Posted in: Comics, Heritage Sponsored, Vintage Paper | Tagged: fiction house, maurice whitman

Maurice Whitman's Haunting Ghost Comics #1 Cover, at Auction

Maurice Whitman is an underappreciated star from the late Golden Age, and Fiction House's Ghost Comics #1 is one of his best known covers.

Article Summary Maurice Whitman gave Ghost Comics #1 its unforgettable identity, launching Fiction House's supernatural title in 1951.

Ghost Comics #1 grew from eerie stories first seen in Jumbo Comics and Wings Comics during 1944-1946.

Maurice Whitman's 1950-1954 Fiction House covers mark a peak period, making this debut a key late Golden Age issue.

Fiction House's ghosts had been haunting its adventure comics for years before they acquired a title of their own. Ghost Comics #1 put a new Maurice Whitman cover around supernatural stories that can be traced to Jumbo Comics and Wings Comics in 1944-46. Whitman gave this series its visual identity, and his cover for this series debut is one of his best-known works and comes near the beginning of a creatively explosive period of covers across the entire Fiction House line.

Whitman and Ghosts Rewritten

After serving in WWII, Whitman entered the comics industry in the mid-1940s working for the likes of Harry Chesler, Lloyd Jacquet, and Jerry Iger. But in 1947, he began working for the publisher with which he would make his mark: Fiction House. Whitman worked on interior stories for titles such as Wings Comics, Planet Comics, Jungle Comics, and other Fiction House titles from 1947-1950 before starting to get cover work as well. Maurice Whitman created dozens of covers for Fiction House 1950-1954, most of which are stand-outs. Maurice Whitman worked for Fiction House until the summer of 1954, and the company ceased operations shortly thereafter, becoming a victim of the anti-comics moral panic of the mid-1950s. He then moved onto a wide range of work for Charlton, Warren Publications, and others. But his Fiction House work is Whitman at the peak of his abilities.

Interiors here are credited mostly to Alex Blum, with one story credited to Rafael Astarita. In this debut issue, the interior stories have typically been somewhat condensed from their originals, though we will find intriguing exceptions to that in other issues of the series. The CGC census lists 103 Universal copies, including six at 6.5 and 19 higher. Whitman's cover is the star of the show on this pre-Code series debut which has been rising in demand in recent yeas, and there's a Ghost Comics #1 (Fiction House, 1951) CGC Universal FN+ 6.5 copy with cream to off-white pages up for auction at the September 24-26, 2026 Comic Books Signature Auction #7469.

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