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Midnight Fantastic Four In The Daily LITG 1st September 2026

Midnight Fantastic Four was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

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Article Summary

  • Midnight Fantastic Four leads Bleeding Cool’s top ten, with spoiler-filled stories and Hickman fallout driving huge interest.
  • Marvel Midnight dominates the daily chart as Midnight X-Men and Midnight Spider-Man previews join the Fantastic Four buzz.
  • Further reading rounds up Marvel Midnight retailer variants, crossover hints, launch details, and the line’s wider rollout.
  • LITG also revisits September 1 highlights from the past seven years and closes with today’s comic book birthdays.

Midnight Fantastic Four was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email, below. And maybe you just have.

Spoilers: Midnight Fantastic Four #1 by Benjamin Percy and Kev Walker
Midnight Fantastic Four #1 by Benjamin Percy and Kev Walker

Midnight Fantastic Four and the most popular stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

  1. Jonathan Hickman Read Midnight Fantastic Four, Had To Start X-Men Over
  2. Spoilers: Sue Storm As Elon Musk In Midnight Fantastic Four
  3. Spoilers: A Kitten That Made A Midnight Spider-Man Out Of Peter Parker
  4. Midnight X-Men Will Be A Story Of Failure, Told Out Of Sequence
  5. Power Rangers: Amy Jo Johnson Praises Final Jason David Frank Project
  6. How The Marvel Midnight Comics Will Use Text Pages (Spoilers)
  7. A First Glimpse Inside Midnight X-Men #2 (Spoilers)
  8. Spider-Man: Brand New Day Ends Summer Box Office On Top
  9. A First Glimpse Inside Midnight Fantastic Four #2 (Spoilers)
  10. A First Glimpse Inside Midnight Spider-Man #2 (Spoilers)

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

LITG One Year Ago… The Muppets Do The Marvel Universe

  1. The Muppets Do The Marvel Universe In Variant Covers
  2. Doctor Who: Big Finish Introduces Jon Culshaw, The Twelfth Doctor
  3. The Identities Of The Amazing Spider-Men, Revealed (Spider Spoilers)
  4. The Opening Of Wonder Woman #25 Will Rock Batman Fans (Spoilers)
  5. Here's The 1:1000 Batman #1 "Blind As A Bat" Blind Bag Foil Variant
  6. Spider-Man '94 #1 Preview: 90s Nostalgia Hits Hard
  7. DC Comics React To Stores Selling & Opening Batman #1 Blind Bags Early
  8. Wyatt Sicks Retain at WWE Clash in Paris, Literally Destroying AEW
  9. McFarlane Toys Continues Jim Lee X-Men #1 Statues with Colossus
  10. Avengers #30 Preview: Zombies and X-Men Save the Day
  11. The 32 Competitors In DC's K.O. in The Daily LITG, 30th of August 2025
  12. Saul Ewing Wants Another $2 Million In Fees For Diamond Bankruptcy
  13. A.T. Pratt Brings Big Apple Matinee To Gosh!Fest, Soho, London
  14. Gosh!Fest, The Morning After The Night Before, At Gosh Comics, London
  15. Jon Culshaw Is The Twelfth Doctor in The Daily LITG, 31st August 2025

LITG two years ago, Why Jen Bartel Stopped Drawing She-Hulk Covers

Jen Bartel Tells Marvel Tales in The Daily LITG, 1st of September 2024
Jen Bartel, YouTube screencap
  1. Why Jen Bartel Stopped Drawing She-Hulk Covers For Marvel Comics
  2. Star Trek: Khan – Ceti Alpha V Update – Meyer
  3. Interview with the Vampire: Reid on Anne Rice, Switching Off Lestat
  4. McFarlane Debuts New Batman: The Animated Series 1:3 Replica Cowl
  5. Spider-Man and Venom Get New Marvel Statues from McFarlane Toys
  6. Stranger Things 5: Shawn Levy Shares Looks at Wolfhard, Hawke & More
  7. Batman Gets Animated with New Lightning Strikes McFarlane Figure
  8. Mark Doyle, Publisher of IDW, Let Go Along With Three Others
  9. Doctor Who: RTD "Expecting" Season 3 Order, Didn't Expect Decision Yet
  10. The Batman Returns to Theaters Along with a Bat-Signal Popcorn Bucket
  11. DC Reduced Retailer Exclusive Covers Minimum From 3000 To 1000
  12. DC Comics Collecting Their Pride For The Summer Of 2025
  13. Aliens Vs Avengers & X-Men Top Weekly Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
  14. Comic Book Folk… Trying To Get Oasis Tickets This Morning
  15. IDW Laying Off More Staff in The Daily LITG, the 31st of August 2024

