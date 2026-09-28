Posted in: Comics, Solicits | Tagged: graphic novel, Mayday Parade, sumerian

Mayday Parade Gets A Graphic Novel In Sumerian December 2026 Solicits

Mayday Parade gets a graphic novel, The Faceless, in Sumerian's December 2026 solicits and solicitations

Mayday Parade is a Florida rock band, platinum-album-selling musicians and now… a graphic novel, co-created by band member Jeremy Lenzo, coming from Sumerian in their December 2026 solicits and solicitations, as Mayday Parade: The Faceless, as well as continuing reprints of The Crow.

MAYDAY PARADE THE FACELESS HC VOL 01

(W) Jeremy Lenzo, Adriana Yocum (A) Santi Guillen (CA) Kiko Mauriz

The Faceless, co-created by Jeremy Lenzo of Mayday Parade, is a psychological horror graphic novel inspired by the band's iconic faceless "umbrella man" imagery and music video lore. The story follows Derek Sanders as he begins suffering from recurring sleep paralysis in his new home, repeatedly waking to see a faceless man in a wide-brimmed hat watching him from the hallway. As strange smells, misplaced objects, and eerie red umbrella symbolism begin creeping into his waking life, Derek starts to question whether stress is to blame — or if something far more sinister is unfolding. Desperate for answers, Derek turns to his bandmates and the internet's folklore surrounding the "Umbrella Man," but the deeper he digs, the more real the presence feels. When the activity escalates beyond his bedroom and into the daylight, he's forced to confront the terrifying possibility that whatever is watching him may not be confined to his dreams. CREATORS: Story: Jeremy Lenzo, Adriana Yocum; Art: Santi Guillen; Color: Elisa Bisignano; Letters: Micah Myers OTHER: 96 pages, full color, 7.25×11, hardcover w/ dust cover $24.99 12/9/2026

CROW FLESH AND BLOOD #3

(W) James Vance (A) Alexander Maleev (CA) Eduardo Schaal

Cover By Eduardo Schaal (QUAD) The Crow: Flesh & Blood returns to print in comic book format for the first time since 1996. Against the rugged beauty of the western mountains, Iris Shaw, a federal conservation officer, is murdered when right-wing extremists blow up her office. But her death is only part of the tragedy-she was carrying an unborn child. Denied peace, Iris is resurrected by the crow to seek brutal vengeance on the men who stole her life and future. Now, driven by supernatural fury, she hunts them down one by one, delivering justice from beyond the grave. $4.99 12/9/2026

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