Missing Generation One Pokémon GO – The Daily LITG, 12th January 2021

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. At Bleeding Cool you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies and more. Whether that's missing Generation One Pokémon GO or more, the Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

LITG One year ago, the DC Timeline was beginning

And spines were getting de-numbered.

Two years ago, Doctor Who was delayed

And ACO quoted Rorschach