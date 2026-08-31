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Midnight Retailer Exclusive Variants- The Daily LITG 31st August 2026

Midnight Retailer Exclusive Variants was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

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Article Summary

  • Midnight Retailer Exclusive Variants tops Bleeding Cool’s most-read list, leading the latest Daily LITG roundup.
  • Marvel Midnight Monday momentum continues with Midnight variant cover news, previews, and comic buzz driving clicks.
  • Daily LITG also tracks standout stories from one to seven years ago, from DC, Marvel, TV, games, and auctions.
  • Plus, additional Bleeding Cool picks, comic book birthdays, and a Midnight-flavored snapshot of what fans are reading.

Midnight Retailer Exclusive Variants was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email, below. And maybe you just have.

Midnight Variants
Artgerm

Midnight Retailer Exclusive Variants and the most popular stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

  1. More Marvel Universe Midnight Retailer Exclusive Variant Covers
  2. Marvel Mangaverse: Web of Blood #1 Preview: Magic Beats Wi-Fi
  3. Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG Limited Pack World Championship 2026 Launches Today
  4. Marvel Knights: The World to Come #6 Preview: Family Feud
  5. An Exclusive Preview Of The Demon #1 By James Harren For DC Next Level
  6. Batman #13 Leads The Top 50 Anticipated Comics This Wednesday
  7. Peacemaker Season 3? James Gunn Offers a Very Interesting Response
  8. Blokees Announces New Transformers: Bumblebee Optimus Prime Kit
  9. A Batman Of Even Fewer Words In Batman #13 This Wednesday (Spoilers)
  10. Tomorrow Is Marvel Midnight Monday On Bleeding Cool

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

LITG One Year Ago… Justice League: Dark Tomorrow

Absolute Shadow Lass In Justice League Dark Tomorrow
Justice League: Dark Tomorrow Special #1 by Mark Waid, Marc Guggenheim and Cian Tormey
  1. Justice League: Dark Tomorrow Is A DC's Legends Of Tomorrow Reboot
  2. Great Responsibility in Ultimate Spider-Man #19 (Spoilers)
  3. The First Lettered Page Of Batman #1, Leaked (Spoilers)
  4. Diamond Comic Distributors More Than Doubles Its Shipping Prices
  5. Mattel Debuts New Masters of the Universe x Transformers Collab
  6. Almost All DC Comics Titles Missing From Amazon This Week?
  7. Anti-Venom Joins Marvel Legends Spider-Man x Magic: The Gathering
  8. Doctor Who: Ncuti Gatwa's Daleks/Cybermen Response Got Our Attention
  9. Hot Wheels Gets Some Energon with New Transformers Twin Mill Collab
  10. New Transformers x Hot Wheels Collab Arrives with Bone Shaker
  11. Stake Presents: Jessamy #1 Launches In AMP's October 2025 Solicits
  12. Maleficent Returns For Volume Two In October…
  13. Mighty Crabjoys Invade The DC Universe, With Mucous Membrane
  14. G.O.D.S… The One Comic Under One World Under Doom This Week
  15. Does Spider-Goofy Really Learn The Lesson Of Uncle Ben? (Spoilers)
  16. Alan Moore Helps Northampton Community Hubs To Reopen
  17. What To Do With CEO Billionaires In The Ultimate Universe? (Spoilers)
  18. Ultimate Emma Frost in The Daily LITG, 30th July, 2025

LITG two years ago, Ultimates #4

Ultimates #4 Cover Sheds Light On Robert Downey Jr/Doctor Doom Mystery
Ultimates #4
  1. Ultimates #4 Cover Sheds Light On Robert Downey Jr/Doctor Doom Mystery
  2. What Marvel Will Be Doing With Doctor Doom In 2025 (Spoilers)
  3. Blood Hunt Finale Changes The Marvel Universe For Vampires (Spoilers)
  4. Quantum Leap: Our Leapers Deserve Their Proper Final Leap Home
  5. G.I. Joe's Sgt Slaughter Comes to Transformers with New Collab Set
  6. Transformers: One Megatron Studio Series Figures Unveiled by Hasbro
  7. Hasbro Announces New Transformers Dinobot Dinoking Multipack
  8. 5 Times Tony Stark Was Doctor Doom & How Much They Now Go For On eBay
  9. G.I. Joe Classified Series 60th Anniversary Marine Sniper Revealed
  10. Booster Gold/Blue Beetle: Kevin Maguire Reacts to DCU Casting Rumors
  11. Roy Thomas Says His Wolverine Creator Credit Should Have Come First
  12. Ultimate or Amazing, It's Always Spider-Man Vs Green Goblin (Spoiler)
  13. The Biggest Threat to Amanda Waller's Absolute Power of Her Own Making
  14. Miracle Comics and the Rare Super-Science of Sky Wizard, at Auction
  15. DC Comics Asks… Who Woofs The Woofmen? (Spoilers)
  16. Joe Simon and Jack Kirby Team to Cover Champion Comics, at Auction
  17. Rocketman and Rocketgirl in the Rare Scoop Comics #3, Up for Auction
  18. Bob Fingerman's Printopia in Cosmic Lion's October 2024 Solicits
  19. First Appearance of Daredevil in Silver Streak Comics #6, at Auction
  20. Things To Do In London If You Like Comics – August 2024 Edition
  21. Cryptozoic Publish Lucas Lee-Garza's Wallow in October 2024 Solicits
  22. Opera & Captain Battle's Wild Silver Streak Comics Stories, at Auction
  23. The Fascinating History Behind V-Man in Fox's V-Comics, at Auction
  24. Gotham's Hero and the Power of Radiation in Wow Comics #1, at Auction
  25. The Inkpot Awards For 2024 – Keanu Reeves to Jo Duffy to Mariko Tamaki
  26. Elon Musk, Judge Dredd, Cybertrucks in The Daily LITG, 30th July, 2024

