Posted in: Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute, absolute flash, cyborg, flash, justice league international, Kilg%re, superman

More Absolute Universe Debuts In Absolute Flash #21 (Spoilers)

More Absolute Universe Debuts In Absolute Flash #21 from Jeff Lemire and Haining (Spoilers)

Article Summary Absolute Flash #21 expands the Absolute Universe with twisted new takes on Kilg%re, Cyborg, H.I.V.E. and Queen Bee.

Grodd glimpses a terrifying future as a cosmic parasite seemingly linked to Absolute Starro possesses Wally West.

Jeff Lemire and Haining reframe Kilg%re’s DC role entirely, revealing it as the identity of Absolute Cyborg.

Gotham threads pull in Ralph Dibny, Abrakadabra, Zolomon, Dr. Bones and Elenore Thawne of the Absolute Justice League.

In Absolute Flash #21 by Jeff Lemire and Haining, out today, more aspects of DC Comics characters get reinvented for the Absolute Universe. Created by Mike Baron and Jackson "Butch" Guice, Kilg%re first appeared in The Flash Volume 2 #3 in 1987 as an electro-mechano-organic intelligence that feeds on "electro-life". It consumed its homeworld in the Pleiades sector, was placed into vibrational limbo by a being called Meta#sker, and was later released on Earth near Salt Lake City when Wally West, as the Flash, accidentally freed it. Kilg%re crossed paths with Maxwell Lord and the early Justice League International, forming part of the tangled events that helped shape that team. It has since fought Cyborg, becoming part of his rogues' gallery.

And now it seems the Absolute Kilg%re has been attacking the Absolute Cyborg.

But Absolute Kilg%re isn't the current threat, as Grodd gets a future flash of what's to come…

As an alien creature kills and absorbs them all.

As Wally West is possessed by something that turns his eyes all dark cosmic. But it has a familiar eye all to itself.

Is that the Absolute Starro? Created by Gardner Fox and Mike Sekowsky, Starro the Conqueror first appeared in The Brave and the Bold #28 in 1960, as the debut of the Justice League of America. Starro belongs to a race of parasitic starfish known as the Star Conquerors. These entities produce smaller drones that attach to faces and seize control of hosts, allowing a single Mother Star or Conqueror to dominate entire populations and form a hive mind. The Absolute Universe Starro is less of a starfiosh, more of a body horror. And more of a threat than Kilg%re. But in the Absolute Universe, Kilg%re takes a different role.

Rather than fighting the Absolute Cyborg, it *is* Absolute Cyborg.

While in Gotham City, with Ralph Dibny, Abrakadabra, Zolomon and Dr Bones of the DEO are heading to see Elenore Thawne, one of the Absolute Justice League…

H.I.V.E., the Hierarchy of International Vengeance and Extermination, is the criminal organisation created by Marv Wolfman and George Pérez. It first appeared in Action Comics #513 and The New Teen Titans #2 in 1980, presenting itself as a coalition of scientists and operatives dedicated to eliminating superheroes and seizing global control, later under the influence of Queen Bee. Created by Gardner Fox and Mike Sekowsky first appeared in Justice League of America #23 in 1963. Ruler of the hiveworld Korll, she lives for the expansion of her insectoid species. She commands armies of bee-men drones, deploys mind-confusing pollen, and has used venomous darts and superhuman strength and speed against the Justice League while seeking an elixir of immortality. There have been various Queen Bees over the years, and now Elenore Thawne has taken the Absolute role… Absolute Flash #21 by Jeff Lemire and Haining is published by DC Comics today.

ABSOLUTE FLASH #21

(W) Jeff Lemire (A) Haining (CA) Nick Robles

CAN RAY PALMER BE TRUSTED? The Microverse is a dangerous place, and with Wally still recovering from his run-in with Hunter Zolomon, it's up to Linda and Grodd to navigate their best path forward. And even though Ray Palmer saved them, does he actually want to help them, or are they all simply a new thing for him to experiment on? $4.99 11/18/2026

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