LITG three years ago, Sonic The Hedgehog Ice Cream

SEGA & OddFellows Ice Cream Collab On Sonic The Hedgehog Flavors
Credit: OddFellows Ice Cream with Sonic The Hedgehog
  1. SEGA & OddFellows Ice Cream Collab On Sonic The Hedgehog Flavors
  2. Iman Vellani Signs Her New Ms Marvel #1 Comic at Her Old Comic Shop
  3. Arcade1Up Announces Atari 50th Anniversary Deluxe Arcade Machine
  4. Wonder Woman Will Fight The Entire US Army- And America Itself
  5. It's Morphin' Time as the Power Rangers White Ranger Helmet Returns
  6. Why MCU Phase Four Was Without Marvel's Creative Committee
  7. Marvel, DC And Image Comics All Want A Comic Store Sales Chart
  8. Jurassic Park Classic Games Collection Announced
  9. Zack Snyder Teases That Planet of the Dead Gets "Pretty Twisted"
  10. The Venture Bros. Finale Hits Adult Swim This Friday at Midnight
  11. How Many Mistakes Will You See in Marvel Cinematic Universe Timeline?
  12. Abu Dhabi Comics Publisher Sandstorm Launches Its Own Comic Con
  13. Alfredo Cáceres Sells 'Through The Black Gate' MG OGN for Six Figures
  14. When Marvel Was "Cautious" About A Black Panther Movie
  15. Texas School Libary Make Fun Home, Handmaid's Tale & Manga Disappear
  16. PrintWatch: Ms Marvel, Power Rangers, Iron Man, Blade & W0rldtr33
  17. WWE, AEW and NFL in the Daily LITG for the 31st of August, 2023

LITG four years ago, Cyclops Was Right

Auto Draft

  1. Cyclops Gets Judged In A.X.E. Judgment Day (Spoilers)
  2. The Boys Season 4: Guess Who's No Longer in The Seven's Mural?
  3. The Rookie: Nathan Fillion & J. August Richards' Buffy/Angel Reunion
  4. Yellowstone S05 Teaser: Time for The World to Get to Know The Duttons
  5. Neil Gaiman's Life Furnished in Early Spider-Man, With Jonathan Ross
  6. Black Lightning: Arrowverse Star Charlbi Dean Passes Away, Age 32
  7. Is This Hank McCoy, The Beast? Or Is This Donald Trump? (X-Spoilers)
  8. Many MCU Reasons Behind The New Thunderbolts From Marvel (Spoilers)
  9. Superman Sweeps Lois Lane off Her Feet with New Iron Studios Statue
  10. Star Trek Day Trailer: Picard, Strange New Worlds, Discovery & More
  11. Will Briar Go Ongoing? Stephanie Hans' Variant Drives #1 Orders
  12. $249,000 Raised As Michigan Library Defunded Over Gender Queer
  13. Ringo Awards 2022 Nominations Announced, Ahead Of Baltimore Comic Con
  14. Cyberpunk 2077 Blackout #4 Preview: Be Careful What You Wish For
  15. Mike Pasciullo's Along Came A Rhino In Amazing Fantasy #1000
  16. What Happened To Fortnite's Ice King And Prisoner, Revealed By Marvel
  17. Marvel Gives Us Black Panther Shuri Vs Doctor Doom (Spoilers)
  18. Todd McFarlane's Sandman in the Daily LITG, August 31st 2022

