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Mary Jane, Venom, Carnage, Toxin, Sleeper & Other Symbiotes (Spoilers)

Mary Jane, Dylan Brock, Rick Jones, Spider-Girl. Venom, Carnage, Toxin, Sleeper And Other Symbiotes Today Ahead Of Queen In Black (Spoilers)

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Article Summary

  • Venom #259 pushes Queen in Black toward Earth as Mary Jane’s VenoMJ makeover and Tony Stark alliance take shape.
  • Dylan Brock reunites with Sleeper and takes on Toxin, a major Venom family shift with huge stakes for the symbiotes.
  • Carnage resurfaces across Spider-Versity, targeting a new host as the road to Queen in Black grows darker.
  • Rick Jones loses Toxin, Spider-Girl falls to Carnage, and Venom’s expanding web sets up a brutal showdown ahead.

Queen In Black is coming. The battle with Knull is heading to Earth. So what are all the symbiotes up to? Well, Carnage is back in Spider-Versity #3 by Jordan Morris and Pere Perez published today by Marvel Comics.

Mary Jane, Venom, Carnage, Toixin, Sleeper & Other Symbiote (Spoilers)
Spider-Versity #3 by Jordan Morris and Pere Perez

Of course, this scene, and even the solicitation details that back it up, do not actually happen in this comic book. Maybe the next issue? More on that in a minute…

Marvel Comics Spoilers
Venom #259 by Al Ewing and Carlos Gomez

As in Venom #259 by Al Ewing and Carlos Gomez, Dylan Brock is back with an old friend, symbiote Sleeper, who does the whole cat thing very well…

Marvel Comics Spoilers
Venom #259 by Al Ewing and Carlos Gomez

…as long as we realise that all cats are psychopathic manipulators of the highest order.

Marvel Comics Spoilers
Venom #259 by Al Ewing and Carlos Gomez

And yes, Carnage…

Marvel Comics Spoilers
Spider-Versity #3 by Jordan Morris and Pere Perez

He's gone to University, well, he should fit in with all the other copckroaches who gravitate there…

Marvel Comics Spoilers
Venom #259 by Al Ewing and Carlos Gomez

But as Rick Jones is persuaded to part with one symbiote, Toxin…

Marvel Comics Spoilers
Venom #259 by Al Ewing and Carlos Gomez

….and Dylan Brock gets it on instead…

Marvel Comics Spoilers
Venom #259 by Al Ewing and Carlos Gomez

Over in the Spider-Versity, it seems that Carnage has found a brand new host… someone who has a troubled morality past of their own…

Marvel Comics Spoilers
Spider-Versity #3 by Jordan Morris and Pere Perez

…and also too young to put up much of a fight…

Marvel Comics Spoilers
Spider-Versity #3 by Jordan Morris and Pere Perez

And as Mary Jane Watson  is making a bid for her own future…

Marvel Comics Spoilers
Venom #259 by Al Ewing and Carlos Gomez

…including her new Venom look…

Marvel Comics Spoilers
Venom #259 by Al Ewing and Carlos Gomez

Spider-Girl is lost to hers.

Marvel Comics Spoilers
Spider-Versity #3 by Jordan Morris and Pere Perez

And Tony Stark brings Mary Jane on board…

Marvel Comics Spoilers
Venom #259 by Al Ewing and Carlos Gomez

The Queen In Black is coming. Just for that Carnage battle, you may have to wait a while.

  • Venom #259 by Al Ewing and Carlos Gomez 
    VenoMJ GETS AN ALL-NEW LOOK! A face from Venom's past is back from the dead – with a warning that could mean the end of the world! In the face of the apocalypse, who can Mary Jane Watson trust with her greatest secret? Not who you think! Meanwhile, Dylan Brock makes a decision…and the Venom family may never be the same! Plus, an all-new look for VenoMJ! $4.99
  • Amazing Spider-Man: Spider-Versity #3 by Jordan Morris, Pere Perez
    The tutelage of the younger Spider-Men and Spider-Women of the Marvel Universe by NORMAN OSBORN and JESSICA DREW continues! The Spiders have learned a lot, but both Norman and Jessica would never pit them up against Carnage. Fresh out of the hit "Death Spiral," Carnage has changed and is on a collision course that might make this the deadliest book in Spider-History! $4.99

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Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist.
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