Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Justice League, Superman | Tagged: aquaman, guy gardner, KO, supergirl

More DC K.O. Visions Of The Future In This Week's DC Comics (Spoilers)

More DC K.O. Visions Of The Future In This Week's DC Comics (Spoilers)

Article Summary More DC K.O. Visions Of The Future unfold as heroes and villains prepare for Darkseid’s coming Absolute Crisis.

Black Manta’s apparent turn looks like a feint, with his DC K.O. vision pointing him toward a greater cosmic threat.

Guy Gardner’s DC K.O. vision deepens through the Book of Oa, hinting at elementals, Sula, and a Green Lantern destiny.

Justice League Unlimited #25 promises the DC K.O. Visions Of The Future climax, with Dreamer key to what comes next.

The conclusion of the DC K.O. Event saw DC Comics characters granted new abilities and new visions of an impending Absolute Crisis at the hands of Darkseid, superhero and supervillain alike, which saw the Justice League expand to grant membership to some of these ne'er-do-wells as part of fulfilling that vision as the only way to prevent what was coming. Aquaman turned intergalactic emperor, setting up a series of lighthouses across the galaxy to warn of impending doom; Cyborg started building his very own Heart of Omega, and there are more visions yet to be revealed. This week, one of those villains, Black Manta, who had been seen to have switched back again…

Well, it seems it was a feint, and Black Manta was still on the side of the angels after all, fulfilling a very specific version of the vision granted him, to take out a different threat to the universe than just Darkseid…

While the gifts granted to Guy Gardner, visions of elementals, and becoming the Green Lantern Pope, has also seen him in communion with Sula within the Book Of Oa…

Although Supergirl is a little lacking in that regard right now… either way, all these visions look to be coming to a climax in Justice League Unlimited #25 in two weeks' time if this house ad has anything to say about it…

Supergirl #19 by Sophie Campbell

Kara Zor-El's exposure to gold Kryptonite has left her without superpowers but not without super friends. The recently reborn Matrix and gloriously goth Nightflame get into a fight to prove themselves worthy of the Supergirl mantle, but another of Kara's Super Force might surprise everyone. Meanwhile, Kara's not just going to sit on the sidelines: She's reenrolling at Stanhope! But will she make it past orientation with Reactron still on the loose? $3.99 11/11/27

Kara Zor-El's exposure to gold Kryptonite has left her without superpowers but not without super friends. The recently reborn Matrix and gloriously goth Nightflame get into a fight to prove themselves worthy of the Supergirl mantle, but another of Kara's Super Force might surprise everyone. Meanwhile, Kara's not just going to sit on the sidelines: She's reenrolling at Stanhope! But will she make it past orientation with Reactron still on the loose? $3.99 11/11/27 Green Lantern Corps #22 by Morgan Hampton, Fernando Pasarin, Juan Jose Ryp

Guy Gardner and Kyle Rayner have entered the Well of the Emotional Entities in a desperate attempt to find Hal Jordan, who is lost in the universe following a cryptic hint from the Book of Oa. They'll need the new chromatic Alpha Lanterns to work together and manage their powers to face what's on the other side: the decrepit surviving Guardians of the Universe and the monstrous reborn Krona! $3.99 11/11/27

Guy Gardner and Kyle Rayner have entered the Well of the Emotional Entities in a desperate attempt to find Hal Jordan, who is lost in the universe following a cryptic hint from the Book of Oa. They'll need the new chromatic Alpha Lanterns to work together and manage their powers to face what's on the other side: the decrepit surviving Guardians of the Universe and the monstrous reborn Krona! $3.99 11/11/27 Emperor Aquaman #23 by Jeremy Adams, Paolo Villanelli

Aquaman is trapped on Korugar as the Crimson Queen uses the ancient Zodiac Crystals to summon a power as old as time to destroy the surface of the Earth. But an unlikely vision from the DC K.O. tournament might be the key to save all of humanity! $3.99 11/11/27

Aquaman is trapped on Korugar as the Crimson Queen uses the ancient Zodiac Crystals to summon a power as old as time to destroy the surface of the Earth. But an unlikely vision from the DC K.O. tournament might be the key to save all of humanity! $3.99 11/11/27 Justice League Unlimited #25 by Mark Waid, Nicole Maines, Dan Mora, Fico Ossio

A VISION OF CRISIS! The All In saga reaches a new milestone as the post-K.O. tournament Visions are at last revealed! But first, the league must track down the one precog with enough power to unite this surge of power: the fugitive Dreamer! Will a new core team of the mightiest minds in the DCU be enough to face the future…or will this dream become a nightmare? It's the oversize 25th issue of Justice League Unlimited brought to you by the team that started it all: Mark Waid and Dan Mora…plus Dreamer's journey to unlikely savior by GLAAD Media award-winning writer Nicole Maines and rising star artist Fico Ossio! Do not miss out on the biggest anniversary event in the All In saga! $4.99 11/25/2026

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