Posted in: Boom, Comics, DC Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Superman, X-Men | Tagged: absolute, Beneath The Trees Where Nobody See, bestseller, midnight, siktc

Midnight Beats Absolute & Batman In This Week's Top 11 Bestseller List

Marvel's Midnight Universe beats Absolute and Batman in this week's Top 11 Wednesday-To-Weekend Bestseller List

Article Summary Midnight Beats Absolute & Batman as Midnight Spider-Man #1 tops the bestseller list, outselling Batman by roughly 3-to-1.

Marvel’s Midnight Universe dominates the Top 11, with Midnight X-Men #1 and Midnight Fantastic Four #1 close behind.

Batman #14 leads DC’s pack, while Demon #1 and Absolute Superman #24 trail far behind Marvel’s Midnight launches.

Something Is Killing The Children #50, Amazing Spider-Man #1000 and Beneath The Trees add variety to the weekly chart.

Marvel's Midnight Universe obliterated comic book store sales this week, with Midnight Spider-Man #1 at the top, Midnight X-Men #1 slightly behind and Midnight Fantastic Four #1 dropping a bit back, but all comfortably ahead of Batman, which Midnight Spider-Man #1 sold three times as many copies, and four times as many as Absolute Superman and Demon. Something Is Killing The Children made a rare appearance for its 50th blind bag issue, as does Beneath The Trees Where Nobody Sees for its all-star Halloween Special. Marvel only published the three Midnight titles this week, but Amazing Spider-Man #1000 still made it onto the chart. Marvel got four in the top eleven, Boom one, IDW one and DC five

Top Eleven Bleeding Cool Wednesday-To-Weekend Comic Book Bestseller List

No Title Publisher Writer Artist Price Ratio 1 Midnight Spider-Man #1 Marvel Phillip Kennedy Johnson Scietronc 5.99 100 2 Midnight X-Men #1 Marvel Jonathan Hickman Matteo Della Fonte 5.99 92.2 3 Midnight Fantastic Four #1 Marvel Ben Percy Kev Walker 5.99 73.0 4 Batman #14 DC Matt Fraction Matteo Scalera 4.99 36.6 5 Demon #1 DC James Harren James Harren 4.99 25.9 6 Absolute Superman #24 DC Jason Aaron Juan Ferreyra 4.99 25.4 7 Something Is Killing The Children #50 Boom James Tynion IV Werther Dell'edera 6.99 17.9 8 Jonah Hex and the Shadow of Death #1 DC Michael Walsh Michael Walsh 3.99 16.8 9 Amazing Spider-Man #1000 Marvel Joe Kelly Pepe Larraz 9.99 12.8 10 Absolute Green Lantern #19 DC Al Ewing Jahnoy Lindsay 4.99 12.4 11 Beneath The Trees Where Nobody Sees Halloween Special IDW Patrick Horvath, James Tynion IV, Tony Fleecs, Che Grayson Patrick Horvath, Dave Wachter, Jared Cullum, Tyler Boss, Matt Emmons 7.99 12.0

The Top 10 Wednesday-To-Weekend Bestsellers is compiled by over a hundred named direct market comic stores from their sales from Wednesday to Friday, the "Wednesday Warriors". The chart is compiled from actual sales data from 120 to 150 comic book stores provided by ComicHub, out of around 1800-2000 direct market comic book shops, which provide POS services for comic book retailers worldwide, mostly in North America and the UK. These are typically from what might be called mid-range stores, and we list a bunch below. Bleeding Cool Bestseller List gives the best-selling reported comic of the week, the 100.0 number, and you can see how each title performed as a percentage of that sale. These numbers are based on in-store sales, rather than publisher orders.

4 COLOR FANTASIES

A COMIC SHOP

ALTER EGO COMICS

ANYONE COMICS

ARKHAM COMICS & GAMES

ARSENAL COMICS AND GAMES

ARSENAL COMICS AND GAMES VENTURA

ASH AVENUE COMICS

ATOMIC CITY COMICS

AUSTIN BOOKS & COMICS

AW YEAH COMICS – MUNCIE

BEYOND COMICS – FREDERICK

BEYOND COMICS – GAITHERSBURG

BIG BANG COMICS

BIG BANG TOYS COMICS GAMES

BIG PLANET COMICS

BIG PLANET COMICS OF BETHESDA

BLERDS UNDERGROUND

BLUE ASH UP UP & AWAY!

BRAVE NEW WORLDS – OLD CITY PHILADELPHIA

BRAVE NEW WORLDS – WILLOW GROVE

BRONZE AGE BAT CAVE

BSI COMICS

CAB COMICS

CAPE AND COWL COMICS

CAPTAIN BLUE HEN COMICS

CARLS CACTUS COMICS

CHAMPION COMICS AND COFFEE

CHEVIOT UP UP & AWAY!

