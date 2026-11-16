Posted in: Comics, Rebellion / 2000AD | Tagged: 2000 ad, judge dredd, mike molcher, thought bubble

Mike Molcher Quits Judge Dredd And 2000 AD Next Month

Mike Molcher Quits Judge Dredd And 2000 AD Next Month After Almost Sixteen Years

Article Summary Mike Molcher quits Judge Dredd and 2000 AD next month, leaving Rebellion on 23 December after nearly 16 years.

The 2000 AD Brand Manager became a fan-facing figure through the Thrill-Cast, events, interviews, and weekly livestreams.

Molcher built a comics journalism career interviewing major creators before joining Rebellion in 2011 and rising at 2000 AD.

Eisner winner Mike Molcher now steps down to write full time after I Am The Law explored Judge Dredd’s political legacy.

Mike Molcher is Brand Manager at 2000 AD. But not for long. Working at 2000 AD's owner, Rebellion, for almost 16 years (and once taking advantage of his height to dress as Judge Dredd at San Diego Comic-Con), he also wrote the Eisner Award-winning book I Am The Law: How Judge Dredd Predicted Our Future.

Born in Leeds, West Yorkshire, he began reading 2000 AD around age ten thanks to cheap Best of 2000 AD Monthly reprints. He studied theatre and media at the University of Huddersfield, then entered local journalism: first at the Rochdale Observer, then as chief reporter at the Harrogate Advertiser, before spending five years as a press officer for Leeds City Council.

In 2005, he began interviewing major figures in the comic book industry in 2005, including Alan Moore, Pat Mills, Dave Gibbons, Carlos Ezquerra, Kevin O'Neill, and Mick McMahon, at first for his own self-published small press title The End is Nigh and then the Judge Dredd Megazine, pieces that were later collected in the multi-volume 2000 AD: The Creator Interviews series. Later he penned the feature pieces for the Hachette 90-volume partwork series Judge Dredd: The Mega Collection in 2015.

Then in early 2011, he was appointed PR Coordinator at Oxford-based video game developer and comic book and fiction publisher Rebellion. Later, after becoming 2000 AD's Brand Manager, he became the face of the company for many, especially when he was allowed to take off his helmet. He has hosted the official 2000 AD Thrill-Cast since 2015 and, last year, launched the weekly In Orbit Every Wednesday show alongside co-host Chloe Maveal. His major book, I Am the Law: How Judge Dredd Predicted Our Future, on decades of Judge Dredd stories, criminology, and political theory, examined Judge Dredd's political satire and its parallels with the militarisation of policing, zero-tolerance policies, protest suppression, and the surveillance state. In 2024, it won the Eisner Award for Best Comics-Related Book.

And at Thought Bubble in Harrogate this weekend, he was manning the stand, live-streaming interviews with creators throughout the show, and continuing to serve as the publisher's public face. But not for long. Because, as indicated by his e-mail signatures and gossip within the halls and bars at Thought Bubble this past weekend, Mike Molcher is to step down and become a full-time writer. Well, I mean, he is an Eisner Award-winning writer, after all. His last day at Rebellion, after almost sixteen years with the company, will be the 23rd of December, 2026, just days before the fiftieth anniversary of 2000 AD and Judge Dredd. Good luck, Mike! I wonder if he will be allowed to keep the helmet?

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