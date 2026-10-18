Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Alan Moore, chris bachalo, Dan Hipp, dan mora, Dan Mora and Clay Mann, Dave Gibbons, frank quitely, Gerald Parel, Jorge Fornés, mahmud asrar, Mikel Janin, nicola scott, Rafael Albuquerque, rafael grampa, Watchmen

More DC Comics Watchmen 40th Anniversary Variant Covers

Watchmen Anniversary variants from Nicola Scott, Rafael Grampa, Mahmud Asrar, Gerald Parel, Jorge Fornes, Mikel Janin, Rafael Albuquerque

Article Summary DC Comics expands its Watchmen 40th Anniversary Variant Covers lineup in the November 2026 solicits.

New Watchmen anniversary variants feature Nicola Scott, Rafael Grampa, Mahmud Asrar, Gerald Parel and more.

Previously revealed Watchmen 40th Anniversary Variant Covers included Frank Quitely, Dan Mora and Clay Mann.

Chris Bachalo and Dan Hipp variants are still to come as DC marks 40 years of Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons' Watchmen.

DC Comics will be running 40th Anniversary Watchmen variant covers, as seen in their November 2026 solicits and solicitations. We previously saw the ones from Frank Quitely, Dan Mora and Clay Mann; now we have more from Nicola Scott, Rafael Grampa, Mahmud Asrar, Gerald Parel, Jorge Fornes, Mikel Janin and Rafael Albuquerque, while still waiting on Chris Bachalo and Dan Hipp.

These are the ones that previously ran…

LEGION OF SUPER-HEROES #3

BATMAN #15

NIGHTWING #144

DETECTIVE COMICS #1115

ACTION COMICS #1104

SUPERGIRL #19

WONDER WOMAN #39

EMPEROR AQUAMAN #23

JUSTICE LEAGUE UNLIMITED #25

FLASH #39

The ones still to be revealed…

SUPERMAN #44 CVR E CHRIS BACHALO WATCHMEN 40TH ANNIVERSARY CARD STOCK VAR

GREEN LANTERN #41 CVR D DAN HIPP WATCHMEN 40TH ANNIVERSARY CARD STOCK VAR (GREEN LANTERN FIRST LIGHT)

Watchmen by Alan Moore, Dave Gibbons, and John Higgins was first published by DC Comics with Watchmen #1 in May 1986 and ran through October 1987. It remains the only graphic novel to win a Hugo Award and was also on Time Magazine's list of the 100 best novels. DC Comics is now publishing monthly facsimile editions of the 12 original issues, beginning with Watchmen #1 next month. A WIP edition of Watchmen #1 will also appear, presenting Dave Gibbons's original artwork at oversized 11″ × 17″ size, complete with a new introduction by the artist. Ostensibly a creator-owned work, Alan Moore disowned the work a long time ago, after DC Comics refused to renegotiate the deal, which has allowed them to own it by keeping it in print perpetually, as well as license adaptations in other media and to publish prequels, sequels and spinoffs, without the creators' agreement or authorisation, including the Watchmen movie, motion comic, animated series, live-action TV series, the Before Watchmen comics, the Doomsday Clock unauthorised sequel, and appearances in Death Metal and DC Rebirth. Though Alan did like Harry Partridge's Saturday Morning Watchmen… and Dave Gibbons enjoyed my Watchmensch.

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