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Michael E. Uslan, Steven S. DeKnight & Sebastián Cabrol Revive Dr Syn

Michael E. Uslan, Steven S. DeKnight and Sebastián Cabrol resurrect Dr Syn in comics for Oni Press in 2027

Oni Press has announced Dr. Syn, a four-issue comic book miniseries that reintroduces Russell Thorndike's early 20th-century proto-pulp vigilante to modern readers. Co-written by Michael E. Uslan, executive producer of the Batman films, and Steven S. DeKnight of Daredevil, with art by Sebastián Cabrol of EC's Catacomb of Torment), the series is set to debut with issue #1 in January 2027.

Originally introduced in Thorndike's 1915 novel Doctor Syn: A Tale of the Romney Marsh, Reverend Doctor Christopher Syn waged a guerrilla campaign against King George III as the Scarecrow of Romney Marsh after the deaths of his family. Previous adaptations included stage plays, films, and Disney's 1963 television serial starring Patrick McGoohan, which also spawned a Gold Key comic. Oni describes this new version as the character's first major appearance in the 21st century and the first time the British figure has been brought to American shores.

Set in 1775 with revisionist historical elements, the story finds Syn captured and sent to the British penal colony of Georgia just as the American Revolutionary War is about to begin. The publisher has framed the series as Inglourious Basterds meets V for Vendetta—a blood-soaked tale of rebellion that filters the original freedom-fighter concept through a proto-superhero lens. Uslan has called the character "America's first dark knight" and noted that Dr. Syn had long lingered in the back of his mind alongside other iconic vigilantes.

Oni president and publisher Hunter Gorinson says the creative team is "Tarantinoing" the character, pulling on multiple historical and pulp threads rather than simply modernising the novels. Covers for the series come from Dustin Weaver, Jeffrey Alan Love, Elia Bonetti, Kelley Jones, and Cabrol himself.

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