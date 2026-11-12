Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Mister Hope, Root Mandrake, thought bubble

Mister Hope Debuts Root Mandrake: Mud Monster Mayhem At Thought Bubble

Mister Hope debuts Root Mandrake: Mud Monster Mayhem #1 at Thought Bubble this weekend

Article Summary Root Mandrake: Mud Monster Mayhem #1 debuts from Mister Hope at Thought Bubble 2026 in Harrogate this weekend.

Mister Hope will be at Bubbleboy Hall, table B13, with Root Mandrake and other comics, stickers, and more.

Root Mandrake and Stanley Snail unleash chaotic fun as a Mud Monster threatens to derail their havoc-filled plans.

Thought Bubble’s 20th edition celebrates comics, creators, and small press across Yorkshire, ending in Harrogate.

Root Mandrake: Mud Monster Mayhem #1 by Mister Hope will be at Bubbleboy Hall, table B13, for Thought Bubble's twentieth edition this weekend, in Harrogate, England. "Root Mandrake is a mischief machine. With his trusty pal Stanley Snail, they set out to cause maximum havoc…but will the Mud Monster thwart their plans?!" I am going to guess no, but it might take a while to get there…

You might also know Mister Hope for The Mouse, The Bird And The Sausage, Rebel Rebel, Milo And Rex and Pig Cop. He should have all these and more. Stickers, everyone loves a sticker…

Thought Bubble is having its twentieth show this coming weekend on the 14th and 15th of November at Harrogate Convention Centre, part of a week of festival events across Yorkshire in England. Thought Bubble is the UK's largest comic art festival, a week-long celebration of comics, illustration, animation, and more that culminates in this weekend's comic convention. Focused on those who create comic books, specifically the artists and writers, it is especially supportive of small press. The festival was founded in 2007 by Yorkshire artist Lisa Wood, also known as Tula Lotay, and was organised as part of the Leeds International Film Festival to raise the profile of comics in the area. The first Thought Bubble was held on Saturday, 10 November 2007, in the basement of Leeds Town Hall and was attended by a couple of hundred people, but it has grown a little since then. The convention originally ran throughout Leeds, but in 2019, due to issues with Leeds City Council and the need for more space, it moved to nearby Harrogate. Bleeding Cool will be reporting from the show all weekend long. Do feel free to say hi! And find more Thought Bubble coverage over the next week right here…

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