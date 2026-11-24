Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: Calculator, Jesse Lonergan, matt fraction, Minotaur

Matt Fraction's 34-page script for Jesse Lonergan's 10-page Batman Annual story, out tomorrow

"For Jesse I wrote a 34-page script for what ended up being a 10-page story. That's not unusual for me. I overwrite. I put too much in, and then we figure out what the comic actually needs. Jesse is so good at the page that a lot of what I write is just me thinking out loud on paper so he has something to react to or cut. He took what he needed and made it into the story it is. With Brian it was different. The Minotaur story is longer, more plot-driven, and we were locked in on the maze and the structure from earlier. But with Jesse I knew I could hand him a big document and trust him to make the comic."

Matt Fraction has spoken before about wanting to get out of strong artists' way once the pages are coming back; here he is applying the same logic in reverse, overwriting on the front end so the artist has room to shape the final ten pages…

BATMAN 2026 ANNUAL #1

(W) Matt Fraction (A) Brian Ching, Jesse Lonergan (CA) Brian Ching

FRACTION & CHING REACH THE CENTER OF THE MINOTAUR'S MAZE! For months, a new criminal organization known as the Torus has run Gotham's underworld. In the center of it all stands the Minotaur–the man who turned chaos into calculated order and became the conductor of Gotham's grand criminal orchestra. Who is he? How did he pull it off? And most of all: What is he planning next? Find out as Eisner Award winner Matt Fraction and superstar artist Brian Ching confront the criminal conspiracy that has been growing since Batman #1 head-on, and Fraction and Eisner Award-winning artist Jesse Lonergan explore the Calculator's algorithm of crime. $5.99 11/25/2026

And here's the Brian Ching of it all….