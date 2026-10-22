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Mike Mignola, Chris Roberson & Mike Norton On B.P.R.D.: Declassified

Mike Mignola, Chris Roberson and Mike Norton reunite on the original Hellboy spinoff, B.P.R.D.: Declassified

Article Summary Mignola, Roberson and Norton reunite on B.P.R.D.: Declassified, a five-issue series from Dark Horse.

Psychic agent Susan Xiang and astral-projecting agent Victor Koestler investigate a missing person in Hawaii.

Written by Mignola and Roberson, art by Norton, colours by Dave Stewart.

Main cover by Norton, variant by Gabriel Hardman; later variants by Christopher Mitten, Craig Rousseau, Michael Avon Oeming and others.

B.P.R.D.: Declassified #1 is scheduled for February 17, 2027.

Mike Mignola is back with Chris Roberson and Mike Norton for a new five-issue B.P.R.D. series that sends agents Susan Xiang and Victor Koestler to Honolulu. Dark Horse Comics has announced B.P.R.D.: Declassified, a new five-issue series that pulls agents Susan Xiang and Victor Koestler out of the background and puts them on a top-secret case in Hawaii. Mignola and Roberson are writing, Norton is drawing, and Dave Stewart is colouring.

Chris Roberson says the book is a chance to focus on material that has been running in the margins of recent Hellboy and the B.P.R.D. stories. "We've been teasing around the edges of a larger story involving an occult cold war… usually in the background of another supernatural investigation or monster hunt," he explained. "B.P.R.D.: Declassified is a chance to pull the curtain back a bit and focus our full attention on what's been going on in the shadows, and to see that the agents of the B.P.R.D. aren't the only players on the board."

Mike Norton, who previously drew Hellboy and the B.P.R.D.: From Below, said the appeal of these stories is that he never quite knows what he will be asked to draw. "The best thing about working on a B.P.R.D. story (and Chris's stories in particular) is that I know there's going to be something I never even thought of drawing before," he said. "And let me tell you, this one does not disappoint."

Xiang was last seen in 2025's The Shadow of the Golden Crane by Roberson and Michael Avon Oeming, where she looked into her family's ties to the Golden Crane Society. Here she is paired with Victor Koestler on a missing-person case involving Henry Rouch, who vanished while working on a classified government project overseas. The B.P.R.D. is called in because the circumstances are supernatural. The agents quickly find the situation is larger than a simple disappearance.

Covers by Mike Norton, Gabriel Hardman, Christopher Mitten, Craig Rousseau, Michael Avon Oeming and more. B.P.R.D.: Declassified #1 is out from Dark Horse Comics on the 17th of February, 2027.

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