Missing Generation One Pokémon GO – The Daily LITG, 12th January 2021

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. At Bleeding Cool you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies and more. Whether that's missing Generation One Pokémon GO or more, the Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
Daily LITG: Donald Trump and Lucifer – The ten most-read stories yesterday…
The world keeps turning, and America keeps burning.
- Generation One – Four Pokémon Still Not Released in Pokémon GO
- Arcade1Up Introduces Multiple New Arcade Cabinets At CES 2021
- The Boys Season 3 Gets The Band Back Together; Jack Quaid Update
- Donald Trump and Lucifer – The Daily LITG 11th January 2021
- Star Wars: Battlefront 2 Will Be Live On The Epic Games Store
- How Will Pokémon GO Handle Primal Groudon & Kyogre?
- Carnival Row Season 2 Wish List: Revolution, Agreus/Imogen & Fae Philo
- Niantic Previews Trainer Encounters In Pokémon GO
- The Rookie Season 3 In Justice Preview: Brandon Routh Joins the Force
- Marvel Legends Green She-Hulk Figure Revealed
ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.
In case you fancied more LITG about comic books.
- Talking To The People Behind The New Comic Book Shopping Experience
- Simon Bisley Fully-Painted Lobo Cover Currently Just $6000 On Auction
- Marvel Comics Reveals Miles Morales: Spider-Man Clone Saga Tomorrow
- Coliseum of Comics Buys Borderlands Comics & Games in Jacksonville FL
- Craig Rousseau's Young Hellboy Cover For Forbidden Planet And Jetpack
- You Can Own Original Cover Art to Spirit Hunters #3 by Renato Rei
- Swole Iron Man & Nick Fury Art Page On Auction At Heritage
- Amazing Spider-Man #55 Second Print Orders Double First Printing
- Raina Telgemeier Topped NYT Graphic Novel Bestseller Lists For 2020
- Mari Ahokoivu's 376-Page Graphic Novel "Oksi" Publishing in English
- When Your Store's Exclusive Variant Comes With Another Store's Logo
- Samantha Benc Sells Last Ship To Mars Graphic Novel Rights At Auction
- Nightcrawler Has Been Starting A New Mutant Religion For Some Time
- Christina Diaz Gonzalez & Gaby Epstein Sell Invisibles to Scholastic
LITG One year ago, the DC Timeline was beginning
And spines were getting de-numbered.
- DC Comics, Finally, Gives Every Robin Their Day – or Decade (UPDATE)
- Why DC Comics Has Been Cancelling So Many Collections – and Taking Numbers Off the Spines
- The DC Comics Case For Keeping Martha Kent, Jonathan Kent, and Alfred Pennyworth, Dead
- The New DC Timeline To Begin in Wonder Woman #750 With Scott Snyder and Bryan Hitch
- "The Orville" Creator Seth MacFarlane Signs with NBCU Content Studios
- Doomsday Clock Will Not Completely Line Up With The DC Comics Timeline – Official
- Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List
- Let's Take a Look at Lanard Toys New Alien Figures
- Fantasy Flight Employees to be Laid Off, "Call to Action" Issued
- "Half-Truths And Misinformation Floating Around" – Dan DiDio on 5G?
Two years ago, Doctor Who was delayed
And ACO quoted Rorschach
- Doctor Who Series 12: The Real "Big Bad" Responsible for 2020 Delay
- Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Quotes Rorschach from Alan Moore's Watchmen
- Separated At Birth: Francesco Mattina and… Everyone?
- Fan Expo and Megacon Remove Francesco Mattina From Their Websites
- WWE: Peyton Royce Makes Racially Insensitive Tweet to Naomi
And the 101 most-read stories of 2020 right here.
Happening today.
Lots of things are locked down. But some things are still happening on or off-line.
- Comic Book Club: Rick Remender & Claudia Gray, 7pm ET
- Comic Discussion: My Heroes Have Always Been Junkies with Kelli Trei and Decatur Public Library Graphic Novel Club. 7.30pmET
LITG: Comic book industry birthdays.
There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Comics journalist and statistician, John Jackson Miller.
- Richard Pace, artist on The Pitt, New Warriors, Imaginary Fiends.
- Joe Quesada, EVP Creative Director of Marvel Entertainment.
- Jeremy Atkins, senior publicist at Lion Forge.
- Franchesco of Grimm Fairy Tales.
- Damian Duffy of Bad Muthaz, Kid Code and Kindred.
- Wagner Reis, artist on Vampirella, Warlord Of Mars and Red Sonja.
- Marat Mychaels, artist on Brigade, Grimm Fairy Tales, Threshold and Blaze Brothers.
- Kate Tolibao, International Talent Coordinator at Comic-Con Asia.
Subscribe to our Daily LitG Mailing List.
Interested in more Daily LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.