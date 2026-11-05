Posted in: Comics, Dynamite | Tagged: Darcy the mail girl, joe bob briggs, kickstarter, monstervision

MonsterVision's Joe Bob Briggs & Darcy the Mail Girl About To Stretch

MonsterVision: Joe Bob Briggs and Darcy The Mail Girl about to hit their Kickstarter stretch goals...

Article Summary Joe Bob Briggs and Darcy The Mail Girl’s MonsterVision Kickstarter is closing in on $50,000 with strong fan support.

Hitting the $50,000 stretch goal unlocks a free MonsterVision bookmark for every Kickstarter backer.

Dynamite’s next MonsterVision stretch goal at $66,666 adds an exclusive Joe Bob Briggs trading card.

The 128-page MonsterVision graphic novel collects the full series by David Avallone and artist Edu Menna.

Dynamite Entertainment has been running a Kickstarter for the complete MonsterVision graphic novel starring Joe Bob Briggs and Darcy the Mail Girl, and it looks like the drive-in crowd is showing up. CEO Nick Barrucci noted that they were hoping to break $50,000 and that it looks like they'll do so in the next day or so, with more stretch goals lined up as rewards for fans. They currently have $49,690 in donations toward a $666 goal, from 630 backers, with five days to go. Anyone got a spare $310 on them?

Once the campaign crosses that $50,000 mark, every backer gets a free MonsterVision bookmark featuring artwork from the new comics. Bookmarks are really undervalkued as a promotional device, cometimes they are more desired than the actual books themselves, and they'll make this one exclusive to Kickstarter pledges. Dynamite is also previewing the next target: a fittingly spooky $66,666, which unlocks a free exclusive trading card featuring Joe Bob himself. These items won't be available through regular channels, so the usual "get it while the campaign is live" rule applies, or do a low bid on eBay. The campaign itself collects the five-issue series into a 128-page graphic novel available as a paperback, hardcover, or various signed editions by writer David Avallone, Darcy, or Joe Bob. Ken Haeser is doing exclusive one-of-one remarques, and there are high-quality lithograph prints as add-ons that only exist via the Kickstarter. As for the comic itslef, if you care about more than bookmarks, David Avallone, who has done plenty of work on Dynamite's Elvira books, scripts the monster-hunting road trip, with Edu Menna of Alice Cooper, KISS, and Vampirella on art. The pitch is campy B-movie scares, referential nods, and a twist that changes the classic Joe Bob/Darcy dynamic.

This is the same project Dynamite launched earlier, bringing the drive-in experience to the page after the Shudder era of The Last Drive-In. Joe Bob's long history as a film critic and horror host, from Joe Bob's Drive-In Theater through the original TNT MonsterVision, gives the book a built-in audience that responded to the Kickstarter… did you join them?

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!