CLOBBERIN' COMICS

CLOBBERIN' COMICS – SHEPHERDSVILLE

COLLECTED COMICS & GAMES: FORT WORTH

COLLECTED COMICS & GAMES: HALTOM CITY

COLLECTED COMICS & GAMES: IRVING

COMIC BOOK WORLD FLORENCE

COMIC BOOK WORLD LOUISVILLE

COMIC EMPORIUM

COMIC QUEST

COMIC REALMS

COMICKAZE COMICS

COMICS ADVENTURE

COMICS CONSPIRACY

COMICS HEAVEN AB

COMIX CAFE

COMIX CONNECTION – MECHANICSBURG

COMIX CONNECTION – YORK

COSMIC COMICS

COSMIC MONKEY COMICS

COY'S COMICS

CRUSH COMICS

CURRENT COMICS MONTEREY

CURRENT COMICS SALINAS

DICE & COMICS CAFE

DNA COMICS & GAMES

DOUBLE MIDNIGHT COMICS CONCORD

DOUBLE MIDNIGHT COMICS MANCHESTER

DOWNTOWN COMICS ANNEX

DOWNTOWN COMICS IN AVON

DOWNTOWN COMICS IN CASTLETON

DOWNTOWN COMICS ON MARKET STREET

DR. VOLT'S COMICS

DRAGON'S LAIR COMICS & FANTASY – COLUMBUS

DREAMDAZE COMICS FUN & GAMES

ENDGAME COMICS AND COLLECTABLES

EPIC COMICS

E-TOWN COMICS

EVERYONE COMICS X COLLECTIBLES

FANTOM COMICS

FOURCORNERS COMICS & GAMES

FUNNY BUSINESS

FUNNYBOOKS COMICS & STUFF

GALACTIC GREG'S

GEEK GEEK NERD NERD

GREEN BRAIN COMICS

GRYPHON GAMES AND COMICS

GULF COAST COSMOS COMICS

GUTTER POP COMICS

HELLO COMICS

HELLO COMICS DOWNTOWN

HEROES & VILLAINS

HEROES' BEACON COMICS & GAMES

HEROES FOR SALE

HORIZON COMICS AND COLLECTIBLES

HOUSE OF HEROES COMICS

INVISIBLE JET COMICS

ISOTOPE

JPM COMICS & GAMES

K & J COMICS AND GAMES

KEY ELEMENTS COMICS

KINGPIN BOOKS – COMICS EXCLUSIVE WEBSITE

KINGSTON NEXUS

LEGACY COMICS AND CARDS INC

LEMONJUICE MCGEE'S COMIC CAVALCADE

MANSFIELD COMICS AND MANGA

MAXIMUM COMICS (CENTENNIAL HILLS)

MAXIMUM COMICS (SOUTHWEST)

MEMORY LANE COMICS

MIDGARD COMICS, GAMES, AND MORE

MISSION: COMICS AND ART

NEW DIMENSION COMICS – BUTLER

NEW DIMENSION COMICS – CRANBERRY TWP

NEW DIMENSION COMICS – ELLWOOD CITY

NEW DIMENSION COMICS – OHIO VALLEY

NEW DIMENSION COMICS – PITTSBURGH MILLS

NEW DIMENSION COMICS – WATERFRONT

NOSTALGIA, INK

OILTOWN COMICS

PAPER ASYLUM

PERFECT STORM COMICS AND GAMES

PERFECT STORM WEST

PHANTOM OF THE ATTIC

PITTSBURGH COMICS

POP COMICS & CULTURE EMPORIUM

PULP COMICS AND GAMES

RAD RAPTOR COMICS

ROBOT ZERO COMICS

SADDLE CITY COMICS

SAMURAI COMICS CHANDLER

SAMURAI COMICS GLENDALE

SAMURAI COMICS MESA

SAMURAI COMICS PHOENIX

SOCAL GAMES AND COMICS

SSALEFISH COMICS – CONCORD

SSALEFISH COMICS – GREENSBORO

SSALEFISH COMICS – WINSTON-SALEM

STARGAZER COMICS

STRANGE ADVENTURES – ARIZONA

SUPER-FLY COMICS & GAMES

SUPERSCRIPT COMICS AND GAMES

SURPRISE COMICS

THE COLLECTIVE

THE COMIC BOOK CLUBHOUSE

THE COMIC BOOK SHOP! OF WILMINGTON, DE

THE COMIC DUDE SHOP

THE DANGER ROOM

THE DRAGONS LAIR

THE NERD STORE – UTAH

THE NERD STORE OREM

THE SECRET LAIR COMICS

ULTIMATE COMICS RALEIGH

WADE'S COMIC MADNESS

WONDERLAND COMICS

ZEPPELIN COMICS

ZEPPELIN COMICS – NAPA

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