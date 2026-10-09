Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: Beast, bishop, emma frost, Forge, iceman, kitty pryde, Magik, magneto, midnight, Midnight X-Men, Selene, shadow king

Midnight X-Men Designs For Magik, Kitty, Iceman, Beast, Emma & Forge

Midnight X-Men Designs For Magik, Magneto, Kitty, Iceman, Bishop, Beast, Emma, Forge, Selene and the Shadow King

Article Summary Midnight X-Men Designs debut from R.B. Silva at NYCC, unveiling new looks for Magik, Kitty Pryde, Iceman, Beast, Emma and Forge.

The Midnight X-Men cast splits between mutants and empyres, with Magneto, Magik, Kitty Pryde and Forge still unturned.

Character reveals tease frozen-blood Iceman, a six-limbed vampire Beast, Bishop in holy orders, Selene and a new Shadow King.

Midnight X-Men #4 arrives in January 2027 from Jonathan Hickman and Matteo Buffagni, with new story hints for the series.

Revealed at New York Comic Con during the Marvel Comics Midnight Universe panel are R.B. Silva's designs for the cast, many yet unseen, giving us Midnight Magneto, Midnight Magik, Midnight Kitty Pryde, Midnight Iceman, Midnight Beast, Midnight Selene and Midnight Forge. Magneto, Forge, Magik, Kitty Pryde are still just mutants, the rest are empyres, mutant vampires. Iceman seems to be made of frozen blood, The Beast is a massive six-limbed vampire bat, Bishop has taken holy orders, Selene is pretty much a she was… and there is a new Shadow King. Find more Bleeding Cool NYCC coverage right here.

Here's the cover for Midnight X-Men #4…

MIDNIGHT X-MEN #4

On Sale January 2027

Written by Jonathan Hickman

Art by Matteo Buffagni

Cover by Dike Ruan

Two sets of letters go out. All sides are summoned. Two threats are made by both man and mutant. The one-eyed ronin finds a clue that will unravel long-laid plans. And a half-healed wound is hidden by shadow.

Here are the other three…

MIDNIGHT X-MEN #1

Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN Art by MATTEO DELLA FONTE

AN ALL-NEW, ALL-DISTURBING UNIVERSE BEGINS HERE! The clock strikes midnight, and it's the dark dawn of a new era. The shadows of New York City are stalked by vampires and the mutant empyres. The sword of Damocles hangs over the peace between these two species and the factions within them. An outright war is brewing and the unturned will be caught in the crossfire! October 7th 2026 $4.99

Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN Art by MATTEO DELLA FONTE AN ALL-NEW, ALL-DISTURBING UNIVERSE BEGINS HERE! The clock strikes midnight, and it's the dark dawn of a new era. The shadows of New York City are stalked by vampires and the mutant empyres. The sword of Damocles hangs over the peace between these two species and the factions within them. An outright war is brewing and the unturned will be caught in the crossfire! October 7th 2026 $4.99 MIDNIGHT X-MEN #2

Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN Art by MATTEO DELLA FONTE

Eat. Prey. Love. November 18th 2026 $4.99

Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN Art by MATTEO DELLA FONTE Eat. Prey. Love. November 18th 2026 $4.99 MIDNIGHT X-MEN #3

NO MUTANTS. NO MERCY. Weapons of Earthly and Heavenly construct. Realms that exist between old failures and the shiny new sins of expedience… December 16th 2026 $4.99

New York Comic Con 2026 is underway right now at the Javits Center in New York City. It marks the event's 20th anniversary, with a Coney Island theme that includes related collaborations, merch, and performances. Organised by ReedPop, NYCC is the East Coast's largest pop culture convention, covering comics, movies, TV, anime, gaming, cosplay, books, and more. It features a show floor with exhibitors, Artist Alley, panels/screenings, celebrity guests, signings/photo ops, gaming areas, Family HQ, and cosplay events. And it happens just as Marvel Comics announces it is leaving the city… Special thanks to Chris Anton.

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