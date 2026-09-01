Posted in: Comics | Tagged: midnight, newlitg

Midnight Fantastic Four In The Daily LITG 1st September 2026

Midnight Fantastic Four was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

Article Summary Midnight Fantastic Four leads Bleeding Cool’s top ten, with spoiler-filled stories and Hickman fallout driving huge interest.

Marvel Midnight dominates the daily chart as Midnight X-Men and Midnight Spider-Man previews join the Fantastic Four buzz.

Further reading rounds up Marvel Midnight retailer variants, crossover hints, launch details, and the line’s wider rollout.

LITG also revisits September 1 highlights from the past seven years and closes with today’s comic book birthdays.

Midnight Fantastic Four was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email, below. And maybe you just have.

Midnight Fantastic Four and the most popular stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

LITG One Year Ago… The Muppets Do The Marvel Universe

LITG two years ago, Why Jen Bartel Stopped Drawing She-Hulk Covers

LITG three years ago, Sonic The Hedgehog Ice Cream

LITG four years ago, Cyclops Was Right

LITG five years ago, Marvel's Announcements Are Timeless

LITG six years ago, Pokemon, Tim Drake and Mad Men

LITG six years ago, Conan, Brian Wood and Dragon*Con

The details of the Diamond/Ablaze battle over Conan are ones I would really like to revisit one day.

Comic Book birthdays today.

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Patty Jeres , former Director – Marketing Communications of DC Comics, Talent and Industry Relations Chair at Prism

, former Director – Marketing Communications of DC Comics, Talent and Industry Relations Chair at Prism Mark Stafford , artist on The Man Who Laughs, Cherubs, Liphook, The Bad Bad Place.

, artist on The Man Who Laughs, Cherubs, Liphook, The Bad Bad Place. Joe Jusko , of the Marvel Masterpieces trading cards.

, of the Marvel Masterpieces trading cards. Roy Thomas , writer of Avengers, Captain Marvel, Conan and alleged creator of Wolverine.

, writer of Avengers, Captain Marvel, Conan and alleged creator of Wolverine. Jimmy Leszczynski , comic book journalist.

, comic book journalist. Holly K Golightly , artist on Nightmare Theatre, Sabrina, creator of Vampfire and School Bites, publisher of Broadsword Comics.

, artist on Nightmare Theatre, Sabrina, creator of Vampfire and School Bites, publisher of Broadsword Comics. Shane Berryhill , writer of Sherwood Texas.

, writer of Sherwood Texas. Seymour Miles , writer X-O Man-O-War.

, writer X-O Man-O-War. Troy Brownfield, comics journalist.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

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