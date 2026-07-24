Posted in: Comics, IDW | Tagged: Matthew Rosenberg, spawn, tmnt

Matthew Rosenberg To Write The Turtles Ongoing Comic As Well As Spawn

Matthew Rosenberg is to write the ongoing Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles from issue #25 onwards, with art by Juann Cabal, as Gene Luen Yang moves on.

Article Summary Matthew Rosenberg takes over the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles ongoing comic with issue #25, alongside artist Juann Cabal.

The new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles arc sends the heroes into a one-night hunt by a deadly roster of villains.

Rosenberg says his Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles run will mix gritty action, sharp humor, intense stakes, and family drama.

Gene Luen Yang exits Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles for a creator-owned project, backing Rosenberg to deliver a standout run.

I am starting to think he might be getting greedy. What if he had written Absolute Green Arrow as well? Matthew Rosenberg is to write the ongoing Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles from issue #25 onwards, with art by Juann Cabal, as Gene Luen Yang moves on. This adds TMNT to Matthew Rosenberg's slate over at Todd McFarlane, writing Spawn and King Spawn, as well as his other creator-owned work like If Destruction Be Our Lot.

He tells Entertainment Weekly that the story kicks off with "a thrilling story as the greatest roster of villains, both new and old, have assembled to hunt down the Turtles over the course of a single night." Matthew Rosenberg, who first fell in love with comics after buying an Eastman and Laird TMNT issue as a teenager, called the gig an honor. "It is truly an honor to not only add to the legacy of four of New York's greatest heroes, but to follow in the footsteps of so many creators I love like Erik Larsen, Jim Lawson, Sophie Campbell, Tom Waltz, and most recently legends like Jason Aaron, Juan Ferreyra, Gene Luen Yang, and Freddie E. Williams II," he said. "I hope I can bring even just a little bit of what I love about the Turtles to this book." He described the approach as delivering "shells-against-the-wall grittiness, laugh-out-loud humor, non-stop intensity, and some genuine family drama."

Yang, who's departing for a creator-owned project, added: "Working on TMNT has been a dream come true. I'm sad to leave, though I'm also excited about the creator-owned project that is pulling me away. And I'm super excited to continue with the Turtles as a fan! Matthew Rosenberg is going to knock it out of the park!"

While Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin III — Return to New York features Casey Marie Jones, daughter of the late Casey Jones and April O'Neil. Co-writer Tom Waltz said the team is aiming for "a grand finale worthy of its predecessors," asking whether Casey Marie, Odyn, Uno, Yi, and Moja will prove worthy of their TMNT predecessors in the battle for New York. Kevin Eastman reflected on the nearly 40-year journey from the original outline with Peter Laird, crediting the creative team, Nickelodeon, IDW, and the fans..

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