Posted in: Boom, Comics, DC Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Superman, X-Men | Tagged: absolute, Beneath The Trees Where Nobody See, bestseller, midnight, siktc
Midnight Beats Absolute & Batman In This Week's Top 11 Bestseller List
Marvel's Midnight Universe beats Absolute and Batman in this week's Top 11 Wednesday-To-Weekend Bestseller List
Article Summary
- Midnight Beats Absolute & Batman as Midnight Spider-Man #1 tops the bestseller list, outselling Batman by roughly 3-to-1.
- Marvel’s Midnight Universe dominates the Top 11, with Midnight X-Men #1 and Midnight Fantastic Four #1 close behind.
- Batman #14 leads DC’s pack, while Demon #1 and Absolute Superman #24 trail far behind Marvel’s Midnight launches.
- Something Is Killing The Children #50, Amazing Spider-Man #1000 and Beneath The Trees add variety to the weekly chart.
Marvel's Midnight Universe obliterated comic book store sales this week, with Midnight Spider-Man #1 at the top, Midnight X-Men #1 slightly behind and Midnight Fantastic Four #1 dropping a bit back, but all comfortably ahead of Batman, which Midnight Spider-Man #1 sold three times as many copies, and four times as many as Absolute Superman and Demon. Something Is Killing The Children made a rare appearance for its 50th blind bag issue, as does Beneath The Trees Where Nobody Sees for its all-star Halloween Special. Marvel only published the three Midnight titles this week, but Amazing Spider-Man #1000 still made it onto the chart. Marvel got four in the top eleven, Boom one, IDW one and DC five
Top Eleven Bleeding Cool Wednesday-To-Weekend Comic Book Bestseller List
|No
|Title
|Publisher
|Writer
|Artist
|Price
|Ratio
|1
|Midnight Spider-Man #1
|Marvel
|Phillip Kennedy Johnson
|Scietronc
|5.99
|100
|2
|Midnight X-Men #1
|Marvel
|Jonathan Hickman
|Matteo Della Fonte
|5.99
|92.2
|3
|Midnight Fantastic Four #1
|Marvel
|Ben Percy
|Kev Walker
|5.99
|73.0
|4
|Batman #14
|DC
|Matt Fraction
|Matteo Scalera
|4.99
|36.6
|5
|Demon #1
|DC
|James Harren
|James Harren
|4.99
|25.9
|6
|Absolute Superman #24
|DC
|Jason Aaron
|Juan Ferreyra
|4.99
|25.4
|7
|Something Is Killing The Children #50
|Boom
|James Tynion IV
|Werther Dell'edera
|6.99
|17.9
|8
|Jonah Hex and the Shadow of Death #1
|DC
|Michael Walsh
|Michael Walsh
|3.99
|16.8
|9
|Amazing Spider-Man #1000
|Marvel
|Joe Kelly
|Pepe Larraz
|9.99
|12.8
|10
|Absolute Green Lantern #19
|DC
|Al Ewing
|Jahnoy Lindsay
|4.99
|12.4
|11
|Beneath The Trees Where Nobody Sees Halloween Special
|IDW
|Patrick Horvath, James Tynion IV, Tony Fleecs, Che Grayson
|Patrick Horvath, Dave Wachter, Jared Cullum, Tyler Boss, Matt Emmons
|7.99
|12.0
The Top 10 Wednesday-To-Weekend Bestsellers is compiled by over a hundred named direct market comic stores from their sales from Wednesday to Friday, the "Wednesday Warriors". The chart is compiled from actual sales data from 120 to 150 comic book stores provided by ComicHub, out of around 1800-2000 direct market comic book shops, which provide POS services for comic book retailers worldwide, mostly in North America and the UK. These are typically from what might be called mid-range stores, and we list a bunch below. Bleeding Cool Bestseller List gives the best-selling reported comic of the week, the 100.0 number, and you can see how each title performed as a percentage of that sale. These numbers are based on in-store sales, rather than publisher orders.
- 4 COLOR FANTASIES
- A COMIC SHOP
- ALTER EGO COMICS
- ANYONE COMICS
- ARKHAM COMICS & GAMES
- ARSENAL COMICS AND GAMES
- ARSENAL COMICS AND GAMES VENTURA
- ASH AVENUE COMICS
- ATOMIC CITY COMICS
- AUSTIN BOOKS & COMICS
- AW YEAH COMICS – MUNCIE
- BEYOND COMICS – FREDERICK
- BEYOND COMICS – GAITHERSBURG
- BIG BANG COMICS
- BIG BANG TOYS COMICS GAMES
- BIG PLANET COMICS
- BIG PLANET COMICS OF BETHESDA
- BLERDS UNDERGROUND
- BLUE ASH UP UP & AWAY!
- BRAVE NEW WORLDS – OLD CITY PHILADELPHIA
- BRAVE NEW WORLDS – WILLOW GROVE
- BRONZE AGE BAT CAVE
- BSI COMICS
- CAB COMICS
- CAPE AND COWL COMICS
- CAPTAIN BLUE HEN COMICS
- CARLS CACTUS COMICS
- CHAMPION COMICS AND COFFEE
- CHEVIOT UP UP & AWAY!