LITG five years ago, Marvel's Announcements Are Timeless

After Two Decades, Marvel Finally Announces The Reckoning War

  1. More Thoughts About Today's Big Marvel Announcements
  2. Marvel Announced Many Timeless Projects For 2021 and 2022
  3. Did Charlotte Flair& Nia Jax Shoot On Each Other Last Night?
  4. After Almost Two Decades, Marvel Finally Announces The Reckoning War
  5. Superman/Lobo Gets Patton Oswalt Effect Over "Anti-Savers" Hashtag
  6. Marvel Announces Avengers Forever From Jason Aaron and Aaron Kuder
  7. Big Marvel Comics Plans To Be Announced Tomorrow?
  8. Marvel Comics Launches Daredevil 2021 Event, Devil's Reign
  9. Last Day to Back the Marvel Legends Galactus HasLab Campaign
  10. Letitia Wright Signed Marvel Contract For Many Movies (Spoilers)
  11. Rebellion Pledges to Never Put Plastic Toys or Gifts With Their Books
  12. Jeff Lemire Launches Substack for Fishflies and Black Hammer Comics
  13. Marvel's New Moon Girl & Devil Dinosaur Comic- By Lawrence Fishburne?
  14. Rainbow Rowell & Roge Antonio Launch New She-Hulk Comic in 2022
  15. Marvel To Publish X Lives And Deaths Of Wolverine In 2022
  16. Marvel Comics To Publish Timeless Series With Kang The Conqueror
  17. A Tale Of Two Poison Ivys In Batman: Fear State Alpha (Spoilers)
  18. Teen Titans First Appearance In Brave & Bold #54 On Auction
  19. Everywhere In The Omniverse In Chains (Infinite Frontier #5 Spoilers)
  20. "Batman Is Dead"- Fear State Alpha Puts The Willies Up The Gothamites
  21. Batman #181 CGC 9.6 First Poison Ivy On Auction Today
  22. Once & Future Does Coronavirus and Boris Johnson At The Same Time
  23. Chris Claremont Definitely Writing New Gambit Comic Series
  24. Katie Kubert, Promoted To Senior Editor of Horror at DC Comics
  25. President Superman Still Protects DC Comics' Chain-Breaking Trademark
  26. Amazing Spider-Man #299 Signed By Stan Lee On Auction Today
  27. Black Label Editor Maggie Howell Leaves DC Comics For Something New
  28. Letitia Wright is Black Panther in The Daily LITG, 31st August 2021

LITG six years ago, Pokemon, Tim Drake and Mad Men

  1. Niantic Responds To Mega Evolution Controversy In Pokémon GO
  2. Tim Drake is Robin Again, Damian Wayne is Not
  3. The Rarest Generation One Shiny Pokémon In Pokémon GO
  4. Mad Men: Welcome to the Longest Twilight Zone Episode Ever Made
  5. Drag Race Season 7: Too Much "Meh" But RuPaul Series Still Entertaining
  6. It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Glenn Howerton On Season 15 Status
  7. Marvel Boy and Hercules Are An Item Now – Guardians Of The Galaxy #6
  8. WWE Payback Results: Has the Rollins/Mysterio Feud Finally Ended?!
  9. NECA's New King Kong Figure Is Plastic Monster Goodness
  10. The Joker Gets a Chase Variant Figure from McFarlane Toys
  11. Steve Ditko Designed Spider-Man to be Orange and Purple
  12. Transamerica Tyres Beats DC Comics Over Swamp Thing Trademark
  13. Marvel Cancels Hellstrom: Prince Of Lies Collection
  14. Scott Snyder Teases New Comics With Francis Manapul and Jock
  15. DC Comics, Please Don't Forget The Comic Shop On Batman Day

LITG six years ago, Conan, Brian Wood and Dragon*Con

The details of the Diamond/Ablaze battle over Conan are ones I would really like to revisit one day.

  1. Diamond Cancels Conan Comics – Cimmerian: Queen Of The Black Coast – Over Legal Threats
  2. Dark Horse Cancels Brian Wood's Aliens: Colonial Marines: Rising Threat Over New Allegations
  3. TSA Held Comic Creator For Hours at Airport Ahead Of Dragon*Con
  4. Many New Games Workshop Releases Unveiled at NOVA Open
  5. Laura Hudson Talks About Brian Wood, Sexual Harassment and Tess Fowler
  6. "Better Call Saul" Season 5: Bob Odenkirk – "It's Going to Blow Your Mind"
  7. "The Diary of River Song: Series Six": Fan Service at Its Purest [REVIEW]
  8. "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" Season 14: Choking Frank [PREVIEW]
  9. When Black Panther's Costume Was Redesigned at Marvel to Placate Racists
  10. "This Is Us" Season 4 Teases Big Changes; Images Released [PREVIEW]

Comic Book birthdays today.

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

  • Patty Jeres, former Director – Marketing Communications of DC Comics, Talent and Industry Relations Chair at Prism
  • Mark Stafford, artist on The Man Who Laughs, Cherubs, Liphook, The Bad Bad Place.
  • Joe Jusko, of the Marvel Masterpieces trading cards.
  • Roy Thomas, writer of Avengers, Captain Marvel, Conan and alleged creator of Wolverine.
  • Jimmy Leszczynski, comic book journalist.
  • Holly K Golightly, artist on Nightmare Theatre, Sabrina, creator of Vampfire and School Bites, publisher of Broadsword Comics.
  • Shane Berryhill, writer of Sherwood Texas.
  • Seymour Miles, writer X-O Man-O-War.
  • Troy Brownfield, comics journalist.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

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Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist.
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