LITG three years ago with Wesley Crusher

The Residuals Of Wesley Crusher in The Daily LITG 30th July 2023
Wil Wheaton as Wesley Crusher, Star Trek: The Next Generation screencap
  1. Star Trek Residuals "Kept Me Afloat For Two Decades": Wil Wheaton
  2. The Residuals Of Wesley Crusher in The Daily LITG 30th July 2023
  3. SAW X Trailer Is Here, Jigsaw Returns On September 29th
  4. Where Will Jon Kent End Up After Adventures Of Superman #6? (Spoilers)
  5. Ultimate Invasion #2 Vs The Hellfire Gala (Spoilers)
  6. Nico Leon On The "Massive Pain" Of Working On DC Comics' Catwoman
  7. The Venture Bros. Creators Would Return for More; S08/Film Changes
  8. San Diego Comic-Con Artist Alley Removed A.I. Exhibitor? Not So Fast
  9. She-Hulk Star Maslany: Disney CEO Bob Iger "Completely Out of Touch"
  10. Spider-Man And His Toxic Relationship With Doc Octopus's Arms
  11. Invincible: Superhero Club Offers Deep Dives Into Series Adapt/Comics
  12. Where Will Jon Kent End Up After Adventures Of Superman #6? (Spoilers)
  13. Jessica Ricole Debuts Middle-Grade Graphic Novel Magie And The Soules
  14. Boris, Blowtorch, Empath, Gunhand & Undead Evil October 2023 Solicits
  15. Hazel & Bell's Always Raining Here Webcomic Picked Up By First Second
  16. Things To Do In London If You Like Comics, For August 2023

LITG four years ago, The Death Of David Bowie

the Daily LITG, 31st July 2022
Sandman
  1. The Sandman: Neil Gaiman Breaks Some Bad News to A David Bowie Fan
  2. Marvel Comics Writer Ron Zimmerman Has Died
  3. Doctor Who: NPH Talks Ncuti Gatwa; David Tennant Posts ECCC Apology
  4. Rob Liefeld On The Entitlement Of The Youth Of Today
  5. DC Confirms Batman's Not Married To Catwoman In Batman #126 Preview
  6. Welcome The Justice Society To Dark Crisis #3 Preview
  7. Better Call Saul: Vince Gilligan's Huge Hint for Walt/Jesse Watchers
  8. Star Trek: Lower Decks S03E01, S03E02 Images; SNW Crossover Video
  9. Titans S04: "Beloved Character" Learns Why He's Called Brother Blood?
  10. Cobra Kai EP Jon Hurwitz Teases He's "Obsessed" with Season 5 Trailer
  11. Wertham and Legendary Killers in Exposed True Crime Cases, at Auction
  12. Daredevil Battles Everyone Beginning in Daredevil Comics 2, at Auction
  13. Joe Simon and Jack Kirby Team to Cover Champion Comics, at Auction
  14. Harley No Longer In The Justice League: Harley Quinn #18 Preview
  15. The Flag Saves the Capital in the Rare Our Flag Comics #3, at Auction
  16. The Debut of Airboy in Air Fighters Comics #2, Up for Auction
  17. Patton Oswalt Thanks FOC It's Saturday, the 30th of July, 2022
  18. Does This Flashpoint Beyond #4 Preview Contain Dark Crisis Spoilers
  19. Roachmill's Back After Four Decades- It's Alive October 2022 Solicits
  20. The Pre-Code Horror of Dark Mysteries #19, Up for Auction
  21. Lesbian Brothels in Seven Seas Entertainment October 2022 Solicits
  22. Resident Evil Infinite Darkness in TokyoPop's October 2022 Solicits
  23. The Gay Who Turned Kaiju in Yen Press October 2022 Solicits
  24. The Death Of Superman & David Bowie in the Daily LITG, 30th July 2022

