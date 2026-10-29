Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, X-Men | Tagged: Armageddon, Maximum X-Men, mephisto, one more day

Maximum X-Men, Avengers And Why Marvel Comics Called It Armageddon

Maximum X-Men, Avengers, Mephisto and why Marvel Comics called it Armageddon

Article Summary Marvel’s Armageddon erupts after Captain America #16, as Doom seizes Hell and Mephisto’s broken contracts spill chaos into Earth.

Avengers #1 turns Armageddon into a demonic angel war in New York, with Mephisto lurking and the Adjudicator looming.

The new Avengers battle Hell on Earth while clues around a purple-handed mystery figure deepen Armageddon’s fallout.

Maximum X-Men #1 expands Armageddon beyond Avengers, as Wolverine and Storm face an invasion tied to cosmic threats.

Spoilers spoilers spoilers… But at the end of the most recent Captain America #16, we get a new status for the Marvel Universe, spinning out of the events of Armageddon. That series gave us nuclear weapons, nuclear explosions, and superhero involvement. Which justified the title entirely. But the tie-in title Captain America has given a different take on that title. With Doctor Doom taking hell, ripping up all of Mephisto's contracts, including One More Day, and losing demons and the damned to the rest of the universe, no longer tying them to Hell, even as he spruces it up a bit.

And as Steve Rogers wakes up in the living world, this is what he sees. Angel-like figures descend on New York City as the skies go red.

We have also seen in teasers for Avengers #1 the new Avengers team going up against these figures. Let's go back to that preview…

Bucky died, Tony… leaving? And we know that Luke Cage won't win this one.

Guy in the hat. Well, it covers the horns.

And that's Mephisto's hand. In other pages, we see the Avengers fighting those glowing angelic creatures.

As well as a white-haired older man getting all bloodied.

And we saw him in the Avengers teaser trailer.

As a white-haired figure sees what Captain America saw. He does appear to have a purple clawed hand, however…

And inspires a tearful woman to run from him – or the situation.

While Mephisto is here, in the dark…

Grasping for whatever he can get… definitely his hand.

And as the fellow with the purple claw (and sword) goes up against this demonic/angelic horde… straight from Tom King and Mitch Gerard's Heroes In Crisis…

It looks like one of them may be even harder to deal with, what with having a big hammer and everything.

There was a released design for him and everything. He is the Adjudicator. And he has a hammer on each end. How very balanced.

And then the new Avengers pitch into the battle… seems those masks come off, but take heads with them.

And a Daredevil takes down an… Angel Devil?

While Luke Cage goes for the wings instead.

So all the Avengers are kicking some kind of Angel ass…

Including Wolverine also getting close and personal.

So while Mephisto is looking for some kind of heart-based magic, with demons who still owe him some kind of misplaced fealty.

So is this Avengers Vs Avenging Angels? Demons In Disguise? And who's the guy with the purple hand?

This is why it was all called Armageddon, I guess. And by Avengers #2, it looks like Captain Marvel gets the upper hand…

Because Maximum X-Men #1, also spinning out of Armageddon, has its own invasion, also with Wolverine on hand, being proto-Avengers themselves. They don't have angels attacking New York, but massive bugs. Might Beelzebub be involved at all? Lord Of The Flies? Is this all the same thing?

It's all very Seasons Of Mists, is it not? More that than Inferno…

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