Modred The Mystic Debuts In Marvel Chillers, On Auction Today

Modred The Mystic was always an interesting character in the Marvel pantheon. He seems tailor-made to make to appear in one of the Marvel Disney+ shows, like the upcoming Agatha show. Never one of the practitioners of the dark arts taken too seriously in the Marvel Universe, his ties to the Dark Hold could mean that there are plans for him in the future. Up for auction today at Heritage Auctions is his debut, from Marvel Chillers #1 in 1975. This copy is a CGC 8.5, a very nice copy of the book for sure. What is great about this one as of this writing is that it currently is sitting at only $4. Check it out below.

Could Modred The Mystic Be MCU Bound?

"Marvel Chillers #1 Modred the Mystic (Marvel, 1975) CGC VF+ 8.5 White pages. First appearance of Modred. Gil Kane cover. John Romita Sr. art. Overstreet 2022 VF 8.0 value = $64; VF/NM 9.0 value = $132. CGC census 10/22: 79 in 8.5, 387 higher. CGC Grader Notes: light creasing to cover, light spine stress lines to cover. Cover pencils by Gil Kane, inks by Tom Palmer. 1st appearance of Modred the Mystic in "Magic is Alive!", script by Marv Wolfman (inspiration) and Bill Mantlo, pencils by Ed Hannigan (page 1) and Yong Montano, inks by John Romita (page 1), Frank Giacoia (page 1), and Yong Montano; Janet Lyton and Grant Whittacker dig a tunnel to try and find the lost tower of Darkhold in England; They work through a storm, which washes out the supports of their tunnel, causing it to cave ; In the adjoining chamber they find what they believe is a perfectly preserved human body in a tomb dating back to the Dark Ages; The man comes to life, revealing himself to be Mordred, a magician's apprentice during the final years of Camelot. Reprint back-up story "It Happened in the Attic!" (from Mystical Tales 7), art by Frank Bolle; A man goes back in time and kills his ancestor. 36 pgs., full color. $0.25. Cover price $0.25."

I love any first appearance that I can get for next to nothing, and this is a great add even if the price goes up a bit. Go here and take a look for yourself, and place a bid. While there, check out all of the other book staking bids as well.

