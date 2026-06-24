Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Venom | Tagged: carnage, dylan brock, mary jane watson, Queen In Black, Spider-Versity

Mary Jane, Venom, Carnage, Toxin, Sleeper & Other Symbiotes (Spoilers)

Mary Jane, Dylan Brock, Rick Jones, Spider-Girl. Venom, Carnage, Toxin, Sleeper And Other Symbiotes Today Ahead Of Queen In Black (Spoilers)

Article Summary Venom #259 pushes Queen in Black toward Earth as Mary Jane’s VenoMJ makeover and Tony Stark alliance take shape.

Dylan Brock reunites with Sleeper and takes on Toxin, a major Venom family shift with huge stakes for the symbiotes.

Carnage resurfaces across Spider-Versity, targeting a new host as the road to Queen in Black grows darker.

Rick Jones loses Toxin, Spider-Girl falls to Carnage, and Venom’s expanding web sets up a brutal showdown ahead.

Queen In Black is coming. The battle with Knull is heading to Earth. So what are all the symbiotes up to? Well, Carnage is back in Spider-Versity #3 by Jordan Morris and Pere Perez published today by Marvel Comics.

Of course, this scene, and even the solicitation details that back it up, do not actually happen in this comic book. Maybe the next issue? More on that in a minute…

As in Venom #259 by Al Ewing and Carlos Gomez, Dylan Brock is back with an old friend, symbiote Sleeper, who does the whole cat thing very well…

…as long as we realise that all cats are psychopathic manipulators of the highest order.

And yes, Carnage…

He's gone to University, well, he should fit in with all the other copckroaches who gravitate there…

But as Rick Jones is persuaded to part with one symbiote, Toxin…

….and Dylan Brock gets it on instead…

Over in the Spider-Versity, it seems that Carnage has found a brand new host… someone who has a troubled morality past of their own…

…and also too young to put up much of a fight…

And as Mary Jane Watson is making a bid for her own future…

…including her new Venom look…

Spider-Girl is lost to hers.

And Tony Stark brings Mary Jane on board…

The Queen In Black is coming. Just for that Carnage battle, you may have to wait a while.

Venom #259 by Al Ewing and Carlos Gomez

VenoMJ GETS AN ALL-NEW LOOK! A face from Venom's past is back from the dead – with a warning that could mean the end of the world! In the face of the apocalypse, who can Mary Jane Watson trust with her greatest secret? Not who you think! Meanwhile, Dylan Brock makes a decision…and the Venom family may never be the same! Plus, an all-new look for VenoMJ! $4.99

VenoMJ GETS AN ALL-NEW LOOK! A face from Venom's past is back from the dead – with a warning that could mean the end of the world! In the face of the apocalypse, who can Mary Jane Watson trust with her greatest secret? Not who you think! Meanwhile, Dylan Brock makes a decision…and the Venom family may never be the same! Plus, an all-new look for VenoMJ! $4.99 Amazing Spider-Man: Spider-Versity #3 by Jordan Morris, Pere Perez

The tutelage of the younger Spider-Men and Spider-Women of the Marvel Universe by NORMAN OSBORN and JESSICA DREW continues! The Spiders have learned a lot, but both Norman and Jessica would never pit them up against Carnage. Fresh out of the hit "Death Spiral," Carnage has changed and is on a collision course that might make this the deadliest book in Spider-History! $4.99

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