Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Marvel Comics | Tagged: Avengers: Armageddon, David Colton, miracleman

Miracleman In The Marvel Universe – Avengers Armageddon #5 Spoilers

Miracleman In The Marvel Universe - is there another? Avengers Armageddon #5 Spoilers

Article Summary Avengers Armageddon #5 confirms David Colton as Marvel’s Miracleman, transformed by the Maker’s Origin Box and Kimota.

The issue ties Miracleman’s powers to Qys alien technology, including the eerie wardrobe of alternate superhuman bodies.

David Colton’s Miracleman echoes classic Miracleman lore, raising world-changing stakes for the Marvel Universe and Avengers.

The biggest mystery now is on Earth-616

David Colton is Miracleman. Or is he? It has been promised that Avengers Armageddon #5 by Chip Zdarsky, Delio Diaz and Frank Alpizar, published today, will change things in the Marvel Universe going forward. And from the looks of things, they are not wrong. We are told in solicits, for David Colton, "What is the price of all that great power?" So let's dig in. Spoilers obviously…

Last issue saw David Colton, who opened an Origin Box created by The Maker, the evil Reed Richards from the original Ultimate Universe, who shaped the new Ultimate Universe to his whim, and gave him extraordinary superhuman powers, only to also see him transform into the body and costume of Miracleman after saying the word Kimota, as in the character from an entirely different reality, the original post-modern superhero story by Alan Moore, Garry Leach, Alan Davis, Chuck Austen, Rick Veitch and John Totleben. That Miracleman was revealed to have been the result of human military experiments using alien technology, the results of which transformed the world into an impossible paradise. For some. And also gave Mike Moran, Miracleman, access to a wardrobe of bodies as a result of Qys alien technology.

There are more bodies to choose from. David Colton does have access to the Qys wardrobe. Which, in the original, looked a bit like this.

More on that to come. Especially as we previously saw David Colton's Miracleman seizing the world's nuclear weapons and throwing them into the sun. It was never Superman IV, it was always Miracleman…

And the potential for more of this world-changing to come from Miracleman now he's on the team…

There's one famous scene with Miracleman and Margaret Thatcher along those lines…

But that's for later. There is another Miracleman question to ask. If these Miracleman powers came from one denizen of a parallel universe, working in another… but having been through the 616 on his journey between them…

Does the Marvel Universe have its own Mike Moran? That does seem to be the implication…

Maybe he's one of those glowing angel fellows teased for Avengers #2? And with Nick Fury talking of a super-Utopia…

One is reminded of this…

Avengers Armageddon #5 by Chip Zdarsky, Delio Diaz and Frank Alpizar is published today by Marvel Comics. Avengers #1 by Chip Zdarsky and Marco Checchetto will follow in November.

AVENGERS: ARMAGEDDON #5

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A) Delio Diaz, Frank Alpizar

DARKNESS BEFORE THE DAWN: THE FALL OF THE AVENGERS… The point of no return! After the cataclysmic events of AVENGERS: ARMAGEDDON #4, the world is torn asunder. Humanity turns against super heroes. And for David Colton, what is the price of all that great power? See where the pieces fall in preparation for Chip Zdarsky and Marco Checchetto's AVENGERS #1! $4.99 Oct 21, 2026

Avengers #1 by Chip Zdarsky, Marco Checchetto

IN THE WAKE OF ARMAGEDDON, A NEW TEAM ASSEMBLES… Superstar team Chip Zdarsky & Marco Checchetto reunite for a trailblazing new era of AVENGERS! With the world order completely rewritten after AVENGERS: ARMAGEDDON, there comes a day, a day unlike any other, when a new group of Earth's mightiest heroes find themselves united to avenge the Marvel Universe: Spider-Man, Wolverine, Captain Marvel, Daredevil, Luke Cage and Miracleman! The Avengers take center stage once again in the Marvel Universe, and it all starts here. Don't miss it! $5.99 Nov 04, 2026

Avengers #2 by Chip Zdarsky, Marco Checchetto

THE BIGGEST LAUNCH OF THE YEAR CONTINUES! Spider-Man must act quickly when his past once again puts Aunt May in jeopardy! Demons flood New York City, and the Avengers have to defeat them! What are Mephisto's ultimate goals? And who is this mysterious young woman with the prophetic book? Only the Adjudicator knows! Chip Zdarsky & Marco Checchetto bring you an exciting new direction for Earth's Mightiest Heroes, with twists galore! $4.99 Dec 16, 2026

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