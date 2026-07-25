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Mercy Sparx & Circuits-Seduction-Revenge, Ongoing Devil's Due Comics

Mercy Sparx: Heaven's Devil and Circuits-Seduction-Revenge are now ongoing comics from Devil's Due and yes that's an Absolute Batman homage

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Announced at the ComicsPRO retailer event at San Diego Comic-Con yesterday, Devil's Due announced that two of their comic books would launch ongoing series in October 2026, with the return of Heaven's secret "fixer" Mercy Sparx: Heaven's Devil in October, published quarterly, written by Devils Due publisher Josh Blaylock, with art by Blaylock and Brian Rogers, and colours by Greg + Fake. Mercy Sparx: Heaven's Devil will follow from the events of the Daddy Issues miniseries and spin-off Club Nephilim. And yes, it's got an Absolute Batman homage cover in there….

While Circuits-Seduction-Revenge, the gonzo cyberpunk, sexed-up action one-shot from last year, also debuts an all-new quarterly ongoing series, merging the worlds of "Circuits" with that of the Blaylock and Mark Powers' The Encoded, taking place five years before the events of The Encoded #1. Written by Josh Blaylock with art by Jethro Morales, with covers by artists including Sveta Shubina and Joel H Herrera

MERCY SPARX HEAVENS DEVIL #1 (MR)
(W) Josh Blaylock (A) Josh Blayock, Brian Rogers (CA) Andrew Tarusov
An all-new quarterly ongoing series! Mercy Sparx is known in divine circles as Heaven's Devil – AKA Heaven's fixer, sent to do the dirty work angels won't touch. For years, this devil secretly living among us has left a trail of broken bottles, broken noses, and broken hearts in her wake. But now chaos has come calling again, as a mysterious nobody who has lurked in the shadows since Mercy's first days on Earth rises to become her most dangerous nemesis yet. A perfect jumping on point for new Mercy readers! $5.55 10/21/2026

CIRCUITS SEDUCTION REVENGE #1 (MR)
(W) Josh Blaylock, Mark Powers (A) Jethro Morales (CA) Joel H Herrera
An all-new quarterly ongoing series! In 2050 A.D., Earth has survived the AI singularity and settled into a strange new equilibrium: futuristic metropolises under mandatory logdowns, cities reserved for sentient survivors of a deactivated AI consciousness, and breakaway communities living like it's still 1985. This new cyberpunk saga merges the worlds of the previous Circuits: Seduction-Revenge one-shot and The Encoded, as a mysterious rogue pleasure android wreaks havoc on the trillionaire class, forcing them to turn to an equally dangerous artificial life-form to stop her. $5.55 10/14/2026

And here are Devil's Due's full October 2026 solicits and solicitations through Massive Indies and Lunar Distribution

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Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist.
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