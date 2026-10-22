Posted in: Comics | Tagged: charlie cox, london, mcm
MCM London Comic Con Sells Out The Weekend… See You There?
MCM London Comic Con Sells Out The Weekend... See You There? Or will you all be too dazzled by Charlie Cox?
MCM London Comic Con has sold out the main tickets for all three days (with only a few Priority Sunday Entry tickets still available), kicking off tomorrow (with comics industry drinks tonight!). There will be lots of stuff going down, with folks already hyperventilating over Critical Role's role. I'll be running around the show on all three days, mostly in industry meetings, Artists Alley, a show preview I'm doing with my eldest daughter, and all the panels that look worth it.
Comic creator guests just added include Nick Roche and John McCrea, as well as Alison Sampson, Armstrong Biggs, Al Jerek, Ben Oliver, Cary Nord, Crystal Sully, Elena Vitagliano, Elisabetta D'Amico, Eren Angiolini, Hamish Steele, Inhyuk Lee, Laura Howell, Lee Garbett, Lee Townsend, Marc Ellerby, Nigel Parkinson, Patrick Mulholland, Picolo, Rachael Smith, Seba Fiumara, Stefano Nesi, Steve Tanner, Vincenzo Federici and Warwick Fraser-Coombe. As well as the other folk filling Artists Alley, and the comic book panels scheduled so far.
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- Abi Stevens Art
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