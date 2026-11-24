Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: Calculator, Jesse Lonergan, matt fraction, Minotaur
Matt Fraction 34-Page Script For Jesse Lonergan 10-Page Batman Story
Matt Fraction's 34-page script for Jesse Lonergan's 10-page Batman Annual story, out tomorrow
Article Summary
- Matt Fraction reveals he wrote a 34-page script for Jesse Lonergan’s 10-page Batman Annual backup story.
- The Batman 2026 Annual splits between Brian Ching’s Minotaur plot and Lonergan’s Calculator crime story.
- Fraction says he overwrites for strong artists like Jesse Lonergan, giving them room to shape the final comic.
- Batman Annual #1 lands tomorrow from DC, advancing the Torus conspiracy and spotlighting Fraction’s two-story approach.
"For Jesse I wrote a 34-page script for what ended up being a 10-page story. That's not unusual for me. I overwrite. I put too much in, and then we figure out what the comic actually needs. Jesse is so good at the page that a lot of what I write is just me thinking out loud on paper so he has something to react to or cut. He took what he needed and made it into the story it is. With Brian it was different. The Minotaur story is longer, more plot-driven, and we were locked in on the maze and the structure from earlier. But with Jesse I knew I could hand him a big document and trust him to make the comic."
Matt Fraction has spoken before about wanting to get out of strong artists' way once the pages are coming back; here he is applying the same logic in reverse, overwriting on the front end so the artist has room to shape the final ten pages…
BATMAN 2026 ANNUAL #1
(W) Matt Fraction (A) Brian Ching, Jesse Lonergan (CA) Brian Ching
FRACTION & CHING REACH THE CENTER OF THE MINOTAUR'S MAZE! For months, a new criminal organization known as the Torus has run Gotham's underworld. In the center of it all stands the Minotaur–the man who turned chaos into calculated order and became the conductor of Gotham's grand criminal orchestra. Who is he? How did he pull it off? And most of all: What is he planning next? Find out as Eisner Award winner Matt Fraction and superstar artist Brian Ching confront the criminal conspiracy that has been growing since Batman #1 head-on, and Fraction and Eisner Award-winning artist Jesse Lonergan explore the Calculator's algorithm of crime. $5.99 11/25/2026
And here's the Brian Ching of it all….