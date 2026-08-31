Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Marvel Comics, Oni Press, X-Men | Tagged: fantastic four, midnight, Midnight Fantastic Four, Midnight Spider-Man, Midnight X-Men, sabrina

Midnight Launches For Midnight #1 Titles But Marvel Won't Promote It

Midnight Launches For Midnight Fantastic Four #1, Midnight X-Men #1, Midnight Spider-Man #1 and Sabrina The Teenage Witch #1

Marvel Comics has told retailers that they can host midnight parties on October 6th/7th for the launch of Midnight Spider-Man #1, Midnight X-Men #1 and Midnight Fantastic Four #1, but they are not going to promote the events,

The feeling is that while they are happy for retailers to open at midnight and sell copies to customers at that time, they don't want to force retailers to do so, or have retailers feel, that if they don't do it, they will miss out or disappoint customers who have been marketed to elsewhere.

But if a store does want to put Marvel's Midnight Universe #1 titles on sale at midnight, alongside Sabrina The Teenage Witch #1 from Oni Press, which is also getting a midnight release, then Marvel Comics would be happy with that…

MIDNIGHT SPIDER-MAN #1

Written by PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON Art by SCIETRONC

A young man is transformed into a hideous spider hybrid by the ruthless Oscorp Corporation in their pursuit for eternal life. When Oscorp begins to use the secrets unlocked by his mutation to create more human-animal hybrids, he must embrace his grotesque new form to fight back. October 7th 2026 $4.99

MIDNIGHT SPIDER-MAN #2

Written by PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON Art by SCIETRONC

Where is Peter Parker? A new Oscorp employee is missing. An NYC teaching assistant is missing. In Queens, a municipal services tech didn't clock in this morning. And for some reason, Oscorp defense contractors are scouring their building's security tapes…for a spider. Where is Peter Parker? November 18th 2026 $4.99

Written by PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON Art by SCIETRONC Where is Peter Parker? A new Oscorp employee is missing. An NYC teaching assistant is missing. In Queens, a municipal services tech didn't clock in this morning. And for some reason, Oscorp defense contractors are scouring their building's security tapes…for a spider. Where is Peter Parker? November 18th 2026 $4.99 MIDNIGHT SPIDER-MAN #3

Written by PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON Art by SCIETRONC

THE PARKER INCIDENT! As Peter Parker frantically searches for a way to reclaim his humanity, Oscorp hunts the emerging urban legend THE SPIDER-MAN in their first breakthrough on the path to a post-mortality future. Meanwhile, in Oscorp's deepest, most top-secret labs, Doctor Octavius has used the lessons of the "Parker Incident" to engineer the world's second synthetic mutant… a living horror that will make even Spider-Man obsolete. December 16th 2026 $4.99

MIDNIGHT FANTASTIC FOUR #1

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY Art by KEV WALKER

FIRST STEPS INTO DARKNESS! An obsessive scientist delves into the secrets of the universe perhaps best left unknown to humankind, leaving himself and three others warped in strange and horrifying ways. What horrible secrets lie in the new dimensions they have discovered? And can humanity survive the discovery?

MIDNIGHT FANTASTIC FOUR #2

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY Art by KEV WALKER

Reed Richards—haunted by a past he can barely recall and a scientific breakthrough he can barely understand—begins his tenuous working relationship with Sue, Johnny, and Ben at Storm Systems. They're about to test out one of their theories—a theory that will revisit and redefine the perils of the atomic age. November 18th 2026 $4.99

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY Art by KEV WALKER Reed Richards—haunted by a past he can barely recall and a scientific breakthrough he can barely understand—begins his tenuous working relationship with Sue, Johnny, and Ben at Storm Systems. They're about to test out one of their theories—a theory that will revisit and redefine the perils of the atomic age. November 18th 2026 $4.99 MIDNIGHT FANTASTIC FOUR #3

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY Art by KEV WALKER

FINDING THE HIDDEN WORLD! The Four head to the Jornada del Muerto desert in New Mexico, where the first atomic bomb was detonated by Oppenheimer and the Los Alamos labs. And here they discover the residue of another world, left behind by a crack in the firmament. December 16th 2026 $4.99

MIDNIGHT X-MEN #1

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY Art by KEV WALKER

FIRST STEPS INTO DARKNESS! An obsessive scientist delves into the secrets of the universe perhaps best left unknown to humankind, leaving himself and three others warped in strange and horrifying ways. What horrible secrets lie in the new dimensions they have discovered? And can humanity survive the discovery? October 7th 2026 $4.99

MIDNIGHT X-MEN #2

Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN Art by MATTEO DELLA FONTE

Eat. Prey. Love. November 18th 2026 $4.99

Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN Art by MATTEO DELLA FONTE Eat. Prey. Love. November 18th 2026 $4.99 MIDNIGHT X-MEN #3

Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN Art by MATTEO DELLA FONTE

NO MUTANTS. NO MERCY. Weapons of Earthly and Heavenly construct. Realms that exist between old failures and the shiny new sins of expedience… December 16th 2026 $4.99

SABRINA THE TEENAGE WITCH #1

Written by Corinna Bechko Art by Kano with Nick Cagnetti

Your local teenage witch is conjuring up mischief! Just in time for Halloween, Hugo Award–nominated writer Corinna Bechko (Green Lantern: Earth One, EC's Blood Type) and Eisner Award–nominated artist Kano (Daredevil, EC's Cruel Universe) summon a new spell of magic and mischief in a brand-new ongoing series hell-bent on launching comics' most iconic sorceress-in-training into a spectacular new era for Archie Comics! Who'd ever want to be ordinary when you could be a teenage witch instead? Still reeling from the surprise revelation of her secret birthright, and with Halloween just around the corner, high schooler Sabrina Spellman is honing her craft one hex at a time and figuring out how to balance her magical new life with the crushing responsibilities of being 16 years old. But when her feline familiar, Salem, drops a mythical trickster onto Sabrina's literal doorstep, she might not be able to keep her two worlds from smashing together like busted pumpkins on All Hallow's Eve. No time for fate. No time for destiny. No time for homework. Sabrina's about to find out that being a teenager is far from magical . . . even when you're a teenage witch! Plus, a special trick (and treat): Explore the inner workings of Sabrina's secret guide to familiars, featuring the spellbinding artwork of Nick Cagnetti (Spirit of the Shadows)! $4.99 | 32 PGS. | FULL COLOR | ON SALE OCTOBER 7, 2026

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