Posted in: Comics, Solicits | Tagged: mega man, udon

Mega Man Gear Masters In Udon's Official Full September 2026 Solicits

Mega Man Gear Masters by Tavis Maiden and Ryan Jampole launches in Udon's Official Full September 2026 Solicits

Article Summary Mega Man Gear Masters #1 headlines Udon’s September 2026 solicits, launching a five-issue Blue Bomber mini-series.

Tavis Maiden and Ryan Jampole team for a new Mega Man adventure built around Dr. Light’s prototype Double Gear system.

Dr. Wily wants the Double Gear tech back at any cost, setting up explosive Robot Master battles in Mega Man Gear Masters.

Udon’s September 2026 lineup also features Kamen America, Blue Archive, Manga Biographies, and Gundam art books.

Udon Entertainment has dropped their September 2026 solicits and solicitations, with the debut of Mega Man Gear Masters #1 (of 5) by Tavis Maiden and Ryan Jampole, Udon's first mini-series starring the Blue Bomber as Dr. Light upgrades him with the prototype Double Gear system, only for Dr. Wily to come gunning for the tech in explosive robot-master mayhem…

MEGA MAN GEAR MASTERS #1 (OF 5)

(W) Tavis Maiden (A/CA) Ryan Jampole

Mega Man returns in UDON's first mini-series starring the classic Blue Bomber! With the threat of a new batch of robot masters, Dr. Light has upgraded Mega Man using the prototype Double Gear system. Problem is, Dr. Wily (the Double Gear's creator) wants it back… by any means!! It's all-out rumbling robot action in Mega Man: Gear Masters! $4.99 9/23/2026

KAMEN AMERICA ALPHA TP VOL 01

(W) Mark Pellegrini, Timothy Lim (A) Studio NICE (CA) Ayahikoh

America's super-powered sweetheart is reimagined in this manga-style graphic novel! Hopeful fashionista Charlotte "Carly" Vanders joined the USO as a seamstress and entertainer. As fate would have it, Carly's destiny rested among the stars: literally, as her transport vehicle was impacted by cosmic debris! Bestowed with amazing powers, Carly rebrands herself into a self-made, self-reliant henshin heroine known as KAMEN AMERICA! $13.99 9/2/2026

BLUE ARCHIVE COMIC ANTHOLOGY TP VOL 03 (MR)

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Pinch

Return to the lively streets of Kivotos in this second Blue Archive comic anthology, where 13 manga creators unleash brand-new stories filled with action, humor, and the chaotic fun of youth. Welcome to Kivotos, a massive city teeming with drama, challenges, and the joys of youth! In the third volume of this comic anthology, 13 manga creators bring you wild new stories set in the fantasy RPG world of Blue Archive! $13.99 9/2/2026

MANGA BIOGRAPHIES MOMOFUKU ANDO THE INVENTOR OF INSTANT NOODLES TP

(W) Kenji Ishikawa (A/CA) Sorata Unno

The Manga Biographies series explores the fascinating lives of legendary figures who accomplished extraordinary feats, all told through the fantastic lens of Japanese manga storytelling. Over 100 billion servings of instant noodles are consumed worldwide every year, and we have Momofuku Ando to thank for their creation! Learn how this clever inventor used flexible thinking to grow into a brilliant food magnate! $13.99 9/2/2026

MANGA BIOGRAPHIE AMELIA EARHART THE AMAZING PILOT TP

(W) Masakazu Horinouchi (A/CA) Miyoko Sano

The Manga Biographies series explores the fascinating lives of legendary figures who accomplished extraordinary feats, all told through the fantastic lens of Japanese manga storytelling. With the motto "I can do anything!", Amelia Earhart realized her dream of flying and became the first woman to fly solo across the Atlantic Ocean. Learn how this spirited pilot made her mark in history. $13.99 9/2/2026

HIDETAKA TENJIN'S ARTISTRY OF GUNDAM HC

(W/A/CA) Hidetaka Tenjin

For nearly half a century, Mobile Suit Gundam has been revered as Japan's most iconic mecha anime franchise. Gundam introduced the concept of "real robot" mecha, influencing all mecha anime after it and permeating Japanese entertainment with spectacular animation, manga, video games, and Gunpla model kits. This volume gathers master mechanical artist Hidetaka Tenjin's illustrations from across the Gundam franchise, with Gunpla box art, blu-ray covers, magazine illustrations, video game artwork and more!

$49.99 9/2/2026

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