LITG five years ago, Skipping Team GO Rocket Animations

LITG - Sierra in Pokémon GO. Credit: Niantic
LITG – Sierra in Pokémon GO. Credit: Niantic
  1. Pokémon GO Has Fixed The Worst Aspect Of The Game
  2. Domino's Threatens to Slice Ties with AEW Over Pizza Cutter Incident
  3. Dan Lee Is The Stan Lee Lookalike Appearing At A Comic Con Near You
  4. Obi-Wan Kenobi Star Joel Edgerton Doesn't Seem to Like Imagining Trees
  5. It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Charlie Day's Looking to Get Paid
  6. Rick Remender Got Nothing For Avengers Endgame Captain America Plot
  7. FCBD Spoilers: Will Ben Reilly Be The Real Spider-Man Going Forward?
  8. Jason Aaron To Launch New Punisher Series From Marvel
  9. Major Amanda Waller Shocker In Suicide Squad: Get Joker (Spoilers)
  10. FCBD Avengers Kicks Off Jason Aaron's Endgame Plans (Big Spoilers)
  11. The Human Torch – Flame On Forever in Fantastic Four #36 (Spoilers)
  12. FCBD Spoilers: A Surprise Look At Daredevil's Future
  13. PrintWatch: Moon Knight, Trailer Park Boys, Mirka Andolfo, Dark Blood
  14. The Promise Collection 1941: Captain America, Super Soldiers and Spies
  15. Brett Booth and Clay Mann's Problems With Valiant Royalties?
  16. FCBD: Venom Spoilers For Future Of King Eddie The First, Symbiote God
  17. Xavier, Emma Frost, Magneto, Our Leaders Cannot Be Trusted – Inferno
  18. The Department of Truth #1 Sixth & Final Covers Switched By Mistake
  19. Cat + Gamer: Dark Horse to Publish Cat-Loving Manga in March 2022
  20. LATE: Wonder Girl, Locke & Key/Sandman and Miracleman
  21. Darkhawk And Technofreak Thank FOC It's Friday
  22. Charlie Day's Day In The Daily LITG, 30th July 2021
  23. Former Captain Britain Brian Braddock & Meggan Expecting Another Baby?
  24. The Return Of Blacksad From Europe Comics And Dark Horse
  25. Bianca Xunise's Punk Rock Karaoke OGN Sells For 6 Figures At Auction
  26. Scott Chantler's Squire&Knight Graphic Novels Bought By First Second

LITG six years ago, The Minority Retort

Price points are back in the news courtesy of the current Empyre series, with 20 pages for $4.99. But the ending of The Minority Report from all those years ago was what you all really wanted to read about and discuss. I blame you.

  1. How The Missing Final Line Ruined Minority Report
  2. Sierra Counters: Defeating Team GO Rocket Leaders In Pokémon GO
  3. American Horror Story: Bassett, Ross Wouldn't Mind Marie Laveau Series
  4. Something Is Killing The Children Wants To Be The New Walking Dead
  5. Rick and Morty: Dan Harmon, Jeff Loveness React to "Acid" Emmy Nom
  6. Chu #1 Review: The Better Call Saul to Chew's Breaking Bad
  7. Death Metal: Legends Of Dark Knights Hits $25 Over The Robin King
  8. Which Came First? Batgirl #47, Nightwing #72 or Batman #95? SPOILERS
  9. Marvel Comics And The $4.99 Twenty-Page Comic Book
  10. Frank Cho Returns to Wonder Woman Variant Covers, For One Night Only?
  11. Si Spurrier Accepts GLAAD 2020 Award For Star Wars: Doctor Aphra
  12. Frank Miller in $25 Million Lawsuit Over Sin City, Hard Boiled Rights
  13. You Had Minutes Left To Buy James Tynion IV's Razorblades #1 (UPDATE)
  14. Wonder Woman #759 – First Appearance Of New Villain, Liar Liar?
  15. John McCrea Launches Kickstarter with Garth Ennis, Gerry Duggan, More

LITG seven years ago – Spawn goes to #600

  1. Todd McFarlane Yelled at Robert Kirkman About Cancelling The Walking Dead and Sees Spawn Going to #600
  2. Who Are The Secret Six Infected In DC's Year Of The Villain? Our Best Guesses
  3. "The Walking Dead" Offers First-Look at Spring 2020 Spinoff [PREVIEW]
  4. John Byrne She-Hulk, Power Pack, Uncanny X-Force, Black Widow Get Omnibuses – and Other Marvel Big Books For 2020
  5. Could the Joker be Batman's Last Robin? Last Knight on Earth #2 Preview
  6. Capcom Will Offer "Street Fighter V" Characters For A Timed Event
  7. "Riverdale" Not Taking Itself TOO Seriously Honors Luke Perry's Words
  8. "It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia": A Reigniting of "The Office" War?
  9. Marvel Unleashes First Look at Marvel Monsters #1 [Preview]
  10. Image Comics Warns Retailers About 'Adult Content' in White Trees #1 by Chip Zdarsky and Kris Anka

Comic Book birthdays today.

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date. With twelve years for us as well.

  • Aditya Bidikar, letterer on The Department Of Truth, Home Sick Pilots, Little Bird, 18 Days, Detective Comics, Bloodborne, Swamp Thing, Hellblazer and much more.
  • Joyce Chin, artist on Vampirella.
  • Nate Powell, artist of March.
  • David Macho, comic book agent.
  • Chris Stevens, artist, colourist, co-creator of Skullkickers.
  • Bradley Walton, writer on Cavewoman, Oz.
  • Gary Barker, Garfield artist.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

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Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist.
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