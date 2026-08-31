Posted in: Comics | Tagged: midnight, newlitg

Midnight Retailer Exclusive Variants- The Daily LITG 31st August 2026

Midnight Retailer Exclusive Variants was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

Article Summary Midnight Retailer Exclusive Variants tops Bleeding Cool’s most-read list, leading the latest Daily LITG roundup.

Marvel Midnight Monday momentum continues with Midnight variant cover news, previews, and comic buzz driving clicks.

Daily LITG also tracks standout stories from one to seven years ago, from DC, Marvel, TV, games, and auctions.

Plus, additional Bleeding Cool picks, comic book birthdays, and a Midnight-flavored snapshot of what fans are reading.

Midnight Retailer Exclusive Variants was the most-read article on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further seventeen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email, below. And maybe you just have.

Midnight Retailer Exclusive Variants and the most popular stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

LITG One Year Ago… Justice League: Dark Tomorrow

LITG two years ago, Ultimates #4

LITG three years ago with Wesley Crusher

LITG four years ago, The Death Of David Bowie

LITG five years ago, Skipping Team GO Rocket Animations

LITG six years ago, The Minority Retort

Price points are back in the news courtesy of the current Empyre series, with 20 pages for $4.99. But the ending of The Minority Report from all those years ago was what you all really wanted to read about and discuss. I blame you.

LITG seven years ago – Spawn goes to #600

Comic Book birthdays today.

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date. With twelve years for us as well.

Aditya Bidikar , letterer on The Department Of Truth, Home Sick Pilots, Little Bird, 18 Days, Detective Comics, Bloodborne, Swamp Thing, Hellblazer and much more.

, letterer on The Department Of Truth, Home Sick Pilots, Little Bird, 18 Days, Detective Comics, Bloodborne, Swamp Thing, Hellblazer and much more. Joyce Chin , artist on Vampirella.

, artist on Vampirella. Nate Powell , artist of March.

, artist of March. David Macho , comic book agent.

, comic book agent. Chris Stevens , artist, colourist, co-creator of Skullkickers.

, artist, colourist, co-creator of Skullkickers. Bradley Walton , writer on Cavewoman, Oz.

, writer on Cavewoman, Oz. Gary Barker, Garfield artist.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@gmail.com.

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