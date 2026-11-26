Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics | Tagged: meghan fitzmartin, Pablo Collar, Speed Racer, Trixie

A Look Inside Meghan Fitzmartin And Pablo Collar's Speed Racer: Trixie From Mad Cave Studios for February 2027

SPEED RACER TRIXIE #1 (OF 4)

(W) Meghan Fitzmartin (A) Pablo Collar (CA) Paulina Ganucheau

Trixie gets her TURN in the spotlight! The head of Turnwell Enterprises is ready to shine in her own miniseries from acclaimed writer Meghan Fitzmartin and award-winning artist Pablo Collar! When she's not supporting Speed Racer on the track, Trixie's running races of her own—around board members and rival companies! It's been a difficult few years for Turnwell Enterprises, and Trixie's worked hard to rebuild her parents' company. But now, an old contract is about to tear down everything she's worked for. A rival CEO wants Turnwell—and Trixie—and he'll sacrifice Speed and anyone else in his way to get it. Trixie's not about to give her hand OR her company—and she's got a few tricks of her own. In a mechanic's jumpsuit or a gala dress, she's the baddest B in the room. The action starts here! $4.99 2/17/2027