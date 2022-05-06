Moon Knight: Black, White, & Blood #1 Preview: Spider-Man Team-Up

Ah, comics. The only industry where they'll save on ink costs by only print a comic in two colors, but pass it off as an artistic innovation and charge you an extra dollar for it. And so yet another Black, White, & Blood comic launches from The House of Ideas this week. Moon Knight teams up with Spider-Man in this preview of Moon Knight: Black, White, & Blood #1. And unlike our other Marvel previews this week… this one is NOT EX-X-XCLUSIVE. Rich Johnston failed in his mission to attain an extra image for this one. You suck, Rich! What are you even good for?! Check out the preview below.

Moon Knight: Black, White, & Blood #1

by Jonathan Hickman & Marvel Various & Chris Bachalo, cover by Bill Sienkiewicz

A BLOOD MOON RISES – AND ITS CONTENTS ARE BLACK, WHITE & RED! A bevy of comicdom's finest creators put their mark upon the Fist of Khonshu in stories depicted in stark black, white and blood-red! Jonathan Hickman and Chris Bachalo introduce the all-different Moon Knight of the future! Marc Guggenheim and Jorge Fornés tell a Moon Knight adventure in reverse! And Murewa Ayodele and Dotun Akande team the white-clad crusader up with the Amazing Spider-Man for a harrowing night of adventure!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.6"W x 10.2"H x 0.05"D | 2 oz | 180 per carton

On sale May 11, 2022 | 40 Pages | 75960620316100111

| Parental Advisory

$4.99

Variants:

75960620316100121 – MOON KNIGHT: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD 1 BACHALO VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620316100131 – MOON KNIGHT: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD 1 DEKAL VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620316100141 – MOON KNIGHT: BLACK, WHITE & BLOOD 1 SAKAI VARIANT – $4.99 US

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics, and from PreviewsWorld for others. So don't complain to us if it's wrong. Garbage in, garbage out. New Marvel Comics and most others are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays becauase nothing in life can just be simple. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator. No unpaid interns were harmed in the making of this preview. Probably. To be honest, the bot has been acting a little suspicious lately. It's probably nothing to worry about though.