- CLOBBERIN' COMICS
- CLOBBERIN' COMICS – SHEPHERDSVILLE
- COLLECTED COMICS & GAMES: FORT WORTH
- COLLECTED COMICS & GAMES: HALTOM CITY
- COLLECTED COMICS & GAMES: IRVING
- COMIC BOOK WORLD FLORENCE
- COMIC BOOK WORLD LOUISVILLE
- COMIC EMPORIUM
- COMIC QUEST
- COMIC REALMS
- COMICKAZE COMICS
- COMICS ADVENTURE
- COMICS CONSPIRACY
- COMICS HEAVEN AB
- COMIX CAFE
- COMIX CONNECTION – MECHANICSBURG
- COMIX CONNECTION – YORK
- COSMIC COMICS
- COSMIC MONKEY COMICS
- COY'S COMICS
- CRUSH COMICS
- CURRENT COMICS MONTEREY
- CURRENT COMICS SALINAS
- DICE & COMICS CAFE
- DNA COMICS & GAMES
- DOUBLE MIDNIGHT COMICS CONCORD
- DOUBLE MIDNIGHT COMICS MANCHESTER
- DOWNTOWN COMICS ANNEX
- DOWNTOWN COMICS IN AVON
- DOWNTOWN COMICS IN CASTLETON
- DOWNTOWN COMICS ON MARKET STREET
- DR. VOLT'S COMICS
- DRAGON'S LAIR COMICS & FANTASY – COLUMBUS
- DREAMDAZE COMICS FUN & GAMES
- ENDGAME COMICS AND COLLECTABLES
- EPIC COMICS
- E-TOWN COMICS
- EVERYONE COMICS X COLLECTIBLES
- FANTOM COMICS
- FOURCORNERS COMICS & GAMES
- FUNNY BUSINESS
- FUNNYBOOKS COMICS & STUFF
- GALACTIC GREG'S
- GEEK GEEK NERD NERD
- GREEN BRAIN COMICS
- GRYPHON GAMES AND COMICS
- GULF COAST COSMOS COMICS
- GUTTER POP COMICS
- HELLO COMICS
- HELLO COMICS DOWNTOWN
- HEROES & VILLAINS
- HEROES' BEACON COMICS & GAMES
- HEROES FOR SALE
- HORIZON COMICS AND COLLECTIBLES
- HOUSE OF HEROES COMICS
- INVISIBLE JET COMICS
- ISOTOPE
- JPM COMICS & GAMES
- K & J COMICS AND GAMES
- KEY ELEMENTS COMICS
- KINGPIN BOOKS – COMICS EXCLUSIVE WEBSITE
- KINGSTON NEXUS
- LEGACY COMICS AND CARDS INC
- LEMONJUICE MCGEE'S COMIC CAVALCADE
- MANSFIELD COMICS AND MANGA
- MAXIMUM COMICS (CENTENNIAL HILLS)
- MAXIMUM COMICS (SOUTHWEST)
- MEMORY LANE COMICS
- MIDGARD COMICS, GAMES, AND MORE
- MISSION: COMICS AND ART
- NEW DIMENSION COMICS – BUTLER
- NEW DIMENSION COMICS – CRANBERRY TWP
- NEW DIMENSION COMICS – ELLWOOD CITY
- NEW DIMENSION COMICS – OHIO VALLEY
- NEW DIMENSION COMICS – PITTSBURGH MILLS
- NEW DIMENSION COMICS – WATERFRONT
- NOSTALGIA, INK
- OILTOWN COMICS
- PAPER ASYLUM
- PERFECT STORM COMICS AND GAMES
- PERFECT STORM WEST
- PHANTOM OF THE ATTIC
- PITTSBURGH COMICS
- POP COMICS & CULTURE EMPORIUM
- PULP COMICS AND GAMES
- RAD RAPTOR COMICS
- ROBOT ZERO COMICS
- SADDLE CITY COMICS
- SAMURAI COMICS CHANDLER
- SAMURAI COMICS GLENDALE
- SAMURAI COMICS MESA
- SAMURAI COMICS PHOENIX
- SOCAL GAMES AND COMICS
- SSALEFISH COMICS – CONCORD
- SSALEFISH COMICS – GREENSBORO
- SSALEFISH COMICS – WINSTON-SALEM
- STARGAZER COMICS
- STRANGE ADVENTURES – ARIZONA
- SUPER-FLY COMICS & GAMES
- SUPERSCRIPT COMICS AND GAMES
- SURPRISE COMICS
- THE COLLECTIVE
- THE COMIC BOOK CLUBHOUSE
- THE COMIC BOOK SHOP! OF WILMINGTON, DE
- THE COMIC DUDE SHOP
- THE DANGER ROOM
- THE DRAGONS LAIR
- THE NERD STORE – UTAH
- THE NERD STORE OREM
- THE SECRET LAIR COMICS
- ULTIMATE COMICS RALEIGH
- WADE'S COMIC MADNESS
- WONDERLAND COMICS
- ZEPPELIN COMICS
- ZEPPELIN COMICS – NAPA