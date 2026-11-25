Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: jorge jimenez, matches malone, matt fraction

Matt Fraction Gives Bruce Wayne Another Secret Identity In Batman #16

Matt Fraction and Jorge Jiménez give Bruce Wayne another secret identity in Batman #16 next month

Article Summary Matt Fraction confirms Bruce Wayne gets another secret identity in Batman #16, expanding beyond Batman and Matches Malone.

Batman #15 and #16 form the run’s first two-parter, revealing early that Bruce Wayne’s assassination is a planned fake-out.

Fraction says Gotham’s heroes and the Bat-Family know Bruce Wayne is alive, while Batman shifts to operating through new personas.

Batman #17 will push the twist further, with Bruce Wayne using two identities to tackle Gotham’s growing Torus conspiracy.

When Batman #15 by Matt Fraction and Jorge Jiménez landed earlier this month, I'd spent months tracking the "assassination of Bruce Wayne" setup, only to get it all wrong. I reported on the solicits, the New York Comic Con panel where Matt Fraction joked about "killing billionaires," the Columbo comparison, my discredited theory linking it to Detective Comics #1115 and a jailed Clark Kent, and even the Silver St. Cloud modelling-agency teases. In a new interview with the Gatecrashers Podcast, Matt Fraction went further on how the story is actually structured, and what comes immediately after. He described Batman #15 and #16 as the beginning of the "second year," quote-unquote, and the first explicit two-parter of the run. More importantly, he emphasised that the book is not trying to pull one over on readers:

"It's weird because I don't really write this for arcs. This is our first explicit two-parter. It really is just kind of about calibrating things for the next 'year.' And it's also cool that we're not trying to pull one over on readers. It's not a thing where you know he's going to come back. By page three you know exactly what's going on, and the whole book starts with Batman welcoming you. Here's the plan. So it felt like a chance to approach this kind of story in a way certainly differently than I've done before. And sort of see if I could do a Columbo kind of thing. It felt fun. It felt like a fun idea and a way to go with some of the stuff differently, and it gives us different footing. We're going to have way less Bruce and way more Matches Malone, and then by 16, we're going to take it a step further and introduce a brand new persona."

Bruce Wayne is already Batman. He sometimes uses the criminal disguise Matches Malone to ingratiate himself with the lower orders and dig out needed information. And now, we have yet another identity for Bruce Wayne to use to disguise himself, handy if the world believes Bruce Wayne has already been assassinated. And this is how he'll be looking as seen on the covers of Batman #17 and #18…

Matt Fraction also clarified the internal rules of the fake-out.

"I'm not trying to insult your intelligence. You're going to see Bruce Wayne get shot like everybody else. But it was also fun to write Bruce Wayne going to Superman and Wonder Woman and being like, 'Look, you're going to hear stuff. I'm fine. It's just Gotham stuff. Don't worry about it. I got it. Okay.' I'm not going anywhere.' We talk about it like as a group, everyone's like, 'Well, where are the rules?' I'm like, 'No, the family would know. Everybody would know. If you're involved in crime fighting, you would know. It's not a secret to anyone. No one's going to be shocked. Everyone can keep a secret; we're just pretending.' It doesn't mean Bruce doesn't go to the Batcave. It doesn't mean Batman is not still in Gotham. It just means Bruce Wayne doesn't go to movie premieres and restaurants and stuff like that. It is the most nominally uninvasive removal of a character from the stories in a lot of ways."

It also sets up the next stretch of the book as Fraction continues to move away from the more ensemble-driven Bad Seeds period and toward a tighter focus on Batman operating under different identities. Batman #15 by Matt Fraction and Jorge Jiménez is already out. Batman #16 follows in December.

Batman #15 by Matt Fraction and Jorge Jiménez

Nothing is slowing down for the Caped Crusader in the aftermath of Bad Seeds as six assassins descend on Gotham with one target in their sights: billionaire playboy Bruce Wayne. It's all going down at El Granda Gala Enmascarado, and by the end of the night, Bruce Wayne will die before. $4.99 11/4/2026

Nothing is slowing down for the Caped Crusader in the aftermath of Bad Seeds as six assassins descend on Gotham with one target in their sights: billionaire playboy Bruce Wayne. It's all going down at El Granda Gala Enmascarado, and by the end of the night, Bruce Wayne will die before. $4.99 11/4/2026 Batman #16 by Matt Fraction and Jorge Jiménez

Tensions in Gotham City rise on all fronts and threaten to break—unless the Batman can solve the assassination of Bruce Wayne! With Gotham's favorite billionaire playboy felled by an assassin's bullet, the Batman must chase down his own killer and unravel the conspiracy that put his alter ego in the crosshairs… The acclaimed series by Matt Fraction and Jorge Jiménez isn't slowing down, and this is one issue you dare not miss! $4.99 12/2/2026

Tensions in Gotham City rise on all fronts and threaten to break—unless the Batman can solve the assassination of Bruce Wayne! With Gotham's favorite billionaire playboy felled by an assassin's bullet, the Batman must chase down his own killer and unravel the conspiracy that put his alter ego in the crosshairs… The acclaimed series by Matt Fraction and Jorge Jiménez isn't slowing down, and this is one issue you dare not miss! $4.99 12/2/2026 Batman #17 by Matt Fraction and Jorge Jiménez

After the death of Bruce Wayne, Batman's life begins anew—adopting two identities to work multiple sides of his Torus problem in ways the Caped Crusader cannot. The Minotaur's criminal conspiracy is about to meet two new problems, and both of them rhyme with "Batman." The acclaimed series by Matt Fraction and Jorge Jiménez continues in this can't-miss issue! $4.99 January 6, 2027

After the death of Bruce Wayne, Batman's life begins anew—adopting two identities to work multiple sides of his Torus problem in ways the Caped Crusader cannot. The Minotaur's criminal conspiracy is about to meet two new problems, and both of them rhyme with "Batman." The acclaimed series by Matt Fraction and Jorge Jiménez continues in this can't-miss issue! $4.99 January 6, 2027 Batman #18 by Matt Fraction and Jorge Jiménez

The Clown Prince of Crime's life hangs in the balance when one of his victims decides to take the law into his own hands. As Arkham Towers goes into lockdown, the Caped Crusader must race a madman with a bomb to save his archrival…and Dr. Annika Zeller! Matt Fraction and Jorge Jiménez continue their celebrated run on the Caped Crusader with death, destruction, and detective action. $4.99 February 3, 2027

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