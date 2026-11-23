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McLaren Racing Launches New Sonic the Hedgehog Shorts Series

McLaren Racing has launched a new set of shorts alongside SEGA, as Sonic the Hedgehog works with the racing team to go faster than before!

Article Summary McLaren Racing and SEGA launched Sonic the Hedgehog x McLaren Racing: Beyond Fast, with episode one now live.

The new Sonic the Hedgehog short sends Sonic and Tails back to McLaren to build a Chaos Emerald-powered car.

Beyond Fast follows Sonic and the McLaren team as they face Dr. Eggman in the latest chapter of the partnership.

SEGA also added Sonic in a McLaren Racing suit and car to Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds as free Year Two content.

McLaren Racing has continued its partnership with SEGA by rolling out a new set of shorts featuring the blue blur himself, Sonic the Hedgehog. The team has been teasing it for a few months now, and it was clear something bigger was on the horizon when they dropped new merch and added McLaren items to Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds. But now they're taking it to a new level with Sonic the Hedgehog x McLaren Racing: Beyond Fast, as the first episode is now live and available for you to check out above. In this short, Sonic and Tails return to the McLaren Technology Center as they attempt to create a super-powered vehicle using Chaos Emerald energy. As you might suspect, things don't exactly go that smoothly. Enjoy the video as we wait for more to arrive.

Sonic the Hedgehog x McLaren Racing: Beyond Fast

Follow Sonic and the McLaren team as they join forces to defeat Dr. Eggman and his latest plan. Produced by production studio Outsyders, the short series marks the latest chapter in Sonic's ongoing partnership with McLaren Racing, featuring performances from McLaren Mastercard Formula 1 Team drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri. As part of the ongoing partnership, last week SEGA officially released the second free content drop of Year Two for Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds with Sonic in the McLaren Racing suit and speed-type McLaren Racing machine! Players can now race around the track for pole position as Sonic in the iconic papaya and anthracite McLaren livery.

About Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds

Race across land, sea, air, and space in Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds! Warp through Travel Rings into new dimensions where something new awaits around every twist and turn. Speed to victory solo or as a team in a variety of offline and online modes, and compete against players from around the world. Build the ultimate vehicle to match your racing style, unlock gadgets to gain the upper hand, and unleash power-up items to bring home the win!

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