Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: jorge jimenez, matt fraction, Verity Pennyworth

Might Verity Pennyworth Turn Up In Batman #11 This Week? Spoilers…

Might Verity Pennyworth turn up in Batman #11 by Matt Fraction and Jorge Jimenez this week? Spoilers...

Article Summary Batman #11 spoilers tease whether Verity Pennyworth may debut early before her officially solicited Batman #12 arrival.

DC's Batman #12 listing and Jorge Jimenez's comments strongly position Verity Pennyworth as Bruce Wayne's new ally.

Previewed Batman #11 pages with Bruce and Damian Wayne at home hint at Verity's presence without fully confirming it.

Matt Fraction and Jorge Jimenez continue their Batman run as Verity speculation grows ahead of Batman #11 this week.

Earlier this week, Bleeding Cool reported that the upcoming Batman #12 promised to introduce a young woman who seems to be playing a role concurrent with that of the late Alfred Pennyworth for Bruce Wayne. And that DC Comics has listed a new cover for Batman #12, featuring designs for the character by Jorge Jimenez, naming her Verity Pennyworth.





Well, Jorge Jimenez followed up, saying, "My name is Pennyworth, Verity Pennyworth. I'll see you in Batman #12." But will we have to wait that long? Given that Batman #11 by Matt Fraction and Jorge Jimenez is out this Wednesday?

Batman #11 by Matt Fraction and Jorge Jimenez

Well, we did get a few panels forwarded to us, with Bruce Wayne and Damian Wayne at home… and not confirming it or not.

Batman #11 by Matt Fraction and Jorge Jimenez

But maybe suggesting it…

Batman #11 by Matt Fraction and Jorge Jimenez

Time to break out the Rod Hull and Emu….

BATMAN #11

(W) Matt Fraction (A/CA) Jorge Jimenez

THE OJO RETURNS TO GOTHAM CITY WITH HER DEADLY SIGHTS SET ON UNFINISHED BUSINESS! The deadliest woman in the world wielding two blades is back, and her quest for blood puts her on a collision course with the Caped Crusader–and as chaos ensues, Vandal Savage's corrupt GCPD won't be far behind! If that weren't enough, the sinister Minotaur, squeezing Gotham's underworld, finds himself on a path to reckoning, courtesy of the Penguin! Matt Fraction and Jorge Jimenez deliver an action-packed chapter of their smash-hit series that critics are calling "a blockbuster reinvention" and "a perfect comic book." $4.99 7/1/2026

(W) Matt Fraction (A/CA) Jorge Jimenez THE OJO RETURNS TO GOTHAM CITY WITH HER DEADLY SIGHTS SET ON UNFINISHED BUSINESS! The deadliest woman in the world wielding two blades is back, and her quest for blood puts her on a collision course with the Caped Crusader–and as chaos ensues, Vandal Savage's corrupt GCPD won't be far behind! If that weren't enough, the sinister Minotaur, squeezing Gotham's underworld, finds himself on a path to reckoning, courtesy of the Penguin! Matt Fraction and Jorge Jimenez deliver an action-packed chapter of their smash-hit series that critics are calling "a blockbuster reinvention" and "a perfect comic book." $4.99 7/1/2026 BATMAN #12 CVR G JORGE JIMENEZ VERITY PENNYWORTH DESIGN CARD STOCK VAR

(W) Matt Fraction (A/CA) Jorge Jimenez

SIX ASSASSINS. ONE CITY. COUNTLESS WAYS TO DIE! Six of the world's deadliest killers have descended on Gotham City at once–but who hired them, and who's the target? Surely, it can't be the Batman… As the Caped Crusader races to uncover who set this deadly plan in motion, the late Alfred Pennyworth provides a gift from beyond the grave with the arrival of a brilliant new ally to the Bat-Family at a time when it needs one most. $5.99 8/5/2026

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