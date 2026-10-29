Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, X-Men | Tagged: Armageddon, Maximum X-Men, mephisto, one more day
Maximum X-Men, Avengers And Why Marvel Comics Called It Armageddon
Maximum X-Men, Avengers, Mephisto and why Marvel Comics called it Armageddon
Article Summary
- Marvel’s Armageddon erupts after Captain America #16, as Doom seizes Hell and Mephisto’s broken contracts spill chaos into Earth.
- Avengers #1 turns Armageddon into a demonic angel war in New York, with Mephisto lurking and the Adjudicator looming.
- The new Avengers battle Hell on Earth while clues around a purple-handed mystery figure deepen Armageddon’s fallout.
- Maximum X-Men #1 expands Armageddon beyond Avengers, as Wolverine and Storm face an invasion tied to cosmic threats.
Spoilers spoilers spoilers… But at the end of the most recent Captain America #16, we get a new status for the Marvel Universe, spinning out of the events of Armageddon. That series gave us nuclear weapons, nuclear explosions, and superhero involvement. Which justified the title entirely. But the tie-in title Captain America has given a different take on that title. With Doctor Doom taking hell, ripping up all of Mephisto's contracts, including One More Day, and losing demons and the damned to the rest of the universe, no longer tying them to Hell, even as he spruces it up a bit.
And as Steve Rogers wakes up in the living world, this is what he sees. Angel-like figures descend on New York City as the skies go red.
We have also seen in teasers for Avengers #1 the new Avengers team going up against these figures. Let's go back to that preview…
Bucky died, Tony… leaving? And we know that Luke Cage won't win this one.
Guy in the hat. Well, it covers the horns.
And that's Mephisto's hand. In other pages, we see the Avengers fighting those glowing angelic creatures.
As well as a white-haired older man getting all bloodied.
And we saw him in the Avengers teaser trailer.
As a white-haired figure sees what Captain America saw. He does appear to have a purple clawed hand, however…
And inspires a tearful woman to run from him – or the situation.
While Mephisto is here, in the dark…
Grasping for whatever he can get… definitely his hand.
And as the fellow with the purple claw (and sword) goes up against this demonic/angelic horde… straight from Tom King and Mitch Gerard's Heroes In Crisis…
It looks like one of them may be even harder to deal with, what with having a big hammer and everything.
There was a released design for him and everything. He is the Adjudicator. And he has a hammer on each end. How very balanced.
And then the new Avengers pitch into the battle… seems those masks come off, but take heads with them.
And a Daredevil takes down an… Angel Devil?
While Luke Cage goes for the wings instead.
So all the Avengers are kicking some kind of Angel ass…
Including Wolverine also getting close and personal.
So while Mephisto is looking for some kind of heart-based magic, with demons who still owe him some kind of misplaced fealty.
So is this Avengers Vs Avenging Angels? Demons In Disguise? And who's the guy with the purple hand?
This is why it was all called Armageddon, I guess. And by Avengers #2, it looks like Captain Marvel gets the upper hand…
Because Maximum X-Men #1, also spinning out of Armageddon, has its own invasion, also with Wolverine on hand, being proto-Avengers themselves. They don't have angels attacking New York, but massive bugs. Might Beelzebub be involved at all? Lord Of The Flies? Is this all the same thing?
It's all very Seasons Of Mists, is it not? More that than Inferno…
- Captain America #16 by Chip Zdarsky, Valerio Schiti
WHO WILL RULE HELL? As the battle for Hell's throne reaches its dramatic climax, Steve Rogers realizes he may have chosen the wrong side. The effects of the war spill out into the living world, bringing the Marvel Universe to the edge of ARMAGEDDON! $4.99 10/28/2026
- Avengers #1 by Chip Zdarsky, Marco Checchetto
IN THE WAKE OF ARMAGEDDON, A NEW TEAM ASSEMBLES… Superstar team Chip Zdarsky & Marco Checchetto reunite for a trailblazing new era of AVENGERS! With the world order completely rewritten after AVENGERS: ARMAGEDDON, there comes a day, a day unlike any other, when a new group of Earth's mightiest heroes find themselves united to avenge the Marvel Universe: Spider-Man, Wolverine, Captain Marvel, Daredevil, Luke Cage and Miracleman! The Avengers take center stage once again in the Marvel Universe, and it all starts here. Don't miss it! $5.99 Nov 04, 2026
- Captain America #17 by Chip Zdarsky, Ton Lima
ON THE RUN! In the aftermath of ARMAGEDDON, Captain America goes on the run with VIC, the child clone of DOCTOR DOOM. The U.N.-backed S.H.I.E.L.D. has demanded Vic be turned over, pitting Cap against NICK FURY. Meanwhile, one of Cap's oldest enemies returns! $4.99 Nov 11, 2026
- Maximum X-Men #1 by Christopher Yost, Tony Daniel
AN ALL-NEW SERIES BEGINS IN THE AFTERMATH OF ARMAGEDDON! Mutants by birth, heroes by choice! After the cataclysmic events of ARMAGEDDON, who's left to save the world from an Avengers-level threat? In the absence of Earth's Mightiest Heroes, Storm and Wolverine assemble a new team of Earth's Mightiest Mutants to face the foes no single hero can handle. But they may quickly come to regret that decision when the ANNIHILATION WAVE arrives on Earth. $4.99 Dec 2, 2026
- Captain America #18 by Chip Zdarsky, Valerio Schiti
One of Captain America's greatest villains has taken advantage of Steve's long coma and Doom's death to enact a plan that could rewrite the world we know. How far will Steve go to stop his adversary? $4.99 Dec 9, 2026
- Avengers #2 by Chip Zdarsky, Marco Checchetto
THE BIGGEST LAUNCH OF THE YEAR CONTINUES! Spider-Man must act quickly when his past once again puts Aunt May in jeopardy! Demons flood New York City, and the Avengers have to defeat them! What are Mephisto's ultimate goals? And who is this mysterious young woman with the prophetic book? Only the Adjudicator knows! Chip Zdarsky & Marco Checchetto bring you an exciting new direction for Earth's Mightiest Heroes, with twists galore! $4.99 Dec 16, 2026
- Captain America #19 by Chip Zdarsky, Ton Lima
One of Captain America's greatest villains has rewritten history and changed the world as we know it. Now, Steve, along with Tony Stark and the child clone of Doctor Doom, must navigate that world and figure out how to set things right–before it's too late. $4.99 Jan 9, 2027
- Maximum X-Men #2 by Christopher Yost , Tony S. Daniel
THE AVENGER SITUATION, PART 2 OF 5! The NEGATIVE ZONE has exploded out into Atlanta! An army of the Zone's most powerful villains threaten the Earth! And after the cataclysmic events of ARMAGEDDON, the Avengers are no more! Who's left to save the world? The X-Men. But what if Annihilus, Blastaar and the Night Lord aren't the real threat here? Prepare for the arrival of RETRIBUTION. Also: A BRAND-NEW mutant picks the worst time in the world to make her stunning debut!
- Avengers #3 by Chip Zdarsky, Marco Checchetto
"CHASE THE DEVIL" PART ONE! Mephisto literally unleashed Hell on Earth, and Spider-Man's new team of Avengers is determined to make him pay! But that'll be easier said than done, as Mephisto has some shocking new allies… $4.99 Jan 27, 2027