Marvel teasers.

Look back at eight years of LITG trends, from Marvel shakeups and DC launches to JMS, Keith Giffen and Stan Lee.

Mary Jane, Marriages, Mephisto, Miracleman And One More Day was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past eight years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters by email below. And maybe you just have.

Mary Jane, Marriages, Mephisto, Miracleman And One More Day and the most popular stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

LITG one year ago, DC Next Level at NYCC

LITG two years ago, JMS at Marvel

LITG three years ago, Keith Giffen's Last Laugh

LITG four years ago, Buffer Zone

LITG five years ago, Steven S. DeKnight Holds Fast

LITG six years ago, Pokémon GO, Tom Hardy and Jeff Goldblum

What you were reading yesterday, the numbers don't lie.

LITG seven years ago, Stan Lee was celebrated

And David Bowie wanted to play Rorschach.

Comic Book birthdays today.

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with seventeen years for us as well.

Dan Abnett , co-creator of Sinister Dexter, recreator of the Guardians Of The Galaxy.

, co-creator of Sinister Dexter, recreator of the Guardians Of The Galaxy. Alessandro Miracolo , artist on 47 Dead Men Talking, Grimm Fairy Tales

, artist on 47 Dead Men Talking, Grimm Fairy Tales Rodney Buchemi , artist on Incredible Hercules, Red Prophet, KISS

, artist on Incredible Hercules, Red Prophet, KISS Genevieve Halton, writer on Flare.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

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